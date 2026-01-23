Samsung has issued a statement regarding a Galaxy S25+ explosion incident that occurred last year. In a statement given to a publication, the South Korean tech conglomerate said that it had carried out an internal investigation over the alleged thermal runaway event, which occurred while the Galaxy S25+ handset was plugged in. The case, shared on social media, drew attention online, raising concerns around device safety despite the rarity of such incidents.

What Happened With the Galaxy S25+ Explosion

According to details shared on Reddit, the incident involved a two-month old Galaxy S25+ that allegedly overheated during charging at night, leading to a fire and subsequent explosion. It is said to have burned through the family carpet, and the fire demanded care for smoke inhalation and respiratory symptoms.

The user said that the handset was said to be charging using the official charger and cable at the time of the incident. An investigation carried out by the fire department reportedly revealed the cause to be a thermal runaway event.

A thermal runaway event, notably, is an occurrence in which a battery's temperature rises uncontrollably and leads to combustion.

As per the user, they submitted the necessary documents to the brand. Samsung said it conducted its own review of the case and concluded that external force was the cause, although there was “insufficient evidence to determine what was responsible for this isolated incident.”

Android Authority reports that the tech giant has agreed to reimburse the cost of the smartphone and cover additional expenses related to property damage and medical checks. Apart from this, it reportedly agreed to pay a pain-and-suffering amount, in addition to the aforementioned reimbursements. Samsung also clarified that this was an isolated case and that it has not identified a wider issue affecting the Galaxy S25 lineup.

“We stand behind the quality and safety of the millions of Samsung mobile devices in use across the world,” the company reportedly said in a statement.