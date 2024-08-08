Technology News
Google Opens Android Device Streaming Early Access to Samsung, Xiaomi and Other OEM Labs

Google says accepted developers will be able to access OEM device labs set up at various locations around the world using Android Device Streaming.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 August 2024 18:01 IST
Photo Credit: Android

Android Device Streaming is currently in its promotional period which will end in February 2025

Highlights
  • Google is opening up early access for its Android Device Streaming
  • Samsung, Xiaomi and Oppo can now set up their device labs
  • Developers can access devices running Android 8.1 through Android 14
Google announced the beta of Android Device Streaming at its I/O 2024 event held in June. It is a Firebase project which provides developers remote access to physical devices from popular Android original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Samsung, Oppo and more. Now, the company says it is opening up the program's early access to OEMs, enabling devices hosted by their respective labs to be used by developers remotely for building and optimising apps.

Android Device Streaming Early Access

In a blog post, Google revealed that it will allow OEMs to connect their device labs to Android Device Streaming via Android Studio. With this move, it aims to expand the catalogue of devices that developers have access to. Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo have been announced as the first OEMs to partner with Android.

google android studio devices Remote Access to Devices with Android Device Streaming

Remote Access to Devices with Android Device Streaming
Photo Credit: Android

As per the company, developers can access device labs set up at various locations around the world using Android Device Streaming in Android Studio. Access to individual OEMs can be granted or revoked by the Firebase project's administrator. Google says Android devices hosted by OEMs will bring the same performance, stability, and security benefits as offered by the devices hosted by itself.

Android Device Streaming gives developers remote access to flagship models, foldable devices and other handsets running on the latest Android 14 operating system as well as older versions such as Android 8.1. Thus, they can test their apps for various orientations and form factors, testing their stability, behaviour, and performance on a range of devices. It also enables access to Android Studio tools such as Debugger, Profiler, Device Explorer, Logcat, Compose Live Edit, and more, which can communicate remotely with the devices.

How to Enroll

According to Google, developers can sign up for access to OEM Device Labs by filling out a form. They will be informed if their application is accepted. During the early access program, OEM-provided devices will not be billed or counted against their promotional monthly quota.

The Android Device Streaming project is currently in its promotional period, giving developers access to higher minutes without any added cost. It will end in February 2025.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
