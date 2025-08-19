Vivo V60 was launched in India on August 12, and it is now available for purchase in the country. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and a 6,500mAh battery. For optics, it features a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. It is equipped with a 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness level. It succeeds the Vivo V50, which was unveiled in the country in February.

Vivo V60 Price in India, Availability

Vivo V60 price in India starts at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively. The 12GB + 256GB configuration is listed at Rs. 40,999, while the 16GB + 512GB option is marked at Rs. 45,999. The phone is sold in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue shades. It is available for purchase via the Vivo India e-store, e-commerce sites.

Customers can get up to 10 percent instant bank discount on select bank cards, including HDFC and Axis Bank or up to 10 percent exchange offers. They can avail of up to six months of no-cost EMI options. If buyers get the Vivo TWS 3e earbuds with the handset for Rs. 1,499, they also get a free one-year extended warranty as part of the deal.

Offline offers include EMI plans starting at Rs. 2,056 per month. Buyers can avail a one-year free extended warranty with up to 10 percent cashback, or opt for 10 months of zero down payment, or get up to a 10 percent V-Upgrade Exchange Bonus using SBI, DBS, HSBC, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, BOBcard, and Federal Bank cards.

Meanwhile, the Vivo TWS 3e can be purchased for Rs. 1,499 as part of the bundled deal, with up to 40 percent discount on V-Shield. Customers recharging with the Rs. 1,199 Jio prepaid plan will enjoy six months of free premium access to 10 OTT apps.

Vivo V60 Specifications, Features

The Vivo V60 has a 6.77-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness level. It comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. It will receive four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The phone supports AI features like AI Image Expander, AI Smart Call Assistant, AI Captions and AI-backed Block Spam Call tool.

For optics, the Vivo V60 features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, backed by Zeiss. At the front, it has a 50-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The front and rear cameras support video recording at 4K resolution.

The Vivo V60 is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. The phone supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The handset is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.