Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple to Reportedly Begin Mass Production of Foldable iPhone, iPad Pro in Second Half of 2026

Apple to Reportedly Begin Mass Production of Foldable iPhone, iPad Pro in Second Half of 2026

The two foldable devices reportedly recently entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2025 19:08 IST
Apple to Reportedly Begin Mass Production of Foldable iPhone, iPad Pro in Second Half of 2026

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple’s purported foldable iPad Pro could feature an 18.8-inch display

Highlights
  • These foldable Apple devices could be launched next year or in 2027
  • Apple’s foldable iPhone could feature two external cameras
  • The purported foldable iPad Pro could sport an under-display camera
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly planning to take its first two foldable devices into mass production in the second half of 2026. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant could manufacture an early prototype of the devices by April. Previous reports have claimed that the company is planning to introduce a foldable iPhone and a foldable iPad Pro model in the coming years. The book-style iPhone could feature a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.5-inch cover display. The foldable iPad Pro is said to sport a massive 18.8-inch foldable screen.

Apple to Reportedly Begin Mass Production of Foldable Devices by H2 2026

Citing analyst Jeff Pu, MacRumors reported that the mass production of the purported foldable iPhone and iPad Pro devices could begin in the second half of 2026. In a research note shared with GF Securities on Sunday, the analyst reportedly highlighted that the two devices recently entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn.

The NPI phase in smartphone manufacturing is a critical process involving multiple stages. It takes a device from concept to mass production and includes stages such as design, engineering, prototyping, and manufacturing.

Pu reportedly speculated that Apple will reach the prototyping stage this April, and will have a working model of the device ready. After that, fine-tuning and design-based changes occur to refine the prototype into a market-ready product. This could reportedly take till the second half of 2026, when the devices enter mass production.

This report also corroborates with information shared by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who previously claimed that Apple could begin production of the rumoured foldable iPhone and the foldable iPad Pro in the fourth quarter of 2026. These devices are speculated to be launched either next year or in 2027.

Previous reports have claimed that the foldable iPhone could feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover display. It is said to not show a visible crease when unfolded. It could ditch the Face ID and instead arrive with a side-mounted Touch ID sensor.

The purported foldable iPad Pro could reportedly feature an 18.8-inch OLED screen. It could also feature an under-display Face ID setup. Other details about the device are currently not known.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Foldable iPhone, Foldable iPad Pro, iPhone
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Huawei Pura Series Foldable Phone, FreeBuds 6 TWS Earphones Teased Ahead of March 20 Launch

Related Stories

Apple to Reportedly Begin Mass Production of Foldable iPhone, iPad Pro in Second Half of 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Offering Free 90-Day JioHotstar Subscription With Select Plans
  2. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Leaked Renders Hint at Design and Colour Options
  3. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ Said to Launch on March 20; Live Images, Price Leaked
  4. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC Launched in India
  5. Apple Considered Dropping USB Type-C Port From iPhone 17 Air: Report
  6. Realme P3 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With This Price TagÂ 
  7. Apple May Replace iPhone 17 Pro Max With a New 'Ultra' Model
  8. Samsung to Launch Galaxy S25 Ultra in a New Colour Option
#Latest Stories
  1. South Korea’s Central Bank Dismisses Bitcoin as Reserved Asset Citing Uncertainty, Risks: Report
  2. Coinbase Collaborates with Global Government Agencies as Trump Pushes Crypto into the Spotlight
  3. Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Allegedly Spotted Online; Could Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  4. HP EliteBook Ultra, EliteBook Flip, EliteBook X Commercial AI PCs for Business Launched in India
  5. BYD Unveils Battery System That Charges EVs in Five Minutes
  6. Apple to Reportedly Begin Mass Production of Foldable iPhone, iPad Pro in Second Half of 2026
  7. Huawei Pura Series Foldable Phone, FreeBuds 6 TWS Earphones Teased Ahead of March 20 Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Teased to Get a New Colour Variant in India Soon
  9. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Global Launch
  10. Google Cloud Brings Chirp 3 Audio Generation Model to Its Vertex AI Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »