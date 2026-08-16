How to Send High-Quality Photos and Videos on WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolled out the ability to send high-quality images and videos three years ago, in August 2023. The new feature added a new “HD” button to individual and group chat windows. With the option, WhatsApp gave users the ability to reduce the level of compression while they are sending photos and videos via the instant messaging platform to their contacts. Meta's standard compression algorithm can cause images and videos to lose quality, as it reduces the file size to send them over the internet quickly. However, the reduced compression also results in larger file sizes, while photos and videos retain more detail, as they are initially meant to carry.

If you are wondering how you can send high-quality photos and videos to your friends, family members, and other contacts over WhatsApp, we have prepared a step-by-step guide for you to help you with the same.

Benefits of Sending High-Quality Photos and Videos on WhatsApp

There are various advantages of sending high-quality photos and videos on WhatsApp. For reference, HD images and videos retain more details, textures, and depth, as they were intended to have. WhatsApp uses a compression algorithm to compress files into smaller file sizes and send them over the internet quickly. However, the level of compression is reduced notably when a media file is sent in high-quality.

Similarly, images and videos that are already of a lower quality might appear pixelated and blurred. However, if sent as high-quality files, these issues could be reduced significantly. On top of this, the feature comes in handy when you have to send an image or a video to another user for editing. An HD media file is better for editing and cropping, as it would lose notably less detail in transit.

If you want to keep a record of your important and legal documents and send them to one of your contacts for reference, an HD file is preferred for similar reasons as mentioned above. Such documents remain readable and legible. Also, photos and videos of lower quality are better for long-term storage, in case you want to view them years later.

Additionally, if you are sending an image to somebody for printing, it is better to send an HD photo. However, it is worth noting that HD photos and videos are significantly larger in size when compared to standard media files. Hence, they can occupy more space on your device, take more time to send, and use more internet data than non-HD images and videos.

How to Send High-Quality Photos and Videos on WhatsApp

Open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone. Then, search for the contact you wish to send an HD photo or video to. Now, open their chat window by tapping on the icon. You can also follow steps 2 and 3 to send HD photos and videos to group chats. Once the individual or group chat window is open, you must tap on the “+” in the bottom-left corner of the screen, placed next to the text box. Now, tap on the Photos button, placed in the right corner of the add menu. A new window will appear. Here, you must select an image or video you wish to send. Tap on the media file. Now, you can toggle the HD option on. Then, you must tap on the send button to send a high-quality photo or video on WhatsApp.

FAQs