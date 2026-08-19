Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 18 Pro Max May Be the Only Model to Get Variable Aperture Camera, Tipster Claims

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could become Apple’s first smartphone to feature variable aperture camera technology.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 August 2026 09:49 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Max May Be the Only Model to Get Variable Aperture Camera, Tipster Claims

Apple upgraded the telephoto camera on the iPhone 17 Pro models, without changing the aperture

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro Max may be the only model with variable aperture
  • The Pro Max model could be heavier due to the camera mechanism
  • Variable aperture technology allows control over image exposure
Advertisement

The iPhone 18 series is expected to be just a couple of months away, and leaks about Apple's next-generation smartphones are now surfacing rapidly. For months now, it has been rumoured that the iPhone 18 Pro models could bring about a major camera upgrade, thanks to the introduction of variable aperture technology. A tipster, however, now claims that only one of the models may be equipped with a variable aperture camera. It may feature sensor upgrades, too.

iPhone 18 Pro Max May Get Variable Aperture Camera

According to a Weibo post by tipster Ice Universe (translated from Chinese), Apple could make the variable aperture camera exclusive to the iPhone 18 Pro Max. While the tipster stopped short of revealing additional details about the component, it was suggested that its the sensor's physical size could be one of the reasons why it may only be accommodated on Apple's larger Pro model.

VoltIphone 18 Pro Discussion
Explore More...

If true, it would make the iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple's first smartphone to feature this technology.

The Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly only offer top-tier imaging in a handset that could weigh as much as a “brick”, the tipster added. This suggests that the purported smartphone could be heavier than its predecessor, with the inclusion of the variable aperture camera resulting in the trade-off.

Generally, a variable aperture mechanism allows a camera to physically adjust the amount of light entering the sensor. This potentially provides users with greater control over exposure and depth of field.

Several OEMs have already tried their hand at this technology. Samsung introduced a variable aperture for the main camera back in 2018 with the Galaxy S9 series, but dropped it in the subsequent generations due to space constraints and rising costs.

Previous reports had claimed that Apple is testing such a system for the primary camera of the iPhone 18 Pro models. The tipster's latest claims, however, suggest that only the iPhone 18 Pro Max could get the feature. Apart from this, both Pro iPhone models are also expected to get an upgraded telephoto camera with a larger aperture.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Specifications, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
BGMI Lite Pre-Registration Date in India Announced Ahead of Late 2026 Launch

Related Stories

iPhone 18 Pro Max May Be the Only Model to Get Variable Aperture Camera, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Debuts With Dimensity 9500M Chip
  2. BGMI Lite Pre-Registrations for Android Users to Open on August 25
  3. Oppo Find X10 Display Tipped With BT.2020, Eye-Care Features
  4. Realme P4s 5G to Launch in India on August 26 With These Features
  5. iQOO Z11S Launched With 10,000mAh Battery, 144Hz AMOLED Display
  6. iPhone 18 Pro's A20 Pro SoC Could Be Built on TSMC's 2nm Process
  7. Poco F9 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Diagram: See Expected Price
  8. These Galaxy Devices Have Reportedly Received the August Security Patch
  9. WhatsApp Could Add New Meta AI Feature to Expand Photos to 9:16
#Latest Stories
  1. Nexo Australia Begins Offering Credit Lines Against Cryptocurrency Collateral
  2. WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Expand Photos to 9:16 Format on Android Using Meta AI
  3. Poco M8x 5G Colour Options, Durability Details and More Announced Ahead of India Launch
  4. OnePlus 16 Display Details Again Leaked Online; Tipped to Feature ColorOS 17
  5. Google Says Gboard Rambler Switches to Offline Mode After Usage Limit: Report
  6. Maya Protocol Loses $11 Million in Pool Value After Exploit Drains Bitcoin and Other Assets
  7. Poco F9 Ultra Appears in Leaked Diagram; Tipped to Be More Expensive Than Earlier Anticipated
  8. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Gets Another Price Hike, Now Up to Rs. 30,000 More Expensive Than at Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and More Get August 2026 Security Patch: Report
  10. iPhone 18 Pro’s A20 Pro Chip Could Be Apple’s First SoC Built on TSMC’s 2nm Process, Tipped to Deliver Major Performance Gains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »