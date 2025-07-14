Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Deals on Photography Cameras and Accessories

Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top Deals on Photography Cameras and Accessories

Amazon is providing bank-related offers, no-cost EMI options, and coupon-based discounts during the Prime Day Sale 2025. 

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 16:09 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top Deals on Photography Cameras and Accessories

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 started on July 12
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale offers no-cost EMI options and coupons
  • Buyers can find discounts on cameras from Fujifilm and Canon
Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has entered its final day in India. The annual discount sale, which started on Saturday (July 12), offers discounts on hundreds of product categories. We have already covered the best deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops and other electronics. If you are shopping for a camera, the ongoing sale brings attractive price cuts on best-selling photography cameras and accessories that fit your requirements.

Brands like Canon, Fujifilm, and Panasonic are selling their latest cameras and accessories with up to 75 percent off on the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Some of the models are praised for their film-like image quality, compact body and enhanced sensor technology. Some models offer features like autofocus, while some others have physical controls and a hybrid viewfinder. 

Shoppers can avail of payment-related offers to lower the price of the photography cameras and accessories. Purchases made using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, and SBI credit cards are eligible to receive up to 10 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,250. Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card users can avail of additional offers. There are exchange discounts and coupon-based discounts. Buyers can avail of no-cost EMI options as well. 

Here is a look at the best offers on photography cameras and accessories. Notable deals include the Fujifilm X100XVI and Insta360 X5. Buyers can compare prices across other online marketplaces to ensure they're getting the best offer. 

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Deals on Photography Cameras and Accessories

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Fujifilm X100VI Rs. 1,79,999 Rs. 1,60,999 Buy Here
Canon EOS R6 Mark II  Rs. 2,43,995 Rs. 1,44,990 Buy Here
Panasonic Lumix G7 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 36,240 Buy Here
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Gift Box  Rs. 10,999 Rs. 6,749 Buy Here
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera  Rs. 7,999  Rs. 5,399 Buy Here
Insta360 X5  Rs. 59,990 Rs. 54,490 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Shubhanshu Shukla Bids Farewell from ISS, Honours India’s Space Legacy
Google Said to Be Adding a Search Bar to Gemini’s Android App

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top Deals on Photography Cameras and Accessories
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, Compact Design
  2. Realme 15 Pro 5G Display, Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vivo X Fold 5 Launched in India With 8.03-Inch Foldable Display
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Leaked: All Details
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: iPhone 16e Deal You Shouldn't Miss
  6. Top Deals on Best-Selling Laptops from Apple, Asus and More During Sale
  7. Gemini for Android Might Be Getting the Search Chat Feature Finally
  8. Vivo X200 FE First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Working On New Snapdragon SW6100 SoC for Wearables: Report
  2. Google Said to Be Adding a Search Bar to Gemini’s Android App
  3. Shubhanshu Shukla Bids Farewell from ISS, Honours India’s Space Legacy
  4. Realme 15 Pro 5G Display, Battery, Charging Features Revealed Ahead of July 24 India Launch
  5. Apple Smart Home Hub Launch Delayed to 2026: Mark Gurman
  6. Google Working On New AI Feature for Gboard to Improve Voice Typing Feature: Report
  7. Vivo X200 FE Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,500mAh Battery
  8. Vivo X Fold 5 Launched in India With 8.03-Inch Foldable Screen, 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  9. Samsung Confirms Some Galaxy AI Features Will Remain Free After 2025: Report
  10. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Check This Last Minute Deal on iPhone 16e
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »