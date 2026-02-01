Technology News
How to Create Rules in Gmail: A Step-by-Step Guide

By setting up simple filters, you can automatically organise incoming emails.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 February 2026 08:00 IST
How to Create Rules in Gmail: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Gmail mobile app offers basic filters, while advanced options require the desktop interface

Highlights
  • You can create Gmail rules using the search box or a specific email
  • You can set up Gmail rules on iPhone and Android apps
  • Gmail lets you label, archive, or delete emails automatically
If your Gmail inbox feels cluttered or overwhelming, you are not alone. Important emails often get buried under promotions, newsletters, and updates you do not need to see right away. That is where Gmail rules come in. By setting up simple filters, you can automatically organise incoming emails, label them, archive them, or send them straight to trash without lifting a finger. In this step-by-step guide, we will walk you through how to create rules in Gmail, explain what they do, and show you how to customise them to fit your daily workflow. Once set up, your inbox stays cleaner, and finding important emails becomes much easier.

  1. To begin, you need to click the Show search options icon (the slider icon) on the right side of the search bar at the top of Gmail.
  2. After that, you can specify your criteria by using fields like From, To, Subject, or Has the words to target specific emails.
  3. Once you are done setting the conditions, you should click Create filter to proceed.
  4. Next, select the actions you want Gmail to take, such as archiving the email, applying a label, or deleting it.
  5. Finally, click Create filter again to enable the rule.

How to Create Rules in Gmail From a Specific Email

  1. First, you need to log into Gmail on your browser and check the box next to the email you want to create a rule for.
  2. Next, you should click More (the three vertical dots) in the toolbar at the top of the screen.
  3. Then, select Filter messages like these from the dropdown menu.
  4. Finally, refine the criteria in the pop-up window and click Create filter to set up the rule.

How to Create Rules on Your iPhone or Android Phone

  1. Open a web browser (such as Chrome or Safari) on your phone and go to mail.google.com.
  2. Sign in to your Gmail account if prompted.
  3. Open the browser menu and select Request desktop site (or Desktop site). 
  4. Click the Show search options icon (slider icon) in the search bar. 
  5. Enter your filter criteria using fields such as From, To, Subject, or Has the words to target the emails you want to manage. 
  6. Click Create filter at the bottom of the search window. 
  7. Choose what Gmail should do with matching emails, such as Skip the Inbox (Archive it), Apply the label, Mark as read, or Delete it
  8. Click Create filter again to save the rule and apply it to future emails.

FAQs

1. Can I edit or delete Gmail rules after creating them?

Yes, you can manage existing rules at any time. Open Gmail, click the Settings gear icon, select See all settings, and go to the Filters and Blocked Addresses tab. From there, you can edit, disable, or delete any rule you have created.

2. Do Gmail rules work across all my devices?

Gmail rules are account-based. Once you create a rule on desktop or mobile, it applies to incoming emails on all devices where you use the same Gmail account.

3. Can I create advanced Gmail rules on the mobile app?

The Gmail app doesn't allow rule creation, so you will need to create these using the desktop interface. On mobile, you can access full options by opening mail.google.com in a browser and switching to the desktop site.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI to Retire GPT-4o and Other Legacy AI Models in ChatGPT in February
Best Smartwatches Under Rs 10,000 in India: Amazfit Active 2, NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, and More
How to Create Rules in Gmail: A Step-by-Step Guide
