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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale Highlights: Best Deals on Smartphones, Electronics, More on Day One

We're scanning through hundreds of deals to bring you the best offers from the sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer | Updated: 8 October 2026 19:30 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale Highlights: Best Deals on Smartphones, Electronics, More on Day One
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The first day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale saw a massive wave of price cuts across consumer tech. Shoppers across India are logging on to grab early-bird discounts, lightning deals, and aggressive promotional price drops on everything from premium smartphones and laptops to home entertainment systems. The opening day has already set a high benchmark for what is to come this festive season.

Beyond our top picks for smart TVs, day one has also brought discounts on flagship products. If you've been waiting for a steep price drop on Apple's smartphone lineup, the base iPhone 16 is seeing a  price cut, down to an effective price of Rs. 71,999 from its listed MRP of Rs. 89,900 with all applicable offers factored in. Meanwhile, tech enthusiasts eyeing Android flagships can grab the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at an effective starting price of Rs. 84,999 with coupon offers applied, a substantial drop from its Rs. 1,29,999 launch price. For productivity seekers, the MacBook Neo is currently listed at Rs. 64,990, dropping nearly Rs. 15,000 from its Rs. 79,900 retail price when stacked with SBI card discounts and exchange bonuses.

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This is just day one of the sale, and there is plenty more in store for buyers as Amazon rolls out rolling flash deals, 8 PM specials, and deeper category discounts ahead of the upcoming festive celebrations.

Don't forget to follow Gadgets 360's accounts on Instagram, WhatsApp, X, and YouTube, where we're posting additional information during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

 

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers, Amazon sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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