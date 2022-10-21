Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Ends on October 23: Best Tech Deals You Shouldn’t Miss

Amazon is offering up to 10 percent discount on purchases made using ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 October 2022 15:22 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Redmi Smart Band Pro is available at Rs. 2,399

Highlights
  • Kindle Paperwhite is listed for Rs. 11,099 on Amazon
  • There are Amazon Pay-based offers
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will end on Sunday

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 is entering its final days. The sale that started in the last week of September during Dussera, will conclude on October 23 around Diwali. The e-commerce website is offering discounts on a wide range of products including mobile phones, smart devices, laptops, and other electronics in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Further, there are no-cost EMI options, Amazon Pay-based offers, and exchange discounts during the sale. Customers can also avail of an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions.

We've scanned through hundreds of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deals to bring you the best offers to grab during the last days of the sale.

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition was recently launched in India at an introductory price of Rs. 32,999. Now, Amazon is offering Rs. 2,000 instant discount for customers purchasing the phone using ICICI Bank credit cards. Further, there is an exchange offer capped at Rs. 28,000. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 3,000. Eligible shoppers can receive Rs. 500 cashback for payments made using Amazon Pay. The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate.

Buy now at Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 38,999)

Redmi Smart TV X43

The Redmi 43-inch smart TV can be purchased for Rs. 24,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022. Purchases using ICICI credit cards are eligible to receive up to Rs. 1,250 additional discount. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can also avail of Rs. 300 cashback and bonus points. Customers can also get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 8,050 on specific TV models. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 3,000 per month. It runs on Android TV 10 and features the company's PatchWall 4 UI. The 43-inch 4K OLED display comes with HDR support and the TV is equipped with 30W speakers with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos support.

Buy now at Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)

The Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB RAM is currently available for Rs. 11,099 on Amazon. ICICI Bank credit card users can avail of up to Rs. 1,250 cashback. No-cost EMI options start around Rs. 3,000. The Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch display with a 330ppi glare-free panel. It is said to deliver up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,099 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Acer Aspire Vero AV15-51

The ongoing Amazon sale has brought the Acer Aspire Vero AV15-51 laptop to as low as Rs. 49,990, instead of Rs. 79,999. Shoppers can also get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 18,100 on specific laptop models. No-cost EMI options start at around Rs. 3,000 per month. The Acer Aspire Vero AV15-51 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, along with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It features a fingerprint reader and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 7.5 hours. The laptop packs 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999)

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best deals that you can get under Rs. 5,000 in the ongoing sale. It is currently listed for Rs. 3,699. Customers can also make purchases using a Rupay debit card or Amazon Pay wallet to win additional cashback. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is capable of offering 4K video streaming and supports Wi-Fi 6. It offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and Dolby Atmos. It is also bundled with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,699 (MRP Rs. 6,499)

JBL Tune 130NC

The JBL Tune 130NC earbuds are listed at Rs. 3,999 on Amazon. Further, the e-commerce player is offering a Rs. 200 coupon discount and cashback for payments made via RuPay debit cards. The earbuds have a four-microphone system for voice pickup and active noise cancellation (ANC). The JBL Tune 130NC pack 10mm drivers with a driver sensitivity of 103dB and an impedance of 32 ohms. They feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Redmi Smart Band Pro

The Redmi Smart Band Pro is available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale at Rs. 2,399. Shoppers can avail of Rs. 300 cashback for purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. RuPay debit card holders can enjoy a further Rs. 250 cashback as well. The Redmi Smart Band Pro features a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with support for Always-On Display. The band is equipped with an ambient light sensor, a SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, and a heart rate tracker.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,399 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days, Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Diwali Sale, Sale Offers
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
