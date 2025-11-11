Microsoft has finally launched its game streaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, in India. The Xbox parent announced it was bringing Cloud Gaming support in India on Tuesday following leaks that claimed the service was coming to the country. Xbox Cloud Gaming was previously available in beta in select countries.

Xbox Cloud Gaming in India will be available with a Game Pass subscription, just like everywhere else. The service will be bundled with the new upgraded Game Pass Essential, Premium, and Ultimate plans that were introduced in October.

How to Stream Games with Xbox Cloud Gaming

With Cloud Gaming, users don't need an Xbox console to play Xbox games. They can start playing cloud-playable games and even select titles from their own library via the Xbox app on a compatible device — a PC, Mac, iOS and Android mobile devices, tablets, Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV. All they need is a compatible controller (both Xbox Wireless controller and Sony's DualSense controller will do) and a high-speed internet connection of over 20 Mbps to start streaming games off the cloud. Certain games also support touch and keyboard and mouse controls.

Hundreds of Xbox titles on Game Pass come with cloud playable support, and last year, Microsoft expanded Xbox Cloud Gaming to select games players own. Xbox Cloud Gaming will also be available via the Xbox pc app on Windows-based gaming handhelds, including Microsoft's own ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, both of which were launched in India in October.

Game Pass plans in India start at Rs. 499 for the Essential tier, which includes over 50 games, unlimited cloud streaming, online multiplayer, and other benefits. Premium and Ultimate plans, which include hundreds of games, are priced at Rs. 699 and Rs. 1,389, respectively. The Ultimate tier also includes day one titles at launch. PC Game Pass is priced at Rs. 939 per month.

Before Microsoft's official announcement, Reddit users on Xbox India subreddit spotted that Microsoft was rolling out Xbox Cloud Gaming support in India on Tuesday. Several users reported being able to play select cloud-playable games on their PC via the Xbox app.

Last month, Microsoft increased the price of the Xbox Game Pass subscription and added additional benefits to the service. The company also replaced two previous Game Pass plans — Core and Standard — with new Essential and Premium plans. All Xbox Game Pass plans now support unlimited cloud streaming for a select number of games.