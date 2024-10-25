Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 9 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get 5,800mAh Battery, 6.78-Inch Display

Asus ROG Phone 9 will launch next month with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 October 2024 11:40 IST
Photo Credit: 91mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 9 will reportedly ship with an Android 15-based ROG UI and Game Genie

  • Asus ROG Phone 9 will be officially unveiled in November
  • New leak has offered details and renders related to the ROG Phone 9 Pro
  • It is tipped to pack 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage
Asus recently announced that the ROG Phone 9 series will be launched on November 19 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood. The Taiwanese firm showcased the ROG Phone 9 during the Snapdragon Summit earlier this week revealing its design. A new report has now disclosed the full specifications of the phone. Like its predecessor, the ROG Phone 9 is said to come with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It could house a 5,800mAh battery.

91Mobiles seems to have obtained alleged renders and specifications of the Asus ROG Phone 9 ahead of its November 19 launch. The images shared by the publication show the device in black and white colours, which will be reportedly called phantom black and storm white. The handset seems to have a centred hole-punch cutout on the display. On the rear, it is seen with a triple camera setup, with Republic of Gamers text below the camera island.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Specifications

Like the previous model, the Asus ROG Phone 9 is said to come with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung Flexible LTPO AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and always-on-display. The panel could offer 2,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10 support, and an in-display fingerprint reader. It is tipped to pack 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The phone is already confirmed to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood.

For optics, the Asus ROG Phone 9 could pack a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 main camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The Asus ROG Phone 8 also flaunts a similar camera setup.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 will reportedly ship with an Android 15-based ROG UI and Game Genie, which include several features, including AirTriggers, Macro, Bypass charging, and Scout mode. It is said to offer numerous AI gaming features like X Sense X Capture AI Grabber alongside AI call translator, AI transcript, AI wallpaper and more. It is likely to carry a 5,800mAh battery with 65W wired charging support and wireless charging support.

Asus is expected to pack dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm jack, and three microphones with Asus noise reduction technology on the Asus ROG Phone 9. For connectivity, it is likely to include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, NavIC, GPS, and 5G. It could measure 163.8x76.8x8.9mm and weigh 227 grams.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 9, Asus ROG Phone 9 Specifications, Asus ROG Phone 8, Asus ROG Phone 9 Series, Asus
