Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals on 50-inch Smart TVs

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale offers discounts on 50-inch smart TVs from Xiaomi, Acer, Vu, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 September 2024 14:44 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is being held on the occasion of the Indian festive season

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale started on September 27
  • Xiaomi X Series 50-inch smart TV is priced at Rs. 31,999 during the sale
  • Customers can avail of additional bank offers over sale discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale opened for all users last Friday and is expected to continue for a few more days. The sale arrives at a time when India is gearing up for its festive season, and individuals would be looking to purchase tech products for either themselves or as a gift to friends and family. The e-commerce giant has offered lucrative deals on a wide range of products ranging from smartphones, tablets, earphones, smartwatches, laptops, smart TVs, and more.

During the sale, consumers will also find several discounted 50-inch smart TVs from brands such as Xiaomi, Acer, Vu, and LG. Users can find the smart TVs in 4K and 4K Ultra-HD resolutions. Apart from direct deals, users can also take advantage of bank offers available during the sale. On using SBI debit and credit cards, buyers can get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 29,750. Apart from this, using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards will fetch consumers a five percent cashback. We have curated the list of best offers on 50-inch smart TVs here.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale: Best Deals on 50-inch Smart TVs

Product Name Launch Price Sale Price Amazon Link
Xiaomi X Series 4K Smart Google TV Rs. 49,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
Acer Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV Rs. 62,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
Vu Vibe Series QLED Google TV Rs. 50,000 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
TCL Metallic Bezel-less Series 4K Google TV Rs. 64,990 Rs. 28,490 Buy Now
Acer Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV Rs. 66,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Rs. 69,990 Rs. 38,990 Buy Now
Samsung D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Rs.61,900 Rs. 40,490 Buy Now
Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Rs. 59,999 Rs. 32,999 Buy Now
