Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is all set to begin on May 1 at 12pm (noon) for all users in India. Prime members will have 12 hours of early access to the sale, starting at midnight. During the upcoming sale, buyers can find deals on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, smartwatches, home appliances, and other electronics. Amazon has also teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer an additional instant discount to its cardholders during the sale, which can further reduce the cost of various products.

The e-commerce website has already started teasing upcoming deals and offers ahead of its Great Summer sale. The sale will bring discounts worth up to 40 percent on smartphones and accessories. Further, it will offer up to 65 percent discount on house appliances, smart TVs and projectors.

If you're looking to upgrade your phone, you can take advantage of top offers on brands like Apple, OnePlus, and Samsung. Similarly, laptops from leading brands like Lenovo, Asus, HP and more are confirmed to be offered at reduced prices.

In addition to discounts, Amazon's sale will offer no-cost EMI payment options, exchange offers, and other bundled deals. Besides the e-commerce platform's direct discounts on products across a diverse category, those using an HDFC Bank card can also get an additional 10 percent instant discount and lower the price of the product.

Amazon will also let you exchange your existing devices to further reduce the total price of your purchase during the Amazon Great Summer 2025 Sale.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals Revealed So Far

