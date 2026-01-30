IDFC First Bank, like most banks in India allow customers to access their account statements through various methods online. It provides digital banking solutions to its customers. If you're an IDFC First Bank customer, you can check your account balance and download your account statement using various methods online. While you can always visit an IDFC Bank branch near you, it is not always convenient. Alternatively, you can simply open your phone or laptop to access your account statement. The bank allows you to download your account statement as a PDF for offline viewing through the mobile banking app, net banking portal, and WhatsApp banking.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you download your IDFC First Bank account statement online, through its mobile banking app, net banking portal, and WhatsApp banking. Before proceeding, you must ensure that your net banking login credentials and your registered phone number are handy. You can check out this step-by-step guide on how to check your IDFC First Bank account balance here.

How to Download IDFC First Bank Account Statement via Net Banking

Visit the IDFC First Bank net banking portal or click here. Log in to the net banking portal by either entering your registered phone number or net banking username and password. After logging in, your IDFC First Bank dashboard will be displayed. Scroll down to the Account & Deposits section. Then tap on the Account statement button. A new screen will appear, asking you to choose the time period and file format. You can either get your account statement for the current month, the previous month, the last three months, or the last 6 months. You can select a custom time frame. Once you've selected the time frame and file format, you can either click on the Email button to receive your account to your registered email ID or tap on the Download button to directly start downloading the file to your device. This could take a while, depending on the speed of your internet connection. After the download is complete, you can open the file and view your date and time-wise arranged transaction history.

How to Download IDFC First Bank Account Statement via Mobile Banking App

Download the IDFC First Bank Mobile Banking app from Google's Play Store, if you're an Android user, or Apple's App Store, if you have an iPhone. Open the mobile banking app. (Before proceeding, you must ensure that you are using the SIM with your registered phone number.) Enter your registered phone number > type your customer ID > tap on the Proceed button. Once logged in, your IDFC First Bank dashboard will appear. Click on Accounts, which appears at the bottom of the screen. Select the account you wish to check the statement > scroll down to Download statement, and tap on it. Choose the time frame of the account statement and select the file format. Then, click on the Download button to access your account statement for offline viewing. This might take some time depending on your internet speed. Alternatively, you can tap on the Email button to receive your IDFC First Bank account statement to your registered email ID.

How to Download IDFC First Bank Account Statement via WhatsApp

Open your phone's dialer and save the IDFC First Bank WhatsApp banking number 9555555555. Then, open WhatsApp and search for the IDFC First Bank contact. Send ‘Hi' from your registered phone number to receive a response menu from the chatbot > select Account Balance. Alternatively, you can simply message "Account Balance" on the chat. Once the chatbot replies, select the time frame for the account statement. In a few minutes, the IDFC First Bank WhatsApp chatbot will send your account statement to the registered phone number on WhatsApp as a PDF.

FAQs

1. Can I download my IDFC First Bank Account Statement using net banking?

Yes, you can visit the IDFC First Bank net banking portal to download your account statement.

2. What is the IDFC First Bank WhatsApp banking number?

You can request to receive your IDFC First Bank account statement by sending a message to 9555555555 on WhatsApp.

3. Is the IDFC First Bank mobile banking app available on iPhone?

Yes, the IDFC First Bank mobile banking app is available on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store for iPhone and Android users, respectively.