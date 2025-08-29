Google Vids Is Now Free for Everyone: Here's How to Use It

The full-stack AI features in Google Vids are currently only available to paid Workspace users
Highlights
Users will need a Google account to access the Vids platform
The platform is aimed at letting users create multimedia video decks
Google Drive now allows users to edit their videos via Vids
Google Vids, the company's new video creation and editing platform, is now available to all users for free. The platform was first introduced in November 2024 to all paid Workspace users. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant is offering a basic, non-AI version of the platform to those who are on the free tier of the Workspace. While these users will get access to all the editing and deck creation tools, they will not have access to the Veo 3 video generation model, the storyboard feature, or the AI voiceover tool. Know how to use the platform.
Google Vids Now Available to all Workspace Users
In a blog post, the tech giant announced the decision to expand the video creation and editing tool to all users, albeit with some restrictions. The company also highlighted that Google Vids now has one million active monthly users.
Among the tools users will have access to are recording anchor-led videos and their screen; uploading videos from Google Drive, Photos, and locally stored on the device; importing slides; and selecting from a range of video templates. However, they will miss out on the recently introduced video editing feature powered by Veo 3, which allows users to edit up to eight-second-long videos.
Notably, unlike AI-powered text-to-video generators, Google Vids does not generate videos from scratch from text prompts. Instead, it can be understood as a deck creation platform that puts together different pieces of a video storyboard based on the contextual understanding of the prompt. Then it lets the user take over to add a finishing touch.
How to Use Google Vids for Free
First, you will need to head to the Google Vids platform. You can either click here or copy and paste this URL in the address bar of your browser: https://workspace.google.com/intl/en_in/products/vids/
Once there, log in to your Google account.
You will then be redirected to a Google Slides-like interface.
Here, on the right margin, you will see a Record button that allows you to record yourself or your screen.
Next, the Script option allows you to upload a script for the scenes or write in the given space.
The Upload option lets users pick and add different media files from their Drive, Photos, or the device.
Next, the Stock option allows users to select stock images and videos from a curated list.
Text and Shapes are basic tools that let you add these elements to the slides.
Finally, Templates allow you to pick a video design for the deck and build on top of it.
