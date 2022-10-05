Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is now in its second week bringing the 'Happiness Upgrade Days'. Citi Bank, OneCard, RBL Bank, and RuPay customers can get an instant 10 percent discount on their purchases during this sale. There are several great deals currently available on a wide variety of electronic products. Here we have picked out some of the best deals currently live on smartphones below the Rs. 30,000 mark. These limited-time offers on smartphones also get an additional exchange offer discount to further sweeten the deal.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days Sale: Best deals on mid-range smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Rs. 29,990)

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has received a 60 percent discount during this festive season sale. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Furthermore, the available exchange offer can provide an up to Rs. 14,050 discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 74,999)

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Rs. 17,999)

Amazon is currently selling the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G with a 31 percent discount. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Oppo A74 5G (Rs. 14,990)

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Oppo A74 5G can be purchased for a discounted price of Rs. 14,990. You can also swap your old smartphone for an additional discount of up to Rs. 12,400. This smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (Rs. 25,999)

You can get your hands on the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE for a reduced price of Rs. 25,999 during this festive season this sale. In addition, exchanging your older smartphone can get you up to Rs. 17,800 discount on this smartphone. It has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Polymer OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 33,999)

iQoo Z5 (Rs. 19,990)

The iQoo Z5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can be currently purchased with a 33 percent discount. The listed exchange offer can provide up to Rs. 12,400 discount. This smartphone has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it features a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with Adreno 642L GPU.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Redmi Note 11T 5G (Rs. 15,999)

This smartphone has received a 24 percent discount during this Amazon sale. The Redmi Note 11T 5G also gets an exchange offer that can provide up to Rs. 12,400 discount. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. This smartphone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 20,999)

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Rs. 16,999)

A 33 percent discount has currently brought the price of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G down to Rs. 16,999. Swapping your older smartphone could get you up to Rs. 12,400 discount. This smartphone has a 6.6-inch full HD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC. The smartphone has a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

Buy now at: Rs.16,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Tecno Pova 5G (Rs. 15,299)

The Tecno Pova 5G can be purchased for Rs. 15,299 from Amazon, thanks to a 47 percent discount. The listed model packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Swapping an older handset can get you an additional Rs. 12,400 discount. This smartphone sports a 6.9-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,299 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.