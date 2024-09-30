Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Premium Soundbars

Customers can avail of additional benefits like bank offers and cashback.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 September 2024 17:39 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

A wide range of electronic items are offered at a discounted rate during the sale

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 started on September 27
  • A wide range of electronic items are being offered at reduced prices
  • Customers can avail of no-cost EMI on certain payment options
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, which started on September 27 for all users in India, is currently live. Items like personal gadgets, large appliances, and home entertainment units are available at discounted rates. Previously, we have compiled a list of top deals on electronic items like smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, smart TVs and more. Here, we have listed down some of the best deals on premium soundbars that you can get during the ongoing sale. 

Readers should note that SBI debit and credit card users can avail of an instant 10 percent discount during the ongoing Amazon sale to purchase an item at a lower effective price than the discounted prices. Buyers can avail of additional benefits like bank and exchange offers, cashback deals, and coupon discounts. They can get no-cost EMI options on certain payment methods as well. These offers are subject to terms and conditions. The effective sale prices listed below are inclusive of these additional benefits.

The Sonos Arc soundbar is listed on the e-commerce site with an MRP of Rs. 99,999. Customers can get this at the lowest possible price of Rs. 74,400, including the sale discount and additional offers. Buyers can avail of the no-cost EMI option on select banks' credit cards. The Sony S2000 home theatre system, which is marked at an MRP of Rs. 1,17,990, can be purchased at the lowest effective price of Rs. 66,990, inclusive of all benefits. The product is being offered with a no-cost installation service as well, which buyers will have to opt for before making the final payments. More such lucrative deals are listed in the table below.

Best Premium Soundbar Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
Marshall Kilburn II Rs. 31,999 Rs. 20,999
Zebronics Juke Bar 9900 Rs. 84,999 Rs. 21,999
Bose Soundbar 600 Rs. 55,900 Rs. 41,999
JBL Bar 9.1 Rs. 1,05,999 Rs. 46,999
Sony S2000 Rs. 1,17,970 Rs. 66,990
Sonos Arc Rs. 99,999 Rs. 74,400
 
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Epic Games Accuses Samsung, Google of Scheme to Block App Rivals
Online Sellers on Walmart's Flipkart Sue Competition Commission of India Over Antitrust Probe

