The iPhone 18 series is expected to be just a couple of months away, and leaks about Apple's next-generation smartphones are now surfacing rapidly. For months now, it has been rumoured that the iPhone 18 Pro models could bring about a major camera upgrade, thanks to the introduction of variable aperture technology. A tipster, however, now claims that only one of the models may be equipped with a variable aperture camera. It may feature sensor upgrades, too.

iPhone 18 Pro Max May Get Variable Aperture Camera

According to a Weibo post by tipster Ice Universe (translated from Chinese), Apple could make the variable aperture camera exclusive to the iPhone 18 Pro Max. While the tipster stopped short of revealing additional details about the component, it was suggested that its the sensor's physical size could be one of the reasons why it may only be accommodated on Apple's larger Pro model.

If true, it would make the iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple's first smartphone to feature this technology.

The Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly only offer top-tier imaging in a handset that could weigh as much as a “brick”, the tipster added. This suggests that the purported smartphone could be heavier than its predecessor, with the inclusion of the variable aperture camera resulting in the trade-off.

Generally, a variable aperture mechanism allows a camera to physically adjust the amount of light entering the sensor. This potentially provides users with greater control over exposure and depth of field.

Several OEMs have already tried their hand at this technology. Samsung introduced a variable aperture for the main camera back in 2018 with the Galaxy S9 series, but dropped it in the subsequent generations due to space constraints and rising costs.

Previous reports had claimed that Apple is testing such a system for the primary camera of the iPhone 18 Pro models. The tipster's latest claims, however, suggest that only the iPhone 18 Pro Max could get the feature. Apart from this, both Pro iPhone models are also expected to get an upgraded telephoto camera with a larger aperture.

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