Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Home Theatre Systems, Bluetooth Speakers

SBI credit card holders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 August 2024 18:09 IST
Projectors from several brands are available at discounted prices during Amazon's ongoing sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will end on August 12
  • Customers can avail of discounts on several home entertainment devices
  • Bluetooth speakers, projectors have been discounted for Amazon's sale
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale will conclude within the next two days, which means that time is running out to avail of the various offers available during the annual sale event on the e-commerce platform. Customers who are looking to upgrade their entertainment experience at home can consider purchasing various home theatre systems including projectors or surround sound speaker systems that are currently discounted on Amazon. Similarly, a range of Bluetooth speakers from several brands can also be purchased at lower prices.

As part of the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale, buyers can purchase projectors from brands like Portronics, Benq, Unigen, and Epson. Similarly, sellers on Amazon are offering discounts on surround sound audio systems from Sony, JBL, Samsung, and Boat during the sale, which ends on August 12.

For those looking for a Bluetooth speaker to connect to their smartphone or computer, there are discounts on models from Tribit, Sony, JBL, and Marshall that customers can avail of with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

These discounts might be enough to convince buyers to pick up the products that are on sale, but those prices can be further lowered by making purchases via SBI credit card or EMI transactions. Customers can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount on the price of several products, but it's worth keeping in mind that these discounts will be applicable on purchases worth more than Rs. 5,000.

Customers looking to pick up a new home audio system, projector, or a Bluetooth speaker can refer to our handy list of some of the best deals on these products to consider during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale.

Product Name MRP Sale Price
BenQ MX560 XGA Business & Education Projector Rs. 49,990 Rs. 32,990
Unigen Uniplay 100 Projector Rs. 11,999 Rs. 5,290
Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector Rs. 19,999 Rs. 6,799
Epson EB-E01 XGA Projector Rs. 38,999 Rs. 32,990
Samsung HW-C45E/XL Soundbar Rs. 27,900 Rs. 9,990
JBL Cinema SB271 Soundbar Rs. 18,999 Rs. 9,999
Sony HT-S20R Soundbar Rs. 23,990 Rs. 15,989
Tribit XSound Go 2024 Bluetooth Speaker Rs. 3,499 Rs. 2,459
JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker Rs. 10,999 Rs. 5,999
Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale, Amazon, Sale Offers
Honor Magic V3 Global Model Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset

