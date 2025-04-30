Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Starts Tonight: All You Need to Know

Amazon will offer an instant discount of 10 percent for purchases made via HDFC cards and EMI transactions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 April 2025 16:30 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Starts Tonight: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 promises discounts worth up to 40 percent on smartphones and accessories

Highlights
  • The sale will be live from May 1 12pm for all shoppers
  • Amazon Pay service is available in India at Rs. 299 a month
  • The sale brings offers on Amazon devices as well
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 will begin at 12am (midnight) on Thursday for Amazon Prime members. Deals and discounts will also be available to all customers starting 12pm (noon). The discount sale will bring up to 80 percent off on various products across different categories like electronics, fashion, home decor, and kitchen essentials. Amazon has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer an additional instant discount on their credit card and EMI transactions.  Further, interested buyers can avail of coupon-based discounts. 

When Is Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2025?

Shoppers with an Amazon Prime subscription can access the Great Summer Sale 2025 starting 12am IST (midnight) on May 1. If you don't have a Prime membership, you'll have to wait for 12 hours when the sale opens for all customers.

Amazon hasn't revealed when the Great Summer Sale 2025 will end, but it is expected to run for the next few days. However, if you already know what you want to buy and prices are down, it might be worth making a purchase while supplies last.

How to Get Early Access to the Amazon Great Summer Sale

You'll need a subscription to Amazon Prime. In India, Amazon Prime is priced at Rs. 299 a month and Rs. 599 for three months. The yearly subscription costs Rs. 1,499 in India. There is also a free 30-day trial for new users. 

Customers can purchase the Prime Lite plan by paying Rs. 799 per year or purchase the Prime Shopping Edition plan by paying Rs. 399 per year. Besides free shipping, Prime members will also have access to Prime Video and Prime Music.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Deals and Offers Teased

The e-commerce website has started teasing offers via a dedicated microsite. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 promises up to 40 percent discounts on smartphones and accessories and up to 60 percent off on tablets.  Further, there will be up to 65 percent discount on house appliances, smart TVs and projectors. It provides up to 40 percent off on travel bookings. 

Mobile phones and accessories from AppleiQOOOnePlusSamsungRealme and Xiaomi will be available at lower prices. Handsets including Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15and OnePlus 13R are already listed with discounts. The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy M35 5G are also teased to be available at discounted rates during the sale.

The 43-inch Xiaomi Smart TV A Pro and the 55-inch Sony Bravia 3 Series 4K Ultra HD TV are confirmed to receive price cuts during the sale. The sale also brings offers on Amazon devices as well. 

Amazon is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent for purchases made via HDFC cards and EMI transactions. Buyers can also get no-cost EMIs offers and offers on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card purchases. Furthermore, there will be exchange discounts and coupon discounts. 

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Sale Offers, Sale Offers 2025
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Far Cry 4 Gets Free 60 FPS Patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X Ahead of Game Pass Launch
Apple Watch SE to Be Refreshed With Bigger Displays, Larger Cases: Report

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Starts Tonight: All You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC Debuts in India
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Gets Privacy Space, 4K Recording on Telephoto Cameras
  3. Amazon Launches All-New Kindle Paperwhite in India With These Features
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Starts Tonight: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Production Said to Have Started at New Tata Plant, Foxconn Close Behind as Apple Looks to India
  2. Varunan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Launch in July With Exynos 2500 SoC
  4. Apple Watch SE to Be Refreshed With Bigger Displays, Larger Cases: Report
  5. Far Cry 4 Gets Free 60 FPS Patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X Ahead of Game Pass Launch
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Series Update Adds Privacy Space, Support for 4K Recording on Telephoto Cameras
  7. WhatsApp Will Soon Offer Secure AI Access via Meta's Private Processing Technology
  8. Apple Launches Snapshot Page to Help Users Discover More About Their Favourite Artists and Athletes
  9. LG Smartphone Update Servers to Be Permanently Shut Down on June 30
  10. Netflix Tudum 2025: Everything You Need to Know About Star-Studded Global Fan Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »