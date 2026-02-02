How To Check Passport Status Online: A Step-By-Step Guide

There are multiple steps between filing your passport application and receiving the physical copy of your passport. After filling out an application form, you must provide copies of your documents, book an appointment online for document verification, visit your nearest Passport Seva Kendra, and go through police verification to get your passport. Keeping track of the different verification stages is important. You can track your passport application status, passport police verification status, and passport dispatch and delivery status online through the Passport Seva online portal and the mobile app.

Here's a step-by-step guide for you, helping you to check your passport application status, passport police verification status, and your passport dispatch status online, using the Passport Seva online portal and the mobile app. Alternatively, you can also check out how to book your passport appointment online here.

How to Check Passport Application, Police Verification, Dispatch Status Online Using Passport Seva Online Portal?

Visit the Passport Seva online portal or click here. Under the quick links menu, click on the Track Passport Application button. From the Application Type drop-down menu, select Passport/PCC/IC/GEP option. Then enter your 15-digit file number, which is mentioned in your passport application receipt. (You receive the receipt after you pay the application fee online.) You need to mention your registered date of birth that is mentioned in your documents. Then, click on the Track Application Status button. You will be redirected to a new page, which will show you your updated passport application status, along with the stage of your application.

How to Check Passport Application, Police Verification, Dispatch Status Online Using Passport Seva Mobile App?

Download the Passport Seva app from the Google Play Store if you're an Android user or Apple's App Store if you have an iPhone. You do not need to log in to check your passport application status. Simply click on the Status Tracker button in the top-right corner of the screen. Select the application type > enter your 15-digit file number > enter your registered date of birth. Then, tap on the Track Status button. You will be redirected to a new page with your updated application status.

FAQs

1. Can I check my passport police verification status?

Yes, you can check your police verification online, allowing you to keep track of your application status.

2. What do I need to check my passport application status online?

You need your 15-digit file number, which is mentioned in your application receipt.

3. Where can I download the Passport Seva application from?

You can download the Passport Seva mobile application from Apple's App Store if you have an iPhone or from Google's Play Store if you have an Android phone.