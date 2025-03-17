Apple is reportedly planning to take its first two foldable devices into mass production in the second half of 2026. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant could manufacture an early prototype of the devices by April. Previous reports have claimed that the company is planning to introduce a foldable iPhone and a foldable iPad Pro model in the coming years. The book-style iPhone could feature a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.5-inch cover display. The foldable iPad Pro is said to sport a massive 18.8-inch foldable screen.

Apple to Reportedly Begin Mass Production of Foldable Devices by H2 2026

Citing analyst Jeff Pu, MacRumors reported that the mass production of the purported foldable iPhone and iPad Pro devices could begin in the second half of 2026. In a research note shared with GF Securities on Sunday, the analyst reportedly highlighted that the two devices recently entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn.

The NPI phase in smartphone manufacturing is a critical process involving multiple stages. It takes a device from concept to mass production and includes stages such as design, engineering, prototyping, and manufacturing.

Pu reportedly speculated that Apple will reach the prototyping stage this April, and will have a working model of the device ready. After that, fine-tuning and design-based changes occur to refine the prototype into a market-ready product. This could reportedly take till the second half of 2026, when the devices enter mass production.

This report also corroborates with information shared by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who previously claimed that Apple could begin production of the rumoured foldable iPhone and the foldable iPad Pro in the fourth quarter of 2026. These devices are speculated to be launched either next year or in 2027.

Previous reports have claimed that the foldable iPhone could feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover display. It is said to not show a visible crease when unfolded. It could ditch the Face ID and instead arrive with a side-mounted Touch ID sensor.

The purported foldable iPad Pro could reportedly feature an 18.8-inch OLED screen. It could also feature an under-display Face ID setup. Other details about the device are currently not known.