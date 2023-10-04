Technology News
All OnePlus Deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Listed: From OnePlus 11, 11R and More

Amazon will offer OnePlus Nord 3 5G for Rs. 28,999 during the sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 4 October 2023 12:30 IST
All OnePlus Deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Listed: From OnePlus 11, 11R and More

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite runs on Snapdragon 695 SoC

  • OnePlus 11 5G can be bought for as low as Rs. 49,999 during the sale
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 will begin on October 7 for Prime users
  • There will be Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale will begin on October 7 for Prime members. The annual sale will be live for all users from October 8. A slew of OnePlus smartphones will be available at discounted prices during the sale. The Chinese smartphone brand's high-end smartphones like the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G are teased to see price cuts during the sale. The OnePlus Nord CE 35G, and OnePlus Nord 3 5G are also confirmed to receive discounts. Further, Amazon has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made through SBI credit cards. There will be Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts.

OnePlus 11R 5G

In the upcoming sale, the OnePlus 11R 5G will be available for Rs. 34,999 (including Rs. 2,000 bank card offers and Rs. 3,000 coupon discounts ). The OnePlus 11R was launched in India in February with a starting price tag of Rs. 39,999. The handset runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC. It sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC S flash fast charging.

OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G can be bought for as low as Rs. 49,999 with bank offers and a coupon discount of Rs. 4,000. The handset has an original launch price of Rs. 56,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and features a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The OnePlus 11 5G features a triple-rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary camera and packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

With bank offers and a Rs. 2,000 coupon discount, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G can be grabbed for just Rs. 22,999 in the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale, down from the launch price of Rs. 26,999. The handset runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 782G SoC. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Amazon will offer OnePlus Nord 3 5G for a starting price tag of Rs. 28,999 (including bank and coupon discounts) in the upcoming festival sale. The handset debuted in the country in July with a starting price tag of Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The handset features an alert slider and runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is confirmed to be available in the upcoming sale at a discounted price of Rs. 17,499. This price tag includes select bank deals and exchange offers. The handset powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC was launched in India in April with an initial price tag of Rs. 19,999. It features a 6.72-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and packs a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus, OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus Nord 3 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Teases Find N3 Flip, India Launch Rumoured to Take Place on October 12
Netflix Is Reportedly Planning a Price Hike After the Ongoing Hollywood Actors’ Strike Ends

