Oppo has been granted a patent in China for a foldable tablet. The patent document gives us a close look at the company's design for a book-style foldable tablet with rounded corners, from various angles. The folding device could be aimed at business users or those who want a compact entertainment device. Oppo could equip the foldable tablet with a single outer camera, and the device is shown to feature a USB Type-C port on one of the folding panels.

Oppo's Patent Describes a Foldable Tablet With Rounded Corners

Details of Oppo's foldable tablet are seen in patent CN 309147396 S published on the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) portal. The company filed its patent application (202230375288.6) for the book-style foldable tablet in June 2022, and it was granted earlier this month (via 91Mobiles).

Another image of the foldable tablet from Oppo's patent document

Photo Credit: CNIPA/ Oppo

While the document doesn't include detailed descriptions of the foldable tablet, it is packed with descriptions that show off its design. It showcases the device in various perspectives — in folded, partially unfolded, and fully unfolded modes.

Oppo's patent document contains illustrations of a foldable tablet with a single outer camera, located on one of the folding panels, which has the power button on one edge. There are no visible components on the other panel, which is shown to feature a USB Type-C port and volume buttons on its edges.

The foldable tablet seen in the patent document appears to be quite thin, even when folded. It has rounded corners, which could make it comfortable to hold and use for extended periods. The figures in the document also suggest that the device could feature a hinge that minimises the gap between both foldable panels when shut.

It's worth noting that Oppo has yet to announce any plans to launch a book-style foldable tablet, and the presence of these designs in the patent document is not an indication that the company is working on a commercial version of the tablet. Apple is also reportedly working on a foldable tablet, that could be introduced next year.