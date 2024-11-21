Microsoft is expanding its Xbox Cloud Gaming service beyond the select Game Pass titles currently available for streaming. The Xbox parent announced Wednesday that Game Pass Ultimate members would be able to stream select titles from their library of purchased games on supported devices. The cloud streaming service went live after the announcement in all 28 countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is available. The company also announced 50 titles now available for streaming, including popular games like Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is Expanding

Xbox Cloud Gaming, available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, allows users to stream select titles from Game Pass catalog on supported TVs and Web browser on iOS, Android, PCs, handhelds and tablets. With the new update, Game Pass Ultimate members can now stream select games they own, even if those titles are not included in the Game Pass catalog, across supported devices. Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently available on Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, Meta Quest headsets and via Web browsers on PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

The new feature, currently available on TVs and via the Web browser on supported devices, will make its way to Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows next year, Microsoft confirmed. In its announcement, the company also shared a list of 50 titles that can now be purchased and streamed. All editions of a supported title will be available for streaming.

“Our library of cloud-playable titles will continue to grow, as we work with our partners around the world to bring you a diverse and expansive selection of great games across devices,” Ashley McKissick, Corporate Vice President, Xbox Experiences and Platforms Engineering, said.

How to Start Streaming Games You Own

To start cloud streaming a game you own on a Web browser on your PC, phone, tablet or handheld, head to https://xbox.com/play. Once you sign in to your Game Pass Ultimate membership, select ‘Stream you own game' and look for cloud-playable titles you own, or want to purchase and stream. You can connect a supported controller to your device and start playing. On PC, certain games will support mouse and keyboard input, as well, Microsoft said.

On supported TVs download and launch the Xbox app, while on supported VR headsets like Meta Quest, download the Xbox Cloud Gaming app. Sign in, select ‘Stream you own game' and connect a supported controller to start playing.

Game Pass Ultimate subscription costs Rs. 829.00 per month in India. The membership grants access to a library of titles, new games on launch, online multiplayer, EA Play, Xbox Cloud and a number of discounts. Xbox Cloud Gaming, however, is currently not available in India.

50 Titles Now Cloud-Playable

Here are the 50 games that can now be streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming with a Game Pass Ultimate membership: