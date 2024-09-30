Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 brings up to 65 percent discount on smart TVs.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 September 2024 14:45 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000

Photo Credit: LG

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 started on September 26

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is currently live for all shoppers
  • Customers can get 10 percent discount on purchases using SBI cards
  • There are exchange options during the sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 has entered its second week in India. The special discount sale kicked off on September 26 for Prime members. The sale offers hundreds of deals across all major product categories. We have already curated interesting deals on smartphones, wearables, tablets, TVs and other electronic items. In case you missed the first days of the sale, you can still take advantage of the blockbuster deals. Here we have made a list of the discounts you can grab on smart TVs. You can also avail of bank offers to further sweeten the purchases. 

This year's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has listed several smart TVs with elaborate screen tech and jargon-filled features at discounted price tags. Samsung is offering up to 60 percent discount on their TVs while Xiaomi is providing a 45 percent discount. The sale brings up to 65 percent discount on a range of smart TVs from top brands including Xiaomi, Samsung, Acer, and LG among others.

If you have an SBI card you can get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 29,750. Further, Amazon is offering cashback and welcome rewards for purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. Shoppers can avail of up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options, replacement benefits and exchange offers. 

This list will help you find the best TV in the Rs. 20,000 budget range.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
Mi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV  Rs. 24,999 Rs. 11,499
Acer 40-inch Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV  Rs. 37,999 Rs. 16,999
Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV  Rs. 18,900 Rs. 11,990
TCL 32-inch Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV  Rs. 20,990 Rs. 8,990
LG 80 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV  Rs. 21,990 Rs. 11,990
Redmi 32-inch F-Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV  Rs. 24,990 Rs. 10,499
Vw 43-inch Playwall Frameless Series FHD Android Smart LED TV  Rs. 33,990 Rs. 18,490
LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC  Rs. 21,990 Rs. 10,741

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers, Sale Offers 2024, Amazon Sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000
