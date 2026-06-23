Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Display Said to Have Begun Manufacturing OLED Modules for iPhone Ultra, Hinge Challenges Could Impact Timeline

Samsung Display Said to Have Begun Manufacturing OLED Modules for iPhone Ultra, Hinge Challenges Could Impact Timeline

Apple's foldable OLED modules are reportedly manufactured in Samsung Display's facilities in Vietnam.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 June 2026 12:50 IST
Samsung Display Said to Have Begun Manufacturing OLED Modules for iPhone Ultra, Hinge Challenges Could Impact Timeline

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is said to be using M16 organic material for foldable iPhones' displays

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple reportedly approves Samsung Display's foldable OLED panels
  • Samsung Display is said to be the exclusive supplier of OLED panels
  • Apple is reportedly demanding 70 percent minimum yield before production
Advertisement

Apple's first foldable iPhone seems to be inching closer to reality. The handset, which is widely believed to be called the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, is expected to be launched in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. Now, a new leak suggests that the production is on track and Samsung Display has reportedly secured Apple's approval to begin manufacturing OLED display modules for the device. The production of certain components, like the 3D-printed hinge, could delay the launch of iPhone Ultra.

Samsung Ramps Up Production of Foldable OLED Panels

report by The Elec (in Korean), citing unnamed industry sources, states that Apple granted Samsung Display authorisation to manufacture foldable OLED modules for the iPhone Ultra. Samsung Display has reportedly started operating part of its back-end production lines in Vietnam to fulfil an initial order of approximately 3 million panels scheduled for delivery this year.

VoltIphone Ultra Discussion
Explore More...

Apple is reportedly demanding a minimum yield rate of 70 percent before approving mass production, and Samsung Display is said to have exceeded that benchmark, achieving final yields of more than 80 percent and securing Apple's authorisation. Samsung Display is said to be the exclusive supplier of foldable OLED panels for the iPhone Ultra. The two companies have reportedly signed a three-year supply agreement, under which Apple will source foldable OLED displays exclusively from Samsung. Initial shipments this year are expected to total around 3 million units.

Leaks and industry experts have suggested a September launch window for Apple's first foldable smartphone alongside the iPhone 18 series, but the report indicates that the final launch schedule will be affected by the availability of key hardware components such as the hinge, as it will affect the folding performance, crease visibility and durability of the phone

The hinge mechanism is reportedly one of the biggest challenges in production, and the phone's 3D-printed hinge module is reportedly facing issues related to unwanted noise after assembly.

"Apple appears to be facing challenges in stabilising production of the hinge module for its first foldable smartphone," an industry source reportedly said. "There are no issues on Samsung Display's side. The launch schedule will ultimately depend on Apple's readiness for device components, particularly the hinge", the source reportedly added.

Apple's foldable OLED modules are reportedly manufactured in Samsung Display's facilities in Vietnam, while the OLED back-end operations are happening in China. The display is expected to feature Colour Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology. Samsung is also said to be using M16 organic material for foldable iPhones' displays.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone Ultra, Foldable iPhone, Apple, Samsung Display
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Valve Launches Steam Machine at $1,049, Says Price Reflects Cost of Components
Memory Price Forecasts Reveal Why Apple Might Not Wait Until September to Hike iPhone, iPad and Mac Prices

Related Stories

Samsung Display Said to Have Begun Manufacturing OLED Modules for iPhone Ultra, Hinge Challenges Could Impact Timeline
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Will Launch in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Could Make Public Screen Snooping Harder
  3. OnePlus 16T Could Launch as the Company's Next Compact Flagship
  4. Nothing Phone 4b Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. Honor X80 Pro Max With '10,000-Nit' Display Launched at This Price
  6. Everything New in Apple's iOS 27 Developer Beta 2 Update for iPhone
  7. Steam Machine Launched at $1,049 as Valve Blames Cost of Components
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Max Design, Key Specifications Surface Online
  9. The Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16c Could Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Hideo Kojima's Horror Title OD Will Feature 'New Game System' That Pushes Users to Keep Playing
  2. Vivo X Fold 6 Price, Storage Variants and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of June 26 Launch in China
  3. Realme P4x Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, 6.8-Inch Display and 4G Connectivity: Price, Specifications
  4. WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp Web Users Targeted Using Malware Campaign, Kaspersky Warns
  5. Bitcoin Nears Key Resistance Level as US-Iran Talks Lift Market Sentiment
  6. Apple Rolls Out iOS 27 Developer Beta 2 Update for iPhone With RCS Upgrades, New Siri Tools
  7. Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed
  8. Nothing Phone 4b India Launch Date Revealed; Phone 'b' Series Will Be More Affordable Than Phone 'a' Models
  9. Memory Price Forecasts Reveal Why Apple Might Not Wait Until September to Hike iPhone, iPad and Mac Prices
  10. Samsung Display Said to Have Begun Manufacturing OLED Modules for iPhone Ultra, Hinge Challenges Could Impact Timeline
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »