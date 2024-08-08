Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival will end on August 11.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 August 2024 16:41 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Amazon is providing up to 65 percent discount on smart Tvs

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has now entered its third day
  • Amazon is giving exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts
  • Mi X Series TV with 43-inch screen can be purchased for Rs. 24,999
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 has entered its third day. The Independence Day special discount sale kicked off on August 6 for all shoppers, after providing 12 hours of early access to Prime members. The sale offers discounts on thousands of products across all product categories. We have already covered the attractive discounts on smartphones, wearables, laptops and other electronic items. Besides them, Amazon is providing hefty discounts on Smart TVs. With a few clicks, users can buy a basic or high-performance TV, that fits their budget. 

Smart TVs by brands like Sony, Xiaomi, LG, and Samsung across all price ranges are available with up to 65 percent discount during this year's Amazon Great Freedom Festival. The Sony Bravia 43-inch 4K Ultra HD is currently up for sale at Rs. 38,990, down from its actual price of Rs. 59,900. The Mi X Series TV with a 43-inch screen can be purchased for Rs. 24,999, instead of Rs. 42,999. 

Customers who are making payments using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions can get an additional 10 percent discount. Amazon is also providing exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts over and above the sale price during the Great Freedom Festival sale. Amazon Pay UPI transactions will also receive discounts. 

Here we have curated a list of the best deals on smart TVs under Rs. 50,000 that you can grab during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024. 

Product MRP Deal Price
Sony Bravia 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (KD-43X64L)  Rs. 59,900 Rs. 38,990
Mi 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV (L43M8-A2IN) Rs. 42,999 Rs. 24,999
LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (43UQ7550PSF) Rs. 47,990 Rs. 31,990
Toshiba 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV (55M650MP) Rs. 84,999 Rs. 42,999
Samsung 55-inch D-Series Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UA55DUE77AKLXL)  Rs. 68,900 Rs. 45,990
Xiaomi 55-inch X 4K Smart TV  Rs. 54,999 Rs. 36,999

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Sale Offers, Sale Offers 2024, Discount Sale 2024, Amazon
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000
Comment
