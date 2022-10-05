Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

There are several bank offers that provide a 10 percent instant discount.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 5 October 2022 18:46 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

This is the second week of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available for a cut price of Rs. 29,990
  • Smartphones from Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi, more have gone on sale
  • The Tecno Pova 5G has received a massive 47 percent discount

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is now in its second week bringing the 'Happiness Upgrade Days'. Citi Bank, OneCard, RBL Bank, and RuPay customers can get an instant 10 percent discount on their purchases during this sale. There are several great deals currently available on a wide variety of electronic products. Here we have picked out some of the best deals currently live on smartphones below the Rs. 30,000 mark. These limited-time offers on smartphones also get an additional exchange offer discount to further sweeten the deal.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days Sale: Best deals on mid-range smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Rs. 29,990)

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has received a 60 percent discount during this festive season sale. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Furthermore, the available exchange offer can provide an up to Rs. 14,050 discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 74,999)

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Rs. 17,999)

Amazon is currently selling the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G with a 31 percent discount. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Oppo A74 5G (Rs. 14,990)

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Oppo A74 5G can be purchased for a discounted price of Rs. 14,990. You can also swap your old smartphone for an additional discount of up to Rs. 12,400. This smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (Rs. 25,999)

You can get your hands on the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE for a reduced price of Rs. 25,999 during this festive season this sale. In addition, exchanging your older smartphone can get you up to Rs. 17,800 discount on this smartphone. It has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Polymer OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 33,999)

iQoo Z5 (Rs. 19,990)

The iQoo Z5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can be currently purchased with a 33 percent discount. The listed exchange offer can provide up to Rs. 12,400 discount. This smartphone has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it features a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with Adreno 642L GPU.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Redmi Note 11T 5G (Rs. 15,999)

This smartphone has received a 24 percent discount during this Amazon sale. The Redmi Note 11T 5G also gets an exchange offer that can provide up to Rs. 12,400 discount. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. This smartphone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 20,999)

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Rs. 16,999)

A 33 percent discount has currently brought the price of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G down to Rs. 16,999. Swapping your older smartphone could get you up to Rs. 12,400 discount. This smartphone has a 6.6-inch full HD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC. The smartphone has a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

Buy now at: Rs.16,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Tecno Pova 5G (Rs. 15,299)

The Tecno Pova 5G can be purchased for Rs. 15,299 from Amazon, thanks to a 47 percent discount. The listed model packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Swapping an older handset can get you an additional Rs. 12,400 discount. This smartphone sports a 6.9-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,299 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

What do we know about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Capable cameras
  • Premium design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Fluid software experience
  • IP rating and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo A74 5G

Oppo A74 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well
  • Sharp 90Hz display
  • Decent all-round performance
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Underwhelming camera performance
  • Spammy preinstalled software
Read detailed Oppo A74 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQOO Z5

iQOO Z5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good gaming performance
  • Battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bad
  • Display is a smudge magnet
  • Weak low-light camera performance
Read detailed iQOO Z5 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Good performance
  • Long battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days, Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
This LinkedIn Job Posting Does Not Exist
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Dual Drivers, Up to 38 Hours Battery Life: Report

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.