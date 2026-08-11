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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Air Fryers

Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro has dropped from Rs. 14,990 to Rs. 9,999 in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 August 2026 18:43 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Air Fryers

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 will end on August 12

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Highlights
  • Amazon is offering discounts on kitchen appliances
  • Offers are applicable on products from brands like Agaro, and Prestige
  • Shoppers with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card will get additional off
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is currently live for both Prime and non-Prime members in India. The discount sale, which started last week, offers deals, offers, and discounts on a wide range of large appliances. This sale can be a great time to invest in an air fryer, especially with significant discounts available on popular models from brands like Philips. Customers can also use HDFC credit cards to get up to a 10 percent additional instant discount. The sale will end on August 12.

Best Deals on Air Fryers From Brands Like Agaro and Philips

Many of the latest air fryer models with temperature controls, touch panels and an integrated auto-off feature are discounted in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. The V-Guard Emocia Pro Air Fryer is now available for Rs. 5,499, instead of the original price of Rs. 10,999. The Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro has dropped from Rs. 14,990 to Rs. 9,999. 

The ongoing sale offers shoppers an opportunity to pick up premium air fryers at considerably lower prices. Shoppers can avail up to a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI transactions. No-cost EMI options are available on select items. Further, Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts are available. Shoppers with an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card will get additional off and rewards. 

Some models are listed with the same-day delivery option. There are coupon-based discounts as well. Here is a list of some of the best deals on Air fryers that you can find in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best deals on Air Fryers

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
V-Guard Emocia Pro Air Fryer Rs. 10,999 Rs. 5,499 Buy Now
Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro Rs. 14,990 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Philips Air Fryer NA120/00 Rs. 5,995 Rs. 4,634 Buy Now
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer Rs. 5,995 Rs. 2,799 Buy Now
Lifelong LLHF421 Fryo Air Fryer 1400W Rs. 7,500 Rs. 4,997 Buy Now
Prestige Nutrifry 4.5L Rs. 5,425 Rs. 3,746 Buy Now
kent Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L Rs. 8,000 Rs. 2,849 Buy Now
Agaro Galaxy Digital Air Fryer Rs. 7,995 Rs. 3,784 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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