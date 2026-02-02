How To Check Passport Status Online: A Step-By-Step Guide

You can track your passport application status, police verification status, and dispatch status online via the Passport Seva online portal.
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Global Residence Index
There are multiple steps between filing your passport application and receiving the physical copy of your passport. After filling out an application form, you must provide copies of your documents, book an appointment online for document verification, visit your nearest Passport Seva Kendra, and go through police verification to get your passport. Keeping track of the different verification stages is important. You can track your passport application status, passport police verification status, and passport dispatch and delivery status online through the Passport Seva online portal and the mobile app.
Here's a step-by-step guide for you, helping you to check your passport application status, passport police verification status, and your passport dispatch status online, using the Passport Seva online portal and the mobile app. Alternatively, you can also check out how to book your passport appointment online here.
1. Can I check my passport police verification status?
Yes, you can check your police verification online, allowing you to keep track of your application status.
2. What do I need to check my passport application status online?
You need your 15-digit file number, which is mentioned in your application receipt.
3. Where can I download the Passport Seva application from?
You can download the Passport Seva mobile application from Apple's App Store if you have an iPhone or from Google's Play Store if you have an Android phone.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement