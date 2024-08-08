Google announced the beta of Android Device Streaming at its I/O 2024 event held in June. It is a Firebase project which provides developers remote access to physical devices from popular Android original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Samsung, Oppo and more. Now, the company says it is opening up the program's early access to OEMs, enabling devices hosted by their respective labs to be used by developers remotely for building and optimising apps.

Android Device Streaming Early Access

In a blog post, Google revealed that it will allow OEMs to connect their device labs to Android Device Streaming via Android Studio. With this move, it aims to expand the catalogue of devices that developers have access to. Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo have been announced as the first OEMs to partner with Android.

Remote Access to Devices with Android Device Streaming

Photo Credit: Android

As per the company, developers can access device labs set up at various locations around the world using Android Device Streaming in Android Studio. Access to individual OEMs can be granted or revoked by the Firebase project's administrator. Google says Android devices hosted by OEMs will bring the same performance, stability, and security benefits as offered by the devices hosted by itself.

Android Device Streaming gives developers remote access to flagship models, foldable devices and other handsets running on the latest Android 14 operating system as well as older versions such as Android 8.1. Thus, they can test their apps for various orientations and form factors, testing their stability, behaviour, and performance on a range of devices. It also enables access to Android Studio tools such as Debugger, Profiler, Device Explorer, Logcat, Compose Live Edit, and more, which can communicate remotely with the devices.

How to Enroll

According to Google, developers can sign up for access to OEM Device Labs by filling out a form. They will be informed if their application is accepted. During the early access program, OEM-provided devices will not be billed or counted against their promotional monthly quota.

The Android Device Streaming project is currently in its promotional period, giving developers access to higher minutes without any added cost. It will end in February 2025.