Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is all set to kickstart on January 13 with great offers and discounts on a wide range of smartphones. If you are looking to upgrade your smartphone on a budget below Rs. 20,000, the upcoming sale will offer plenty of choices from brands including OnePlus, Samsung, iQoo, Realme, and others. You can also trade in your older smartphone for additional discounts during the sale. Like the previous discount sales, Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale will start exclusively for Prime members at 12AM on January 13. The e-commerce website is partnering with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards.

Different smartphones, including Redmi Note 13 5G, Vivo Y56, Itel s23+, Realme Narzo 60 5G, and iQoo Z6 Lite 5G are teased to receive price cuts during this year's Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Oppo's recently launched Oppo A59 5G will see price cuts during the sale. Samsung's Exynos 1330 SoC-powered Galaxy A14 5G is also confirmed to receive a discount.

Besides the normal discounts, SBI card users are eligible to get an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards. Further, interested buyers can avail of exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts.

Here we've listed some of the interesting deals on the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000. Shoppers can compare prices and deals with Flipkart's upcoming Republic Day Sale 2024 before finalising the purchase decision.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.