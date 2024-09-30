Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, which started on September 27 for all users in India, is currently live. Items like personal gadgets, large appliances, and home entertainment units are available at discounted rates. Previously, we have compiled a list of top deals on electronic items like smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, smart TVs and more. Here, we have listed down some of the best deals on premium soundbars that you can get during the ongoing sale.

Readers should note that SBI debit and credit card users can avail of an instant 10 percent discount during the ongoing Amazon sale to purchase an item at a lower effective price than the discounted prices. Buyers can avail of additional benefits like bank and exchange offers, cashback deals, and coupon discounts. They can get no-cost EMI options on certain payment methods as well. These offers are subject to terms and conditions. The effective sale prices listed below are inclusive of these additional benefits.

The Sonos Arc soundbar is listed on the e-commerce site with an MRP of Rs. 99,999. Customers can get this at the lowest possible price of Rs. 74,400, including the sale discount and additional offers. Buyers can avail of the no-cost EMI option on select banks' credit cards. The Sony S2000 home theatre system, which is marked at an MRP of Rs. 1,17,990, can be purchased at the lowest effective price of Rs. 66,990, inclusive of all benefits. The product is being offered with a no-cost installation service as well, which buyers will have to opt for before making the final payments. More such lucrative deals are listed in the table below.

Best Premium Soundbar Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

