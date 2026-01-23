Technology News
Samsung Accepts Liability, Offers Compensation After Galaxy S25+ Explodes While Charging

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ allegedly overheated during charging, leading to a fire and subsequent explosion.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 January 2026 18:12 IST
Samsung Accepts Liability, Offers Compensation After Galaxy S25+ Explodes While Charging

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ was launched in India and the global markets last year

Highlights
  • The incident allegedly occurred while the Galaxy S25+ was charging
  • The company attributed the incident to possible external force
  • Samsung agreed to reimburse device, damage, and medical costs
Samsung has issued a statement regarding a Galaxy S25+ explosion incident that occurred last year. In a statement given to a publication, the South Korean tech conglomerate said that it had carried out an internal investigation over the alleged thermal runaway event, which occurred while the Galaxy S25+ handset was plugged in. The case, shared on social media, drew attention online, raising concerns around device safety despite the rarity of such incidents.

What Happened With the Galaxy S25+ Explosion

According to details shared on Reddit, the incident involved a two-month old Galaxy S25+ that allegedly overheated during charging at night, leading to a fire and subsequent explosion. It is said to have burned through the family carpet, and the fire demanded care for smoke inhalation and respiratory symptoms.

The user said that the handset was said to be charging using the official charger and cable at the time of the incident. An investigation carried out by the fire department reportedly revealed the cause to be a thermal runaway event.

A thermal runaway event, notably, is an occurrence in which a battery's temperature rises uncontrollably and leads to combustion.

As per the user, they submitted the necessary documents to the brand. Samsung said it conducted its own review of the case and concluded that external force was the cause, although there was “insufficient evidence to determine what was responsible for this isolated incident.”

Android Authority reports that the tech giant has agreed to reimburse the cost of the smartphone and cover additional expenses related to property damage and medical checks. Apart from this, it reportedly agreed to pay a pain-and-suffering amount, in addition to the aforementioned reimbursements. Samsung also clarified that this was an isolated case and that it has not identified a wider issue affecting the Galaxy S25 lineup.

“We stand behind the quality and safety of the millions of Samsung mobile devices in use across the world,” the company reportedly said in a statement.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Fable Gets Gameplay Deep Dive at Developer Direct, Launch Set for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in Autumn 2026

