GoPro Max 2 and GoPro Lit Hero action cameras were launched in India on Tuesday, alongside the new Fluid Pro AI gimbal. The new Max 2 is now on sale in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital. However, the GoPro Lit Hero and Fluid Pro AI gimbal will be available for purchase later through the same retail channels. This comes nearly seven weeks after the new action cameras and the gimbal were unveiled in select markets on September 24.

GoPro Max 2, Lit Hero, Fluid Pro AI Price in India, Availability

GoPro Max 2 price in India is set at Rs. 57,000. However, as part of an introductory offer, the 64GB SD card bundle is currently available at Rs. 54,999. Meanwhile, the GoPro Lit Hero and the Fluid Pro AI gimbal are priced at Rs. 28,500 and Rs. 23,000, respectively.

While the new 360-degree action camera, GoPro Max 2, is presently on sale in the country, the Lit Hero camera and the Fluid Pro AI gimbal will be available for order from the first week of December and early January 2026, respectively. The three GoPro products will be sold in India via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other authorised retail outlets.

GoPro Max 2 Specifications, Features

The GoPro Max 2 is capable of recording 8K resolution 360-degree videos. It supports GP Log encoding and is claimed to capture more than 1 billion colours. The new action camera allows users to replace lenses, which are equipped with a water-repelling optical glass, the company said. Moreover, Max 2 supports 29-megapixel 360-degree still photography. These images can later be edited in the GoPro Quik app.

GoPro's new 360-degree camera also sports a six-microphone setup. The tech firm claims that the camera can deliver a “true-to-life” 360-degree audio experience. It also offers enhanced wireless Bluetooth and built-in GPS connectivity, “Audio Field-of-View”, and 360 studio audio support.

The GoPro Max 2 is equipped with a 1,960mAh Cold-Weather Enduro Battery, which the company claims allows it to withstand harsh conditions. It ships with an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software, which helps in editing 360-degree videos. The list of other supported features includes AI Object Tracking to MotionFrame editing.

GoPro Lit Hero Action Camera, Fluid Pro AI Gimbal Specifications, Features

Coming to the specifications of the GoPro Lit Hero action camera, it boasts a lightweight form factor, weighing about 93g. It supports 4K resolution video capturing at up to 60fps, 2x slow-motion video capturing, and an optional 4:3 aspect ratio shooting mode. GoPro claims that the action camera is waterproof to 5m. It also features a built-in light.

In terms of still photography, the GoPro Lit Hero allows users to capture 12-megapixel images in a 4:3 aspect ratio. It is powered by an Enduro Battery, too, which offers 100 minutes of 4K resolution video recording on a single charge.

Lastly, the GoPro Fluid Pro AI is a 3-Axis Gimbal, which supports AI Subject Tracking for GoPro cameras, smartphones, and other point-and-shoot cameras. The company claims that it is capable of withstanding up to 400g of devices. Users can also change the mounts according to their needs. The new Fluid Pro AI gets a Fill Light, too. It is said to offer up to 18 hours of battery life and can charge the attached devices as well.

