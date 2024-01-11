Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will begin on January 13 with discounts and deals on thousands of products. An end date for the sale hasn't been announced yet. As always, Amazon Prime members will be given early access to the sale. The online e-commerce giant is also teasing some early discounts on its website. This time, Amazon is associating with SBI to provide additional discounts for purchases made using their debit and credit cards as well as EMI transactions. Further, customers can use additional options like coupons and exchanges while making purchases.

As mentioned, this year's Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will start at 12pm (noon) on January 13 for all users. The e-commerce company has created a dedicated webpage teasing discounts on various mobile phones, fashion products, accessories, electronic devices, smart TVs and other home appliances. Amazon has joined hands with SBI to offer a 10 percent instant discount for customers making purchases using their debit and credit cards as well as EMI transactions during the Great Republic Day Sale. Additionally, there would be coupon-based discounts for select products.

Shoppers with Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards can also avail of welcome points and up to 5 percent cashback. The welcome rewards are set at 2,200 for most of the deals. The marketplace will also provide Amazon Pay rewards. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay Later service buyers can opt for instant credit as well.

Interested buyers can trade in their old electronic devices to avail of exchange offers. They can avail no no-cost EMI options as well. Smartphones by brands including Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, iQoo, Realme, and others are confirmed to receive price cuts in the coming sale. Amazon's Echo, and Kindle products will be listed with discounts as well. Customers with Amazon Prime membership will get 12-hour early access to the sale.

Meanwhile, Amazon rival Flipkart is also running its Republic Day Sale starting January 14 as a six-day long sale event.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.