The sale brings a host of interesting discounts and offers
Check out the best deals available during the Amazon festive sale
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Amazon has kicked off its biggest festive sale today. Yes, we are talking about the latest Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. The festive sale brings a variety of discounts, lucrative deals, cashback offers, and more, making it the perfect time to choose the best products with maximum discounts to make your festive celebration even more special. That said, with so many options available during the sale period, it can be hard to choose the best. This is why we have created this article with some of the best handpicked deals that you can choose from during the festive sale. So, without further ado, let's get started.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Bank Offers and Discounts
The company is offering an interesting set of bank offers and discounts during the sale. To start with, customers can get a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit cards and credit card EMI transactions. Moreover, customers can also avail 10 percent cashback on EMIs with the Amazon Pay Later option. You can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. That being said, check out the best deals available during the Amazon sale.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Mobiles
As always, the e-commerce platform is offering some lucrative deals on smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Customers can get exchange offers with savings up to Rs. 70,000 along with no-cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,944 per month. Moreover, users can also get coupons worth up to Rs. 7,500 and more. Check out the best deals during the Amazon sale on popular smartphones:
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com.
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