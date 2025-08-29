Technology News
English Edition

Google Vids Is Now Free for Everyone: Here's How to Use It

Google is currently offering the basic, non-AI features in Google Vids for free to all users.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 August 2025 14:34 IST
Google Vids Is Now Free for Everyone: Here's How to Use It

Photo Credit: Google

The full-stack AI features in Google Vids are currently only available to paid Workspace users

Highlights
  • Users will need a Google account to access the Vids platform
  • The platform is aimed at letting users create multimedia video decks
  • Google Drive now allows users to edit their videos via Vids
Advertisement

Google Vids, the company's new video creation and editing platform, is now available to all users for free. The platform was first introduced in November 2024 to all paid Workspace users. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant is offering a basic, non-AI version of the platform to those who are on the free tier of the Workspace. While these users will get access to all the editing and deck creation tools, they will not have access to the Veo 3 video generation model, the storyboard feature, or the AI voiceover tool. Know how to use the platform.

Google Vids Now Available to all Workspace Users

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the decision to expand the video creation and editing tool to all users, albeit with some restrictions. The company also highlighted that Google Vids now has one million active monthly users.

Among the tools users will have access to are recording anchor-led videos and their screen; uploading videos from Google Drive, Photos, and locally stored on the device; importing slides; and selecting from a range of video templates. However, they will miss out on the recently introduced video editing feature powered by Veo 3, which allows users to edit up to eight-second-long videos.

Notably, unlike AI-powered text-to-video generators, Google Vids does not generate videos from scratch from text prompts. Instead, it can be understood as a deck creation platform that puts together different pieces of a video storyboard based on the contextual understanding of the prompt. Then it lets the user take over to add a finishing touch.

How to Use Google Vids for Free

  1. First, you will need to head to the Google Vids platform. You can either click here or copy and paste this URL in the address bar of your browser: https://workspace.google.com/intl/en_in/products/vids/
  2. Once there, log in to your Google account.
  3. You will then be redirected to a Google Slides-like interface.
  4. Here, on the right margin, you will see a Record button that allows you to record yourself or your screen.
  5. Next, the Script option allows you to upload a script for the scenes or write in the given space.
  6. The Upload option lets users pick and add different media files from their Drive, Photos, or the device.
  7. Next, the Stock option allows users to select stock images and videos from a curated list.
  8. Text and Shapes are basic tools that let you add these elements to the slides.
  9. Finally, Templates allow you to pick a video design for the deck and build on top of it.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Vids, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme 15T India Launch Date Announced; Colourways, Key Features Confirmed

Related Stories

Google Vids Is Now Free for Everyone: Here's How to Use It
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Teams Up With TuneIn to Boost Radio Features
  2. BSNL BiTV 'Premium Pack' Announced With Over 25 OTT Platforms: Check Price
  3. Poco F7 5G Long-Term Review: A Gamer's Delight
  4. Jio Announces JioFrames, an AI-Powered Competitor to Ray-Ban Meta Glasses
  5. RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance Expands Jio AI Cloud With New Search Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India
  7. Apple, Samsung Reportedly Send Legal Notices to Xiaomi Over Recent Ads
  8. Google's Phone App Now Supports 'Profile Cards': Here's How to Set Yours Up
  9. Crystal Dynamics Announces Layoffs, Says Tomb Raider Is Unaffected
  10. Realme 15T India Launch Date Revealed; Colourways, Key Features Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance and Google Announce Holistic Partnership to Accelerate AI Adoption in India
  2. RIL 48th AGM 2025: JioFrames With Multi-Language Support Announced as a Hands-Free AI-Powered Companion
  3. RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance Intelligence Subsidiary Announced, Company to Build Build AI-Ready Data Centres
  4. RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance Expands Jio AI Cloud With AI Create Hub, New Search and Categorisation Features
  5. RIL 48th AGM 2025: JioHotstar Gets Riya Voice Search Assistant, Voice Print Feature for Live Translation of Sports Content
  6. Realme GT 8 Series Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Series Chip, 200-Megapixel Telephoto Lens
  7. Realme 15T India Launch Date Announced; Colourways, Key Features Confirmed
  8. Google Announces Pixel Care+ Programme for Pixel, Fitbit Devices With Free Screen Replacement and Priority Support
  9. OpenAI Introduces GPT-Realtime Speech Generation Model, Makes Realtime API Generally Available
  10. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Shorter Disappearing Messages Timers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »