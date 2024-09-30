Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 has entered its second week in India. The special discount sale kicked off on September 26 for Prime members. The sale offers hundreds of deals across all major product categories. We have already curated interesting deals on smartphones, wearables, tablets, TVs and other electronic items. In case you missed the first days of the sale, you can still take advantage of the blockbuster deals. Here we have made a list of the discounts you can grab on smart TVs. You can also avail of bank offers to further sweeten the purchases.

This year's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has listed several smart TVs with elaborate screen tech and jargon-filled features at discounted price tags. Samsung is offering up to 60 percent discount on their TVs while Xiaomi is providing a 45 percent discount. The sale brings up to 65 percent discount on a range of smart TVs from top brands including Xiaomi, Samsung, Acer, and LG among others.

If you have an SBI card you can get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 29,750. Further, Amazon is offering cashback and welcome rewards for purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. Shoppers can avail of up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options, replacement benefits and exchange offers.

This list will help you find the best TV in the Rs. 20,000 budget range.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.