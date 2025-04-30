Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Starts Tonight: All You Need to Know

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 will begin at 12am (midnight) on Thursday for Amazon Prime members. Deals and discounts will also be available to all customers starting 12pm (noon). The discount sale will bring up to 80 percent off on various products across different categories like electronics, fashion, home decor, and kitchen essentials. Amazon has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer an additional instant discount on their credit card and EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can avail of coupon-based discounts.

When Is Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2025?

Shoppers with an Amazon Prime subscription can access the Great Summer Sale 2025 starting 12am IST (midnight) on May 1. If you don't have a Prime membership, you'll have to wait for 12 hours when the sale opens for all customers.

Amazon hasn't revealed when the Great Summer Sale 2025 will end, but it is expected to run for the next few days. However, if you already know what you want to buy and prices are down, it might be worth making a purchase while supplies last.

How to Get Early Access to the Amazon Great Summer Sale

You'll need a subscription to Amazon Prime. In India, Amazon Prime is priced at Rs. 299 a month and Rs. 599 for three months. The yearly subscription costs Rs. 1,499 in India. There is also a free 30-day trial for new users.

Customers can purchase the Prime Lite plan by paying Rs. 799 per year or purchase the Prime Shopping Edition plan by paying Rs. 399 per year. Besides free shipping, Prime members will also have access to Prime Video and Prime Music.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Deals and Offers Teased

The e-commerce website has started teasing offers via a dedicated microsite. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 promises up to 40 percent discounts on smartphones and accessories and up to 60 percent off on tablets. Further, there will be up to 65 percent discount on house appliances, smart TVs and projectors. It provides up to 40 percent off on travel bookings.

Mobile phones and accessories from Apple, iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and Xiaomi will be available at lower prices. Handsets including Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15, and OnePlus 13R are already listed with discounts. The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy M35 5G are also teased to be available at discounted rates during the sale.

The 43-inch Xiaomi Smart TV A Pro and the 55-inch Sony Bravia 3 Series 4K Ultra HD TV are confirmed to receive price cuts during the sale. The sale also brings offers on Amazon devices as well.

Amazon is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent for purchases made via HDFC cards and EMI transactions. Buyers can also get no-cost EMIs offers and offers on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card purchases. Furthermore, there will be exchange discounts and coupon discounts.

