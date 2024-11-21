Technology News
Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Allows Game Pass Ultimate Members to Stream Select Games They Own

The company also announced 50 titles now available for streaming, including popular games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 November 2024 12:04 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

The feature is currently available on TVs and via the Web browser on supported devices

Highlights
  • Xbox Cloud Gaming previously only supported select Game Pass titles
  • Games can be streamed on TVs, phones, PC, tablets, handhelds, headsets
  • The feature will come to Xbox consoles and Xbox app on Windows in 2025
Microsoft is expanding its Xbox Cloud Gaming service beyond the select Game Pass titles currently available for streaming. The Xbox parent announced Wednesday that Game Pass Ultimate members would be able to stream select titles from their library of purchased games on supported devices. The cloud streaming service went live after the announcement in all 28 countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is available. The company also announced 50 titles now available for streaming, including popular games like Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is Expanding

Xbox Cloud Gaming, available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, allows users to stream select titles from Game Pass catalog on supported TVs and Web browser on iOS, Android, PCs, handhelds and tablets. With the new update, Game Pass Ultimate members can now stream select games they own, even if those titles are not included in the Game Pass catalog, across supported devices. Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently available on Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, Meta Quest headsets and via Web browsers on PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

The new feature, currently available on TVs and via the Web browser on supported devices, will make its way to Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows next year, Microsoft confirmed. In its announcement, the company also shared a list of 50 titles that can now be purchased and streamed. All editions of a supported title will be available for streaming.

“Our library of cloud-playable titles will continue to grow, as we work with our partners around the world to bring you a diverse and expansive selection of great games across devices,” Ashley McKissick, Corporate Vice President, Xbox Experiences and Platforms Engineering, said.

How to Start Streaming Games You Own

To start cloud streaming a game you own on a Web browser on your PC, phone, tablet or handheld, head to https://xbox.com/play. Once you sign in to your Game Pass Ultimate membership, select ‘Stream you own game' and look for cloud-playable titles you own, or want to purchase and stream. You can connect a supported controller to your device and start playing. On PC, certain games will support mouse and keyboard input, as well, Microsoft said.

On supported TVs download and launch the Xbox app, while on supported VR headsets like Meta Quest, download the Xbox Cloud Gaming app. Sign in, select ‘Stream you own game' and connect a supported controller to start playing.

Game Pass Ultimate subscription costs Rs. 829.00 per month in India. The membership grants access to a library of titles, new games on launch, online multiplayer, EA Play, Xbox Cloud and a number of discounts. Xbox Cloud Gaming, however, is currently not available in India. 

50 Titles Now Cloud-Playable

Here are the 50 games that can now be streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming with a Game Pass Ultimate membership:

  • Animal Well
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • Balatro
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)
  • The Casting of Frank Stone
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
  • Dredge
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human
  • Farming Simulator 25
  • Fear the Spotlight
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Final Fantasy
  • Final Fantasy II
  • Final Fantasy III
  • Final Fantasy IV
  • Final Fantasy V
  • Final Fantasy VI
  • Hades
  • Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
  • High On Life
  • Hitman World of Assassination
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • House Flipper 2
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Lego Harry Potter Collection
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Metro Exodus
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • NBA 2K25
  • PGA Tour 2K23
  • Phasmophobia
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Rust Console Edition
  • 7 Days to Die
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Stray
  • The Crew Motorfest
  • The Outlast Trials
  • The Plucky Squire
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  • TopSpin 2K25
  • Undertale
  • Visions of Mana
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • WWE 2K24
Comments

Further reading: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, Microsoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Comment

