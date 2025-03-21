Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to arrive later this year as an affordable clamshell-style foldable phone. The purported foldable from Samsung has been spotted on a Chinese certification website, which suggests it could be launched in China soon. The listing for the handset also reveals the specifications of the power adapter for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE. As per recent reports, the smartphone is expected to debut with Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset and a design that resembles the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Details Spotted on 3C Website

A listing for a Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-F7610 has been listed (via The Tech Outlook) on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the presence of the listing on the certification website. A smartphone with the same model number was previously spotted on Samsung's over the air (OTA) update servers, and it is believed to be the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip FE smartphone.

The listing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE on China's 3C website

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C Website

The listing reveals that the smartphone with the model number SM-F7610 will offer 5G connectivity. It also includes another model number — EP-TA800. This matches the company's 25W power adapter, and suggests that the handset will offer support for 25W wired charging. A recent report suggests that the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 will also arrive with support for 25W wired charging.

Last month, a smartphone with the model number SM-F761B was spotted on the company's OTA server. The 'F' in the model number indicates that the device will be a foldable phone, while the number '7' suggests that it will be part of the company's Galaxy Z Flip series.

Previous reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE will be powered by an Exynos 2500 chipset along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It could also sport a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch inner screen. It's best to take these claims with a grain of salt, as the company has yet to announce any plans to launch an affordable foldable phone.