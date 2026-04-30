Apple could be reconsidering one of its most popular iPhone features, MagSafe, which has become a staple on modern handsets. Android smartphone makers have also begun to integrate Qi2 magnetic wireless charging in recent years. According to a tipster, there is an internal debate within the Cupertino-based tech giant about whether it should continue to be a standard feature on future models. Given how widely MagSafe has been adopted across accessories and third-party ecosystems, the rumoured move could mark a significant shift in Apple's hardware strategy.

Apple Said to Be Debating MagSafe's Future on iPhone

According to a post shared on Weibo by tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese), Apple is currently weighing the cost of including MagSafe magnets in its iPhone models against the benefits of the ecosystem built around it (via MacRumors). The leaker claims that when MagSafe was first introduced in 2020, Apple had aggressive plans to expand the feature, even considering bringing it to the iPad.

However, said plans have yet to materialise. Previous reports suggested that Apple had tested prototypes of iPad variants with wireless charging and MagSafe-like functionality. These included designs with glass-backed panels or charging-enabled logos. Despite multiple iterations, no iPad with built-in MagSafe has been released by the company so far.

In recent years, MagSafe has grown into a widely used feature. It not only enables wireless, snap-on charging, but also supports a range of accessories like wallets, stands, and battery packs. The feature also serves as the foundation of the Qi2 wireless charging standard, which is now being widely adopted across the industry.

While popular and flagship iPhone models like the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air do come with MagSafe, there are a few that do not. Apple introduced the iPhone 16e in 2025 without MagSafe, drawing criticism from users. The company later reversed course by reintroducing the feature with the iPhone 17e.

The MacRumors report also suggests that Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Ultra, could be among the first high-end models to ship without MagSafe. Leaked dummy units reportedly show no visible space for the magnetic ring, and the phone's ultra-thin design, said to measure around 4.5mm when unfolded, may not accommodate the necessary components.

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