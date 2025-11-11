Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Launches Xbox Cloud Gaming in India: Here's How You Can Start Cloud Streaming Games

Microsoft Launches Xbox Cloud Gaming in India: Here's How You Can Start Cloud Streaming Games

Xbox Cloud Gaming is available across all Xbox Game Pass plans — Essential, Premium, and Ultimate.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 November 2025 12:41 IST
Microsoft Launches Xbox Cloud Gaming in India: Here's How You Can Start Cloud Streaming Games

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Cloud Gaming is supported on the Xbox app on Samsung and LG smart TVs

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xbox Cloud Gaming is available with Xbox Game Pass
  • With Cloud Gaming, users can stream Xbox titles without an Xbox console
  • Xbox Game Pass plans start at Rs. 499 per month in India
Advertisement

Microsoft has finally launched its game streaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, in India. The Xbox parent announced it was bringing Cloud Gaming support in India on Tuesday following leaks that claimed the service was coming to the country. Xbox Cloud Gaming was previously available in beta in select countries.

Xbox Cloud Gaming in India will be available with a Game Pass subscription, just like everywhere else. The service will be bundled with the new upgraded Game Pass Essential, Premium, and Ultimate plans that were introduced in October.

How to Stream Games with Xbox Cloud Gaming

With Cloud Gaming, users don't need an Xbox console to play Xbox games. They can start playing cloud-playable games and even select titles from their own library via the Xbox app on a compatible device — a PC, Mac, iOS and Android mobile devices, tablets, Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV. All they need is a compatible controller (both Xbox Wireless controller and Sony's DualSense controller will do) and a high-speed internet connection of over 20 Mbps to start streaming games off the cloud. Certain games also support touch and keyboard and mouse controls.

Hundreds of Xbox titles on Game Pass come with cloud playable support, and last year, Microsoft expanded Xbox Cloud Gaming to select games players own. Xbox Cloud Gaming will also be available via the Xbox pc app on Windows-based gaming handhelds, including Microsoft's own ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, both of which were launched in India in October.

Game Pass plans in India start at Rs. 499 for the Essential tier, which includes over 50 games, unlimited cloud streaming, online multiplayer, and other benefits. Premium and Ultimate plans, which include hundreds of games, are priced at Rs. 699 and Rs. 1,389, respectively. The Ultimate tier also includes day one titles at launch. PC Game Pass is priced at Rs. 939 per month.

Before Microsoft's official announcement, Reddit users on Xbox India subreddit spotted that Microsoft was rolling out Xbox Cloud Gaming support in India on Tuesday. Several users reported being able to play select cloud-playable games on their PC via the Xbox app.

Last month, Microsoft increased the price of the Xbox Game Pass subscription and added additional benefits to the service. The company also replaced two previous Game Pass plans — Core and Standard — with new Essential and Premium plans. All Xbox Game Pass plans now support unlimited cloud streaming for a select number of games.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox, Cloud Gaming, Microsoft, Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Feature the Same MediaTek Dimensity Chip as its Predecessor
Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset

Related Stories

Microsoft Launches Xbox Cloud Gaming in India: Here's How You Can Start Cloud Streaming Games
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xbox Cloud Gaming Launched in India: Here's How You Can Start Playing
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Lineup Could be Powered by This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  3. WhatsApp May Let You Reserve Same Usernames Used on Facebook, Instagram
  4. Lava Agni 4 Key Specifications Leak Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Renders Reveal S25 Edge-Like Camera Deco
  6. Apple Watch Series 11 Review
  7. Apple Might Have Shelved Plans of iPhone Air 2 Launch Due to This Reason
  8. Google Pixel Phones to Get November 2025 Update Soon, Details Leak Online
  9. Google Play Store to Penalise Apps Causing Excessive Battery Drain
  10. Oppo Reno 14F 5G Star Wars Edition Will Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Launch With Faster Wireless Charging Support; Display Sizes Leaked
  2. WhatsApp for Android May Let Users Reserve Same Usernames Used on Facebook and Instagram
  3. The Elder Scrolls 6 Is 'Still a Long Way Off', Says Bethesda Director Todd Howard
  4. Oppo Reno 14F 5G Star Wars Edition Launch Date Set For Mid-November
  5. Bitcoin Holds Above $105,000 as Institutional Demand and Regulatory Progress Lift Sentiment
  6. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset
  7. Microsoft Launches Xbox Cloud Gaming in India: Here's How You Can Start Cloud Streaming Games
  8. Google Meet Finally Adds Support for Full Emoji Library to Enhance In-Call Reactions
  9. Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Feature the Same MediaTek Dimensity Chip as its Predecessor
  10. Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Targeted By Spyware Landfall for Over a Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »