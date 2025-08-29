Google Vids Is Now Free for Everyone: Here's How to Use It

Google Vids, the company's new video creation and editing platform, is now available to all users for free. The platform was first introduced in November 2024 to all paid Workspace users. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant is offering a basic, non-AI version of the platform to those who are on the free tier of the Workspace. While these users will get access to all the editing and deck creation tools, they will not have access to the Veo 3 video generation model, the storyboard feature, or the AI voiceover tool. Know how to use the platform.

Google Vids Now Available to all Workspace Users

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the decision to expand the video creation and editing tool to all users, albeit with some restrictions. The company also highlighted that Google Vids now has one million active monthly users.

Among the tools users will have access to are recording anchor-led videos and their screen; uploading videos from Google Drive, Photos, and locally stored on the device; importing slides; and selecting from a range of video templates. However, they will miss out on the recently introduced video editing feature powered by Veo 3, which allows users to edit up to eight-second-long videos.

Notably, unlike AI-powered text-to-video generators, Google Vids does not generate videos from scratch from text prompts. Instead, it can be understood as a deck creation platform that puts together different pieces of a video storyboard based on the contextual understanding of the prompt. Then it lets the user take over to add a finishing touch.

How to Use Google Vids for Free