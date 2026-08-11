Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is currently live for both Prime and non-Prime members in India. The discount sale, which started last week, offers deals, offers, and discounts on a wide range of large appliances. This sale can be a great time to invest in an air fryer, especially with significant discounts available on popular models from brands like Philips. Customers can also use HDFC credit cards to get up to a 10 percent additional instant discount. The sale will end on August 12.

Best Deals on Air Fryers From Brands Like Agaro and Philips

Many of the latest air fryer models with temperature controls, touch panels and an integrated auto-off feature are discounted in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. The V-Guard Emocia Pro Air Fryer is now available for Rs. 5,499, instead of the original price of Rs. 10,999. The Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro has dropped from Rs. 14,990 to Rs. 9,999.

The ongoing sale offers shoppers an opportunity to pick up premium air fryers at considerably lower prices. Shoppers can avail up to a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI transactions. No-cost EMI options are available on select items. Further, Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts are available. Shoppers with an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card will get additional off and rewards.

Some models are listed with the same-day delivery option. There are coupon-based discounts as well. Here is a list of some of the best deals on Air fryers that you can find in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best deals on Air Fryers

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