How to Send HD Quality Images on WhatsApp Chats: Easy Steps to Follow

WhatsApp is used as one of the most common apps for instant messaging. One can share pictures, videos, voice note, contacts, location as well as documents with their friends and acquaintances with the help of WhatsApp. However, the Meta-owned app compresses the images, and hence most users opt to other methods for transferring high quality pictures. To resolve this issue, WhatsApp has now made it possible to share HD images through their chats, as announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.

The Meta head mentioned on his post that the feature has been rolling out for all users. To ensure that you attach an HD image, make sure to click on the HD icon shown in a chat thread.

The feature was first tested in June this year on the beta channel. It is also to be noted that HD images will consume more data and storage, as compared to non-HD images.

How to send HD images on chats in WhatsApp Open WhatsApp on your phone and select any chat thread. Click on the attachment icon (indicated with a paperclip on Android and a '+' for iOS) from the options placed as bottom. Select the image that you wish to share. In the next step, you will see an HD icon at the top, placed beside other options like rotate or crop. Click on the HD button for high quality pictures, and hit send.

All images on WhatsApp will be send in standard quality by default. The app compresses the image, to reduce the file size. However, if you wish to opt for an HD image, you need to manually tap on the HD icon. For the receiver, the HD icon will be indicated at the bottom left of the image.

