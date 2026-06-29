Xiaomi is said to have hosted a key industry meeting focused on the next generation of Qi wireless charging, bringing together Apple, Google, Huawei, and several other technology companies to advance the upcoming Qi 50W standard. According to a report, the event centred on discussions about the draft specification, prototype testing, and cross-brand compatibility. The latest development could pave the way for future smartphones from multiple brands to support faster wireless charging through the same Qi-certified chargers and accessories.

Xiaomi Hosts Apple, Google, Huawei for Qi 50W Wireless Charging Talks

An ITHome report says Xiaomi hosted the Wireless Power Consortium Qi Off-cycle Meeting at its Beijing headquarters between June 22 and June 25. The event was held in Beijing for the first time and brought together industry participants to review the draft Qi 50W wireless charging specification. The agenda also included prototype evaluation and interoperability testing as work on the next-generation standard continues.

The report states that development of the Qi 50W specification has reached an advanced stage, with its key hardware design parameters largely settled. The Wireless Power Consortium is expected to release the standard in 2028 as the successor to Qi2 25W, following additional testing and standardisation work.

The report says representatives from more than 20 companies across the wireless charging supply chain gathered for the meeting. Attendees included Apple, Google, Huawei, Honor, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Anker Innovations, NXP, Renesas, Panasonic Automotive Systems, Philips, Dolby Laboratories, Luxshare-ICT, ConvenientPower, Maxic Technology, NuVolta Technologies, Shanghai Amphenol, Southchip Semiconductor, GRL Platform Solutions, and the Wireless Power Consortium. During the event, 20 companies reportedly tested prototype implementations and verified cross-vendor interoperability, while more than 90 research and development engineers participated in the technical sessions.

The report added that Xiaomi is advocating a wireless charging architecture that combines small inductance, low voltage, and high power. The company believes the approach could reduce power loss within the charging coil, facilitate integration into slimmer devices, and improve charging efficiency while maintaining thermal performance, safety, and overall system reliability.

Xiaomi reportedly submitted the proposal to the Wireless Power Consortium at the end of 2024 before demonstrating compatible 25W and 50W implementations during 2025. It later completed interoperability testing with several international manufacturers. The proposal entered the Qi 50W drafting process in the first quarter of 2026 after securing support from multiple domestic companies.

Notably, the Wireless Power Consortium, established in 2008, introduced the Qi wireless charging standard in 2010, and more than 13,000 certified products now support it worldwide. Qi2 debuted in 2023 with magnetic alignment and 15W wireless charging, and became an IEC international standard in late 2024. The consortium followed it with Qi2 25W in 2025, while Qi 50W is expected to be the next major update, offering higher charging speeds and wider compatibility across smartphones, chargers, vehicles, and other supported accessories.