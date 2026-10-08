The first day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale saw a massive wave of price cuts across consumer tech. Shoppers across India are logging on to grab early-bird discounts, lightning deals, and aggressive promotional price drops on everything from premium smartphones and laptops to home entertainment systems. The opening day has already set a high benchmark for what is to come this festive season.

Beyond our top picks for smart TVs, day one has also brought discounts on flagship products. If you've been waiting for a steep price drop on Apple's smartphone lineup, the base iPhone 16 is seeing a price cut, down to an effective price of Rs. 71,999 from its listed MRP of Rs. 89,900 with all applicable offers factored in. Meanwhile, tech enthusiasts eyeing Android flagships can grab the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at an effective starting price of Rs. 84,999 with coupon offers applied, a substantial drop from its Rs. 1,29,999 launch price. For productivity seekers, the MacBook Neo is currently listed at Rs. 64,990, dropping nearly Rs. 15,000 from its Rs. 79,900 retail price when stacked with SBI card discounts and exchange bonuses.

This is just day one of the sale, and there is plenty more in store for buyers as Amazon rolls out rolling flash deals, 8 PM specials, and deeper category discounts ahead of the upcoming festive celebrations.

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