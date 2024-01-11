Technology News

Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will begin on January 13.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 January 2024 16:51 IST
Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Redmi Note 13 5G will see price cut in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Highlights
  • Prime subscribers will have early access to sale
  • Shoppers will get additional bank offers and exchange discounts
  • SBI card users are eligible to get instant discount of up to 10 percent
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is all set to kickstart on January 13 with great offers and discounts on a wide range of smartphones. If you are looking to upgrade your smartphone on a budget below Rs. 20,000, the upcoming sale will offer plenty of choices from brands including OnePlus, Samsung, iQoo, Realme, and others. You can also trade in your older smartphone for additional discounts during the sale. Like the previous discount sales, Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale will start exclusively for Prime members at 12AM on January 13. The e-commerce website is partnering with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards.

Different smartphones, including Redmi Note 13 5G, Vivo Y56, Itel s23+, Realme Narzo 60 5G, and iQoo Z6 Lite 5G are teased to receive price cuts during this year's Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Oppo's recently launched Oppo A59 5G will see price cuts during the sale. Samsung's Exynos 1330 SoC-powered Galaxy A14 5G is also confirmed to receive a discount.  

Besides the normal discounts, SBI card users are eligible to get an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards. Further, interested buyers can avail of exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts.

Here we've listed some of the interesting deals on the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000. Shoppers can compare prices and deals with Flipkart's upcoming Republic Day Sale 2024 before finalising the purchase decision.

Product MRP Deal Price
Redmi Note 13 5G Rs.17,999 Rs. 16,999
Vivo Y28 5G  Rs. 17,999 Rs. 12,999
Itel s23+ Rs. 17,299 Rs. 12,999
Realme Narzo 60 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 15,499
iQoo Z7s 5G Rs. 23,999 Rs. 14,999
Oppo A59 5G  Rs. 17,999 Rs. 12,999
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G   Rs. 18,999 Rs. 13,499
Vivo Y56 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 14,999
Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Itel S23+

Itel S23+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Unisoc T616
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Good battery life
  • 120Hz display
  • Reliable camera performance
  • Design looks premium
  • Bad
  • No charger in the box
  • Minor lag across the UI, software experience could be better
  • No Night mode in the 4GB RAM variant
  • Supports only two 5G bands
Read detailed iQOO Z6 Lite 5G review
Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Oppo A59 5G

Oppo A59 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024, Amazon sale, Sale Offers, Republic Day Sale
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024
Cryptocurrencies Pose Risks to Emerging Markets, Central Bank's Stand Remains Unchanged: RBI Governor

Related Stories

Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Design, Camera Details, Colour Option Revealed
  2. Jio Brings New International Roaming Packs Starting at Rs. 898
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Edge 40 Neo Peach Fuzz Colour Launched in India
  4. iPhone 13 to Go on Sale at This Price During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Full Specifications Leak
  6. Infinix Showcases Three New Technologies at CES 2024
  7. Rabbit's New R1 Debuts as Pocket-Sized AI Assistant With 360-Degree Camera
  8. Amazfit Helio Ring With EDA Emotional Monitoring Introduced at CES 2024
  9. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With Periscope Camera to Launch in India Soon
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Screens May Offer Improved Touch Response
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrencies Pose Risks to Emerging Markets, Central Bank's Stand Remains Unchanged: RBI Governor
  2. iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Edge 40 Neo Peach Fuzz Colour Variant Unveiled in India: Price, Availability
  4. Resident Evil 2 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for January 2024
  5. Rabbit R1 AI-Powered Pocket Assistant With 360-Degree Rotating Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Offer Display With Improved Touch Response
  7. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, Momentum Sport, Accentum Plus Unveiled at CES 2024: Price, Specifications
  8. Jio Launches New Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data and Calls Starting at Rs. 898
  9. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Design, Camera Features, Colour Option Revealed Ahead of Launch
  10. Crypto Price Today: Profits Take Over Crypto Charts as 11 BTC ETFs Bag Historic Approval in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »