Poco M8 series is expected to launch as the successor to the Xiaomi sub-brand's Poco M7 lineup. One of the handsets in the series was recently listed on the US FCC certification website with a 6,330mAh battery and 100W wired fast charging support. Now, the renders of the Poco M8 Pro and Poco M8, which are expected to be the rebranded versions of the Xiaomi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Note 15 Pro, have been leaked, revealing their design and colourways.

Poco M8 Series Design (Expected)

WinFuture managed to obtain design renders of the purported Poco M8 Pro and Poco M8, revealing the design and colourways of the upcoming handsets. Both phones are shown in black and blue colourways. The third colour option appears to be a dual-tone variant, sporting shades of silver and black. The Poco branding could be placed at the bottom right of the back panel. The Xiaomi sub-brand is expected to equip the upcoming smartphones with squircle-shaped rear camera modules, housing three lenses each.

The leaked images also suggest that on the front, the Poco M8 Pro and Poco M8 will sport a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera. The screen appears to be surrounded by relatively thick bezels, too.

The power button and the volume controls are shown to be placed on the right side of the phones. The handsets could also feature curved metal frames. On the bottom, a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a microphone hole appear.

Other details, including the technical specifications, features, pricing, and the launch timeline, are expected to surface online in the coming days. Since the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the launch of the Poco M8 series, the above-mentioned information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The publication claims the phones will be rebranded versions of the Xiaomi Note 15 5G and Note 15 Pro+ 5G, which were recently launched in select global markets.

The Poco M8 Pro was recently spotted on the US FCC website with the ID 2AFZZPC8BG. The handset is said to go on sale in 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations. It might ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2. Moreover, it might pack a 6,330mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It could also feature 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and NFC for connectivity.