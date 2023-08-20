Technology News

How to Send HD Quality Images on WhatsApp Chats: Easy Steps to Follow

All images on WhatsApp will be send in standard quality by default.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 20 August 2023 17:37 IST
How to Send HD Quality Images on WhatsApp Chats: Easy Steps to Follow

The feature was first tested in June this year on the beta channel

Highlights
  • For the receiver, the HD icon will be indicated at the bottom left
  • The feature has been rolling out for all users
  • HD images will consume more data and storage

WhatsApp is used as one of the most common apps for instant messaging. One can share pictures, videos, voice note, contacts, location as well as documents with their friends and acquaintances with the help of WhatsApp. However, the Meta-owned app compresses the images, and hence most users opt to other methods for transferring high quality pictures. To resolve this issue, WhatsApp has now made it possible to share HD images through their chats, as announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.

The Meta head mentioned on his post that the feature has been rolling out for all users. To ensure that you attach an HD image, make sure to click on the HD icon shown in a chat thread.

The feature was first tested in June this year on the beta channel. It is also to be noted that HD images will consume more data and storage, as compared to non-HD images.

How to send HD images on chats in WhatsApp

  1. Open WhatsApp on your phone and select any chat thread.
  2. Click on the attachment icon (indicated with a paperclip on Android and a '+' for iOS) from the options placed as bottom.
  3. Select the image that you wish to share.
  4. In the next step, you will see an HD icon at the top, placed beside other options like rotate or crop.
  5. Click on the HD button for high quality pictures, and hit send.

All images on WhatsApp will be send in standard quality by default. The app compresses the image, to reduce the file size. However, if you wish to opt for an HD image, you need to manually tap on the HD icon. For the receiver, the HD icon will be indicated at the bottom left of the image.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta, WhatsApp chat, HD images
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
How to Create AI-Generated Stickers on WhatsApp: Steps to Follow

Related Stories

How to Send HD Quality Images on WhatsApp Chats: Easy Steps to Follow
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y77t With MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched at This Price
  2. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Offer Faster Charging at This Rate
  3. Google Pixel Watch 2 Spotted on Google Play Console: See Details
  4. Samsung Could Be Working on 1-Inch and 440-Megapixel Camera Sensors
  5. Vivo V29e Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Luna-25 Spacecraft Made Adjustments While Attempting to Prepare for Landing
  7. How to Create AI-Generated Stickers on WhatsApp: Steps to Follow
  8. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Redmi Note 13+ Could Get 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  10. Ola S1X Entry Level Electric Scooter Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Tipped to Have Cancelled Nvidia Chromebook Plans
  2. ChatGPT and Other Language AIs Are Nothing Without Humans — a Sociologist Explains How Countless Hidden People Make the Magic
  3. Canada Requests Meta to Remove Ban on Domestic News From Instagram, Facebook
  4. Samsung Said to Be Working on 1-Inch and 440-Megapixel Camera Sensors: All Details
  5. US Warns Its Space Industry Against Cyberattacks, Hacking by Foreign Entities
  6. Google Pixel Watch 2 Spotted on Google Play Console; Specifications, Chipset Tipped
  7. Google One Dark Web Report Rolls Out for Users in India: How It Works
  8. X to Delete 'Block' Feature Except For in DMs, Announces Elon Musk
  9. Koo Not Competing Against X, Meta's Threads by Meta; Going After Deeper, Regional Audiences: Co-Founder
  10. TRAI Reports Rise in Call Drops Complaint, Begins Service Quality Rules Review
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.