Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Soundbars Under Rs. 10,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 has entered its third day in India. 

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 August 2024 18:07 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Soundbars Under Rs. 10,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon's Indepenedce Day special discount sale started on August 6

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale brings discounts on various soundbars
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 will end on August 11
  • There is assured cashback on transactions through Amazon Pay
Advertisement

Amazon kicked off its Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale on August 6 with deals and discounts on a wide range of product categories like smartphones, electronics, and accessories among others. The Independence Day special five-day sale that lasts until August 11 also brings discount offers on soundbars. Amazon has partnered with SBI Credit card to offer instant discounts on select models. There is assured cashback for customers making transactions using Amazon Pay. 

Soundbars can deliver better speech clarity and immersion when watching movies or playing games on your TV. Soundbars from various brands are available for discounted prices in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.  If you are looking for a minimal setup, the sale has many options from JBL, Zebronics, and Boat under Rs. 10,000. 

In addition to the deals and discounts, the Amazon sale offers up to 10 percent instant discount for customers using credit cards of SBI Cards. There will also be an assured cashback on transactions through Amazon Pay. The sale also brings no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on some of the popular soundbars available in the market.

Here is a list of a few soundbars under Rs. 10,000 below 

Product Deal Price MRP
Boat Aavante Bar Orion Plus  Rs. 5,499 Rs. 21,999
JYX Sound Speaker  Rs. 9,308 Rs. 25,000
Blaupunkt SBW100 NXT 2.1 Soundbar Rs. 3,999 Rs. 12,990
JBL Cinema SB241 Rs. 6,999 Rs. 14,999
Zebronics Juke Bar 9530WS Pro  Rs. 9,999 Rs. 26,999
Mivi Fort Q60 Soundbar  Rs. 2,498 Rs. 6,999

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024, Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Warner Bros. Intends to Leverage Its IPs and Make More Games, License Franchises to Outside Studios
Google Opens Android Device Streaming Early Access to Samsung, Xiaomi and Other OEM Labs

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Soundbars Under Rs. 10,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000
  2. iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: A Major Improvement for Z-series!
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  4. Realme Buds Air 6 Review
  5. OnePlus Announces Monthly Software Updates for These Smartphones, Tablets
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000
  7. Titan Celestor Review: Stylish Yet Flawed
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Opens Android Device Streaming Early Access to Samsung, Xiaomi and Other OEM Labs
  2. Apple, Google to Reportedly Fix a Major Security Flaw in Safari and Chrome Browsers
  3. Warner Bros. Intends to Leverage Its IPs and Make More Games, License Franchises to Outside Studios
  4. Giottus Announces Block Bash Web3 Hackathon in India with a $10,000 Prize Pool: Details
  5. Realme to Debut Proprietary Fast Charging Technology at Annual 828 Fan Festival on August 14
  6. Boeing Starliner Astronauts Stuck at ISS May Return to Earth on SpaceX Capsule in 2025, NASA Says
  7. Pixel Weather App Available for Sideloading, May Reportedly Offer Precipitation Notifications and Other Features
  8. ByteDance Unveils Jimeng AI, a Text-to-Video Generation Platform That Could Rival OpenAI Sora
  9. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  10. What is Sony Bank’s NFT App ‘Connect’?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »