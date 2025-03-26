Technology News
Oppo's Book-Style Foldable Tablet Design Spotted in Patent Document

Oppo's patent document shows a tablet with a single outer camera and a USB Type-C port.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 March 2025 15:13 IST
Oppo's Book-Style Foldable Tablet Design Spotted in Patent Document

Photo Credit: CNIPA/ Oppo

Oppo's foldable tablet seen from various angles

Highlights
  • Oppo might be working on a foldable tablet
  • This book-style foldable tablet has surfaced in a patent document
  • Oppo has yet to announce plans to launch a book-style foldable tablet
Oppo has been granted a patent in China for a foldable tablet. The patent document gives us a close look at the company's design for a book-style foldable tablet with rounded corners, from various angles. The folding device could be aimed at business users or those who want a compact entertainment device. Oppo could equip the foldable tablet with a single outer camera, and the device is shown to feature a USB Type-C port on one of the folding panels.

Oppo's Patent Describes a Foldable Tablet With Rounded Corners

Details of Oppo's foldable tablet are seen in patent CN 309147396 S published on the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) portal. The company filed its patent application (202230375288.6) for the book-style foldable tablet in June 2022, and it was granted earlier this month (via 91Mobiles).

oppo foldable tablet inline Oppo

Another image of the foldable tablet from Oppo's patent document
Photo Credit: CNIPA/ Oppo

 

While the document doesn't include detailed descriptions of the foldable tablet, it is packed with descriptions that show off its design. It showcases the device in various perspectives — in folded, partially unfolded, and fully unfolded modes.

Oppo's patent document contains illustrations of a foldable tablet with a single outer camera, located on one of the folding panels, which has the power button on one edge. There are no visible components on the other panel, which is shown to feature a USB Type-C port and volume buttons on its edges.

The foldable tablet seen in the patent document appears to be quite thin, even when folded. It has rounded corners, which could make it comfortable to hold and use for extended periods. The figures in the document also suggest that the device could feature a hinge that minimises the gap between both foldable panels when shut.

It's worth noting that Oppo has yet to announce any plans to launch a book-style foldable tablet, and the presence of these designs in the patent document is not an indication that the company is working on a commercial version of the tablet. Apple is also reportedly working on a foldable tablet, that could be introduced next year.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo, Foldable Tablet, Patents
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
