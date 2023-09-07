Take a screenshot on your laptop using a combination of keys instead of using advanced apps
Highlights
You can take screenshots on your laptop using the official, built-in apps
These features are found on computers running Windows, macOS and Linux
A combination of keys allows you capture a part or the whole screen
How to take a screenshot on a laptop is one of the most commonly asked questions by users when they start using a computer running on Windows, macOS, or Linux. There are several ways to take screenshots on your laptop or desktop computer, from using keyboard shortcuts to opening apps designed to crop, rotate, annotate, and print the image you have captured from your screen. However, the fastest way to take a screenshot is through pressing a combination of keys on your keyboard for the screen capture functionality.
There are several third-party apps that you can install to gain even more control over your screenshots. For most users, the built-in tools on Windows, macOS, and Linux-based distributions like Ubuntu pack so many features that you probably don't need a more advanced tool. Here's how you can use the inbuilt tools on these operating systems to take screenshots on a laptop.