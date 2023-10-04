Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale will begin on October 7 for Prime members. The annual sale will be live for all users from October 8. A slew of OnePlus smartphones will be available at discounted prices during the sale. The Chinese smartphone brand's high-end smartphones like the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G are teased to see price cuts during the sale. The OnePlus Nord CE 35G, and OnePlus Nord 3 5G are also confirmed to receive discounts. Further, Amazon has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made through SBI credit cards. There will be Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts.

OnePlus 11R 5G

In the upcoming sale, the OnePlus 11R 5G will be available for Rs. 34,999 (including Rs. 2,000 bank card offers and Rs. 3,000 coupon discounts ). The OnePlus 11R was launched in India in February with a starting price tag of Rs. 39,999. The handset runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC. It sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC S flash fast charging.

OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G can be bought for as low as Rs. 49,999 with bank offers and a coupon discount of Rs. 4,000. The handset has an original launch price of Rs. 56,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and features a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The OnePlus 11 5G features a triple-rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary camera and packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

With bank offers and a Rs. 2,000 coupon discount, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G can be grabbed for just Rs. 22,999 in the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale, down from the launch price of Rs. 26,999. The handset runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 782G SoC. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Amazon will offer OnePlus Nord 3 5G for a starting price tag of Rs. 28,999 (including bank and coupon discounts) in the upcoming festival sale. The handset debuted in the country in July with a starting price tag of Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The handset features an alert slider and runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is confirmed to be available in the upcoming sale at a discounted price of Rs. 17,499. This price tag includes select bank deals and exchange offers. The handset powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC was launched in India in April with an initial price tag of Rs. 19,999. It features a 6.72-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and packs a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

