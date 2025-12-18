Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco M8 Series Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Renders; Could Feature a Redesigned Camera Module

Poco M8 Series Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Renders; Could Feature a Redesigned Camera Module

Poco M8 Pro and Poco M8 could be offered in blue, black, and silver colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 December 2025 12:35 IST
Poco M8 Series Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Renders; Could Feature a Redesigned Camera Module

Poco M8 series is expected to succeed the Poco M7 (pictured) lineup

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco M8 series might sport a hole punch display cutout
  • Poco M8 series is shown with a USB Type-C port
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Poco M8 series is expected to launch as the successor to the Xiaomi sub-brand's Poco M7 lineup. One of the handsets in the series was recently listed on the US FCC certification website with a 6,330mAh battery and 100W wired fast charging support. Now, the renders of the Poco M8 Pro and Poco M8, which are expected to be the rebranded versions of the Xiaomi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Note 15 Pro, have been leaked, revealing their design and colourways.

Poco M8 Series Design (Expected)

WinFuture managed to obtain design renders of the purported Poco M8 Pro and Poco M8, revealing the design and colourways of the upcoming handsets. Both phones are shown in black and blue colourways. The third colour option appears to be a dual-tone variant, sporting shades of silver and black. The Poco branding could be placed at the bottom right of the back panel. The Xiaomi sub-brand is expected to equip the upcoming smartphones with squircle-shaped rear camera modules, housing three lenses each.

The leaked images also suggest that on the front, the Poco M8 Pro and Poco M8 will sport a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera. The screen appears to be surrounded by relatively thick bezels, too.

The power button and the volume controls are shown to be placed on the right side of the phones. The handsets could also feature curved metal frames. On the bottom, a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a microphone hole appear.

Other details, including the technical specifications, features, pricing, and the launch timeline, are expected to surface online in the coming days. Since the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the launch of the Poco M8 series, the above-mentioned information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The publication claims the phones will be rebranded versions of the Xiaomi Note 15 5G and Note 15 Pro+ 5G, which were recently launched in select global markets.

The Poco M8 Pro was recently spotted on the US FCC website with the ID 2AFZZPC8BG. The handset is said to go on sale in 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations. It might ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2. Moreover, it might pack a 6,330mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It could also feature 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and NFC for connectivity.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M8 Pro, Poco M8, Poco M8 Pro design, Poco M8 design, Poco M8 Series, Poco, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OnePlus Watch Lite Launched With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 10 Days Battery Life: Price, Features
Poco M8 Series Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Renders; Could Feature a Redesigned Camera Module
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R With 7,400mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Debuts at This Price
  2. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched in India With 10,050mAh Battery, 5G Connectivity
  3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra With Leica-Tuned Cameras Confirmed to Launch Soon
  4. OnePlus 15R Review
  5. The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom OTT Release Date: Know When
  6. JWST observations may unlock new clues about dark matter
  7. Gemini 3 Flash Arrives as Google's Latest High-Speed, Low-Cost AI Model
  8. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: What We Know So Far
  9. Vivo V70 Stops By US FCC Database Along With RAM and Storage Details
  10. Google Pay Brings Its First Co-Branded UPI-Powered Digital Credit Card
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know
  2. The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Japanese Anime Series Online
  3. Easygoing Defense by the Optimistic Lord Anime to Stream on Crunchyroll in January 2026
  4. Eko OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Pornhub User Data Reportedly Stolen by Hacker Group ShinyHunters, Threaten to Expose
  6. Apple's Foldable iPhone Bears Resemblance to iPad Mini in Leaked CAD Renders
  7. Poco M8 Series Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Renders; Could Feature a Redesigned Camera Module
  8. OnePlus Watch Lite Launched With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 10 Days Battery Life: Price, Features
  9. Crystal Dynamics' 2013 Tomb Raider Reboot Is Coming to Mobile Devices Next Year
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Timeline Confirmed; Will Feature Leica-Tuned Cameras: Expected Features, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »