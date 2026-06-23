Apple's first foldable iPhone seems to be inching closer to reality. The handset, which is widely believed to be called the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, is expected to be launched in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. Now, a new leak suggests that the production is on track and Samsung Display has reportedly secured Apple's approval to begin manufacturing OLED display modules for the device. The production of certain components, like the 3D-printed hinge, could delay the launch of iPhone Ultra.

Samsung Ramps Up Production of Foldable OLED Panels

A report by The Elec (in Korean), citing unnamed industry sources, states that Apple granted Samsung Display authorisation to manufacture foldable OLED modules for the iPhone Ultra. Samsung Display has reportedly started operating part of its back-end production lines in Vietnam to fulfil an initial order of approximately 3 million panels scheduled for delivery this year.

Apple is reportedly demanding a minimum yield rate of 70 percent before approving mass production, and Samsung Display is said to have exceeded that benchmark, achieving final yields of more than 80 percent and securing Apple's authorisation. Samsung Display is said to be the exclusive supplier of foldable OLED panels for the iPhone Ultra. The two companies have reportedly signed a three-year supply agreement, under which Apple will source foldable OLED displays exclusively from Samsung. Initial shipments this year are expected to total around 3 million units.

Leaks and industry experts have suggested a September launch window for Apple's first foldable smartphone alongside the iPhone 18 series, but the report indicates that the final launch schedule will be affected by the availability of key hardware components such as the hinge, as it will affect the folding performance, crease visibility and durability of the phone

The hinge mechanism is reportedly one of the biggest challenges in production, and the phone's 3D-printed hinge module is reportedly facing issues related to unwanted noise after assembly.

"Apple appears to be facing challenges in stabilising production of the hinge module for its first foldable smartphone," an industry source reportedly said. "There are no issues on Samsung Display's side. The launch schedule will ultimately depend on Apple's readiness for device components, particularly the hinge", the source reportedly added.

Apple's foldable OLED modules are reportedly manufactured in Samsung Display's facilities in Vietnam, while the OLED back-end operations are happening in China. The display is expected to feature Colour Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology. Samsung is also said to be using M16 organic material for foldable iPhones' displays.