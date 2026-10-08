Amazon has kicked off its biggest festive sale today. Yes, we are talking about the latest Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. The festive sale brings a variety of discounts, lucrative deals, cashback offers, and more, making it the perfect time to choose the best products with maximum discounts to make your festive celebration even more special. That said, with so many options available during the sale period, it can be hard to choose the best. This is why we have created this article with some of the best handpicked deals that you can choose from during the festive sale. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Bank Offers and Discounts

The company is offering an interesting set of bank offers and discounts during the sale. To start with, customers can get a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit cards and credit card EMI transactions. Moreover, customers can also avail 10 percent cashback on EMIs with the Amazon Pay Later option. You can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. That being said, check out the best deals available during the Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Mobiles

As always, the e-commerce platform is offering some lucrative deals on smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Customers can get exchange offers with savings up to Rs. 70,000 along with no-cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,944 per month. Moreover, users can also get coupons worth up to Rs. 7,500 and more. Check out the best deals during the Amazon sale on popular smartphones:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Laptops

Check out the best deals on laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026

S.No Product Name MRP Deal Price Buying Link 1 Apple MacBook Neo Rs. 79,900 Rs. 71,990 Buy Now 2 ASUS Vivobook 16 Rs. 1,26,990 Rs. 68,990 Buy Now 3 Dell 15 Rs. 99,478 Rs. 73,990 Buy Now 4 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 1,70,490 Rs. 74,700 Buy Now 5 HP 15 Rs. 90,035 Rs. 71,300 Buy Now

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Smart TVs

Here are some of the best deals available during the Amazon sale on Smart TVs:

S.No Product Name MRP Deal Price Buying Link 1 TCL 4K Smart LED TV 65-inch Rs. 99,990 Rs. 57,999 Buy Now 2 Sony BRAVIA 2M2 65-inch 4K Google TV Rs. 1,39,900 Rs. 85,990 Buy Now 3 Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI TV Rs. 1,14,900 Rs. 88,990 Buy Now 4 Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75-inch Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 69,999 Buy Now 5 Toshiba 55-inch E350SP 4K Ultra HD Google TV Rs. 61,999 Rs. 35,999 Buy Now

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Large Appliances

Check out the best deals on large appliances during the Amazon sale.

S.No Product Name MRP Deal Price Buying Link 1 Godrej 600L 3-Star Smart Convertible Side-by-Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,15,490 Rs. 68,990 Buy Now 2 Haier 520L 3-Star Side-by-Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,55,090 Rs. 81,990 Buy Now 3 IFB 19L 5 Star Single-Door Refrigerator Rs. 24,700 Rs. 17,490 Buy Now 4 LG 655L 3-Star Side-by-Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,22,899 Rs. 76,990 Buy Now 5 Samsung 653L 3-Star Side-by-Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,21,000 Rs. 79,990 Buy Now

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