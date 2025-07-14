Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has entered its final day in India. The annual discount sale, which started on Saturday (July 12), offers discounts on hundreds of product categories. We have already covered the best deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops and other electronics. If you are shopping for a camera, the ongoing sale brings attractive price cuts on best-selling photography cameras and accessories that fit your requirements.

Brands like Canon, Fujifilm, and Panasonic are selling their latest cameras and accessories with up to 75 percent off on the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Some of the models are praised for their film-like image quality, compact body and enhanced sensor technology. Some models offer features like autofocus, while some others have physical controls and a hybrid viewfinder.

Shoppers can avail of payment-related offers to lower the price of the photography cameras and accessories. Purchases made using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, and SBI credit cards are eligible to receive up to 10 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,250. Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card users can avail of additional offers. There are exchange discounts and coupon-based discounts. Buyers can avail of no-cost EMI options as well.

Here is a look at the best offers on photography cameras and accessories. Notable deals include the Fujifilm X100XVI and Insta360 X5. Buyers can compare prices across other online marketplaces to ensure they're getting the best offer.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Deals on Photography Cameras and Accessories

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Fujifilm X100VI Rs. 1,79,999 Rs. 1,60,999 Buy Here Canon EOS R6 Mark II Rs. 2,43,995 Rs. 1,44,990 Buy Here Panasonic Lumix G7 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 36,240 Buy Here Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Gift Box Rs. 10,999 Rs. 6,749 Buy Here Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Rs. 7,999 Rs. 5,399 Buy Here Insta360 X5 Rs. 59,990 Rs. 54,490 Buy Here

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.