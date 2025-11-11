Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • GoPro Max 2, Lit Hero Launched in India With Up to 8K Video Recording, Along With Fluid Pro AI Gimbal: Price, Specifications

GoPro Max 2, Lit Hero Launched in India With Up to 8K Video Recording, Along With Fluid Pro AI Gimbal: Price, Specifications

GoPro Max 2 is available in India via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other retail partners.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 November 2025 19:14 IST
GoPro Max 2, Lit Hero Launched in India With Up to 8K Video Recording, Along With Fluid Pro AI Gimbal: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: GoPro

GoPro Lit Hero (right) features 4K video recording support

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • GoPro Max 2 was recently launched in select markets
  • GoPro Lit Hero weighs about 93g
  • GoPro Fluid Pro AI is a 3-axis gimbal
Advertisement

GoPro Max 2 and GoPro Lit Hero action cameras were launched in India on Tuesday, alongside the new Fluid Pro AI gimbal. The new Max 2 is now on sale in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital. However, the GoPro Lit Hero and Fluid Pro AI gimbal will be available for purchase later through the same retail channels. This comes nearly seven weeks after the new action cameras and the gimbal were unveiled in select markets on September 24.

GoPro Max 2, Lit Hero, Fluid Pro AI Price in India, Availability

GoPro Max 2 price in India is set at Rs. 57,000. However, as part of an introductory offer, the 64GB SD card bundle is currently available at Rs. 54,999. Meanwhile, the GoPro Lit Hero and the Fluid Pro AI gimbal are priced at Rs. 28,500 and Rs. 23,000, respectively.

While the new 360-degree action camera, GoPro Max 2, is presently on sale in the country, the Lit Hero camera and the Fluid Pro AI gimbal will be available for order from the first week of December and early January 2026, respectively. The three GoPro products will be sold in India via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other authorised retail outlets.

GoPro Max 2 Specifications, Features

The GoPro Max 2 is capable of recording 8K resolution 360-degree videos. It supports GP Log encoding and is claimed to capture more than 1 billion colours. The new action camera allows users to replace lenses, which are equipped with a water-repelling optical glass, the company said. Moreover, Max 2 supports 29-megapixel 360-degree still photography. These images can later be edited in the GoPro Quik app.

GoPro's new 360-degree camera also sports a six-microphone setup. The tech firm claims that the camera can deliver a “true-to-life” 360-degree audio experience. It also offers enhanced wireless Bluetooth and built-in GPS connectivity, “Audio Field-of-View”, and 360 studio audio support.

The GoPro Max 2 is equipped with a 1,960mAh Cold-Weather Enduro Battery, which the company claims allows it to withstand harsh conditions. It ships with an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software, which helps in editing 360-degree videos. The list of other supported features includes AI Object Tracking to MotionFrame editing.

GoPro Lit Hero Action Camera, Fluid Pro AI Gimbal Specifications, Features

Coming to the specifications of the GoPro Lit Hero action camera, it boasts a lightweight form factor, weighing about 93g. It supports 4K resolution video capturing at up to 60fps, 2x slow-motion video capturing, and an optional 4:3 aspect ratio shooting mode. GoPro claims that the action camera is waterproof to 5m. It also features a built-in light.

In terms of still photography, the GoPro Lit Hero allows users to capture 12-megapixel images in a 4:3 aspect ratio. It is powered by an Enduro Battery, too, which offers 100 minutes of 4K resolution video recording on a single charge.

Lastly, the GoPro Fluid Pro AI is a 3-Axis Gimbal, which supports AI Subject Tracking for GoPro cameras, smartphones, and other point-and-shoot cameras. The company claims that it is capable of withstanding up to 400g of devices. Users can also change the mounts according to their needs. The new Fluid Pro AI gets a Fill Light, too. It is said to offer up to 18 hours of battery life and can charge the attached devices as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GoPro Max 2, GoPro Lit Hero, GoPro Fluid Pro AI, GoPro Max 2 launch in India, GoPro Lit Hero launch in India, GoPro Fluid Pro AI launch in India, GoPro Max 2 price in India, GoPro Lit Hero price in India, GoPro Fluid Pro AI price in India, GoPro Max 2 specifications, GoPro Lit Hero specifications, GoPro Fluid Pro AI specifications, GoPro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Elon Musk's Grok AI Recognises Lord Ganesha, Wows the Internet

Related Stories

GoPro Max 2, Lit Hero Launched in India With Up to 8K Video Recording, Along With Fluid Pro AI Gimbal: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xbox Cloud Gaming Launched in India: Here's How You Can Start Playing
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Lineup Could be Powered by This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  3. YouTube's New 'Ask' Button Uses Gemini to Get Instant Video Answers
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of Launch
  5. Google Pixel Phones to Get November 2025 Update Soon, Details Leak Online
  6. WhatsApp May Let You Reserve Same Usernames Used on Facebook, Instagram
  7. Google Play Store to Penalise Apps Causing Excessive Battery Drain
  8. Oppo Reno 14F 5G Star Wars Edition Will Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. GoPro Max 2, Lit Hero Launched in India With Up to 8K Video Recording, Along With Fluid Pro AI Gimbal: Price, Specifications
  2. Elon Musk's Grok AI Recognises Lord Ganesha, Wows the Internet
  3. Elon Musk’s Grok AI Model Now Supports Files in API
  4. Ghost of Yotei Sells 3.3 Million Copies in a Month, PS5 Sales Near 85 Million Units
  5. Microsoft Discovers Vulnerability That Lets Hackers See ChatGPT and Gemini’s Conversation Topics
  6. iPhone Pocket, a Limited Edition 3D Knitted iPod Sock-Style Accessory, Launched in Select Markets
  7. YouTube's New 'Ask' Button Uses Gemini to Get Instant Video Answers
  8. Oppo, OnePlus Start Global Android 16 Rollout with ColorOS 16 and OxygenOS 16 Updates
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Launch With Faster Wireless Charging Support; Display Sizes Leaked
  10. WhatsApp for Android May Let Users Reserve Same Usernames Used on Facebook and Instagram
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »