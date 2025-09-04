Technology News
PS5 Digital Edition is Reportedly Getting Reduced SSD Storage in Europe

Digital edition PS5 slim's storage will reportedly be reduced from 1TB to 825GB.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 September 2025 15:20 IST
PS5 digital and physical editions currently come with 1TB of SSD storage

  • PS5 physical edition will reportedly retain 1TB storage
  • The storage downgrade is reportedly limited to the European market
  • PS5 digital edition prices were hiked in the UK and Europe in April
Sony is reportedly planning to reduce the SSD storage size of PS5, seemingly to rein in production costs, despite hiking the price of the console in recent months. The PlayStation parent is said to be gearing up to introduce a new chassis of the digital edition PS5 slim in Europe that comes with 825GB of SSD storage, down from the 1TB storage model currently available. The new PS5 slim model reportedly does not feature any design changes and seems to be aimed at avoiding a third price hike for the console in the European market.

PS5 Digital Edition Storage Downgrade

The information comes from reliable leaker Billbil-Kun, who has a track record for reporting accurate details about console hardware. In a Dealabs report published Wednesday, the tipster claimed that Sony was set to reduce the SSD storage on digital edition PS5 slim model from 1TB to 825TB. This downgrade is reportedly only happening in the European market, for now.

According to the report, Sony plans introduce a new chassis for the digital edition PS5 slim in Europe. The new version of chassis E will carry the model number CFI-2116. The reduction in storage size will only apply to the digital edition of the console; the disc edition PS5 slim will retain its 1TB SSD storage size, the leaker said.

To make matters worse for consumers in Europe, Sony will not reduce the price of the console despite downgrading its hardware. This despite the digital edition of the PS5 getting two price hikes in the region since it launched in 2020. The new PS5 slim model with reduced storage size will reportedly be released on September 13, 2025.

PS5 Price Hikes

The digital edition PS5 launched alongside the disc version of the console in 2020, priced originally at EUR 399 in Europe, before a hike that saw the console's price go up to EUR 449.99. In April, following the Trump administration's announcement of US tariffs on imports, Sony raised the price of its console in select markets, including the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia, and New Zealand. The hike resulted in the digital edition PS5's price going up to EUR 499.99 in Europe. The company cited “challenging economic environment” as the reason behind its decision.

It seems Sony is now cutting console production costs further by downgrading hardware. It's worth noting that PS5, both digital and physical editions, launched with 825GB of SSD storage, which can be expanded via an M.2 SSD slot. When the PS5 was updated with the slim variant in 2023, Sony bumped up the storage to 1TB. Since then, all standard PS5 models come with 1TB of built-in storage; the PS5 Pro comes with 2TB of SSD storage. It now seems Sony is reverting to 825GB storage for the digital edition of the console. While the move is reportedly limited to Europe, the downgrade could hit other markets at some point.

In July, Sony hiked the price of the PS5 digital edition in India, as well, up from Rs. 44,990 to Rs. 49,990. The digital version of the console initially launched at Rs. 39,990 in the country. Last month, the company announced it was raising the price of the PS5 (digital and disc versions) and PS5 Pro in the US by $50.

