Amazon kicked off its Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale on August 6 with deals and discounts on a wide range of product categories like smartphones, electronics, and accessories among others. The Independence Day special five-day sale that lasts until August 11 also brings discount offers on soundbars. Amazon has partnered with SBI Credit card to offer instant discounts on select models. There is assured cashback for customers making transactions using Amazon Pay.

Soundbars can deliver better speech clarity and immersion when watching movies or playing games on your TV. Soundbars from various brands are available for discounted prices in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. If you are looking for a minimal setup, the sale has many options from JBL, Zebronics, and Boat under Rs. 10,000.

In addition to the deals and discounts, the Amazon sale offers up to 10 percent instant discount for customers using credit cards of SBI Cards. There will also be an assured cashback on transactions through Amazon Pay. The sale also brings no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on some of the popular soundbars available in the market.

Here is a list of a few soundbars under Rs. 10,000 below

