Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale will conclude within the next two days, which means that time is running out to avail of the various offers available during the annual sale event on the e-commerce platform. Customers who are looking to upgrade their entertainment experience at home can consider purchasing various home theatre systems including projectors or surround sound speaker systems that are currently discounted on Amazon. Similarly, a range of Bluetooth speakers from several brands can also be purchased at lower prices.

As part of the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale, buyers can purchase projectors from brands like Portronics, Benq, Unigen, and Epson. Similarly, sellers on Amazon are offering discounts on surround sound audio systems from Sony, JBL, Samsung, and Boat during the sale, which ends on August 12.

For those looking for a Bluetooth speaker to connect to their smartphone or computer, there are discounts on models from Tribit, Sony, JBL, and Marshall that customers can avail of with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

These discounts might be enough to convince buyers to pick up the products that are on sale, but those prices can be further lowered by making purchases via SBI credit card or EMI transactions. Customers can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount on the price of several products, but it's worth keeping in mind that these discounts will be applicable on purchases worth more than Rs. 5,000.

Customers looking to pick up a new home audio system, projector, or a Bluetooth speaker can refer to our handy list of some of the best deals on these products to consider during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.