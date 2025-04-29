Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Top Deals Revealed Ahead of the Sale

Buyers can avail of 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 April 2025 18:42 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Top Deals Revealed Ahead of the Sale

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 will bring discounts of up to 40 percent on smartphones

Highlights
  • Prime members will enjoy exclusive 12-hour early access
  • Amazon is offering exchange options during the sale
  • Buyers can get 10 percent discount with HDFC cards
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is all set to begin on May 1 at 12pm (noon) for all users in India. Prime members will have 12 hours of early access to the sale, starting at midnight. During the upcoming sale, buyers can find deals on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, smartwatches, home appliances, and other electronics. Amazon has also teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer an additional instant discount to its cardholders during the sale, which can further reduce the cost of various products.

The e-commerce website has already started teasing upcoming deals and offers ahead of its Great Summer sale. The sale will bring discounts worth up to 40 percent on smartphones and accessories. Further, it will offer up to 65 percent discount on house appliances, smart TVs and projectors.

If you're looking to upgrade your phone, you can take advantage of top offers on brands like AppleOnePlus, and Samsung. Similarly, laptops from leading brands like Lenovo, Asus, HP and more are confirmed to be offered at reduced prices.

In addition to discounts, Amazon's sale will offer no-cost EMI payment options, exchange offers, and other bundled deals. Besides the e-commerce platform's direct discounts on products across a diverse category, those using an HDFC Bank card can also get an additional 10 percent instant discount and lower the price of the product.

Amazon will also let you exchange your existing devices to further reduce the total price of your  purchase during the Amazon Great Summer 2025 Sale.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025:  Best Deals Revealed So Far 

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rs. 1,34,999 Rs. 84,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13R Rs. 49,990 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now
HP Victus 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Rs. 79,900 Rs. 64,990 Buy Now
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Rs. 49,900 Rs. 39,900 Buy Now
Sony Bravia 3 Series (55-inch) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B Rs. 1,29,900 Rs. 79,990 Buy Now
Xiaomi Smart TV A Pro (43-inch) 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AUIN  Rs. 42,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
Lenovo Tab Plus Rs. 34,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
HP OmniBook 5 (AMD Ryzen AI 5 340) Rs. 85,965 Rs. 75,990 Buy Now

OnePlus Nord 4 5G

 Rs. 32,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, Sale Offers 2025, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Top Upcoming Deals on Amazon Devices
Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, FAB and IHC Announce Plans for Dirham-Backed Stablecoin

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Top Deals Revealed Ahead of the Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD, Lava to Launch Direct-to-Mobile Phones in India With These Features
  2. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, iQOO Z10 Turbo Debut With Sony LYT-600 Main Cameras
  3. Carl Pei on How Nothing and CMF Are Betting Big on India's Youth
  4. Stable One UI 7 Update Rolls Out to Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Report
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Spotted on TDRA Website, Could Launch Soon
  6. Top Upcoming Deals on Amazon Devices During the Upcoming Great Summer Sale
  7. ChatGPT Search Update Brings Shopping Feature, Multiple Citation Support
  8. iQOO Z10x Review: A Big Battery Budget Smartphone
  9. Duolingo's AI Ambitions May Come at a Cost to Contractors
  10. Abu Dhabi's ADQ, FAB and IHC Preparing to Launch Dirham-Backed Stablecoin
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y300 GT Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features Revealed Days Ahead of Debut
  2. Reddit Expands AI-Powered Translation Feature for Posts and Comments in Hindi
  3. Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, FAB and IHC Announce Plans for Dirham-Backed Stablecoin
  4. Duolingo Outlines AI-First Strategy, Plans to Replace Contract Workers With AI Tools
  5. ED Said to be Quizzing Apple, Xiaomi in E-Commerce Probe on Amazon, Flipkart
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Debut With Same Front Camera as Other Galaxy S25 Models; Ports Layout Tipped
  7. Spotify Subscribers Grow to 268 Million Even as Streaming Firm Misses Quarterly Estimates
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Reportedly Receiving Stable One UI 7 Update in India
  9. OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT Search With Shopping Feature, Support for Multiple Citation
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Spotted on TDRA Website; Tipster Claims OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite Won't Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »