Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Surfaces on China's 3C Website; Charging Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE might support the same charging speed as the purported Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 March 2025 20:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Surfaces on China's 3C Website; Charging Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE could resemble last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE could be the company's next affordable foldable
  • The Galaxy Z Flip FE could be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset
  • Samsung has yet to announce plans to launch the Galaxy Z Flip FE
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to arrive later this year as an affordable clamshell-style foldable phone. The purported foldable from Samsung has been spotted on a Chinese certification website, which suggests it could be launched in China soon. The listing for the handset also reveals the specifications of the power adapter for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE. As per recent reports, the smartphone is expected to debut with Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset and a design that resembles the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Details Spotted on 3C Website

A listing for a Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-F7610 has been listed (via The Tech Outlook) on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the presence of the listing on the certification website. A smartphone with the same model number was previously spotted on Samsung's over the air (OTA) update servers, and it is believed to be the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip FE smartphone.

The listing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE on China's 3C website
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C Website

 

The listing reveals that the smartphone with the model number SM-F7610 will offer 5G connectivity. It also includes another model number — EP-TA800. This matches the company's 25W power adapter, and suggests that the handset will offer support for 25W wired charging. A recent report suggests that the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 will also arrive with support for 25W wired charging.

Last month, a smartphone with the model number SM-F761B was spotted on the company's OTA server. The 'F' in the model number indicates that the device will be a foldable phone, while the number '7' suggests that it will be part of the company's Galaxy Z Flip series.

Previous reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE will be powered by an Exynos 2500 chipset along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It could also sport a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch inner screen. It's best to take these claims with a grain of salt, as the company has yet to announce any plans to launch an affordable foldable phone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Specifications, Samsung, Foldables
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Assassin's Creed Shadows Crosses 1 Million Players on Launch Day, Ubisoft Confirms

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Surfaces on China's 3C Website; Charging Specifications Tipped
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Sky Force, Wicked, Anora, Officer on Duty, and More
  2. iQOO Z10 India Launch Date Announced; Battery Capacity Teased
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  5. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra's Wooden Colour Variant Leaked
  6. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC DebutsÂ 
  7. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Rollout to Include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Models
  8. Pixel 9a May Miss Out on These AI Features Due to RAM Constraints
  9. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Module Officially Teased; Key Features Leaked Again
  10. Assassin's Creed Shadows Crosses 1 Million Players on Launch Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Surfaces on China's 3C Website; Charging Specifications Tipped
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows Crosses 1 Million Players on Launch Day, Ubisoft Confirms
  3. Boat Nirvana Crystl TWS Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, Up to 100 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Mahindra & Mahindra to Hike SUV, Commercial Vehicle Prices from April
  5. Vivo Y39 5G Price in India Leaked; Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  6. Top Officials from the US and UAE Initiate Talks on Crypto and AI Exploration: Key Details
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Developing AI-Powered Rewrite Feature, Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI
  8. Apple Shuffles AI Executive Ranks in Bid to Turn Around Siri
  9. ‘Made in India’ Smartphone Shipments Grew 6 Percent YoY in 2024; Samsung Retained Top Spot
  10. Itel Unicorn Max Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »