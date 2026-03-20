NDTV Gadgets360 Awards 2026: Check out the Nominations for India’s Most Trusted Award Show

Here are all the nominations and categories for the NDTV Gadgets360 Awards 2026.
NDTV Gadgets360 Awards is back with a bang. The 2026 iteration of India's biggest tech event is here, and this time, we will honour tech excellence in 40 different categories. From smartphones, laptops, and tablets to home appliances, AI, and more, this year has more than 200 nominations. India's largest tech award show will take place on March 30, 2026, in New Delhi. This also marks one important milestone for Gadgets360 as we celebrate our 11-year journey of tech, trust and excellence. Moreover, we have achieved an unprecedented feat: becoming the No. 1 tech publication for three consecutive months and the undisputed voice of the tech industry.
This year, we have our esteemed jury panel of industry experts and veterans who will select the best of tech across 20 categories, with 100+ nominations.
And now, it's the time for our dear readers to decide on the best tech of 2025. You, our dear audience, have the power to decide the winners from over 100 nominations with dedicated Users' Choice categories. Our microsite is live, and you can vote for your favourite products and select the winners. That being said, you might be thinking about the categories and their respective nominations. So, to make things easier, we have listed everything below. So, without further ado, let's get started.
This year's award show will honour smartphones across 10 categories, from the super affordable to the flagship. Check out the nominations for these categories:
The sub-Rs. 15,000 segment is seeing fierce competition, with brands launching smartphones in this category quite actively. Check out the nominations for the best smartphone under Rs. 15,000:
The smartphones launched at under Rs 25,000 break the barrier of giving premium features at an affordable price. Whether it be an elegant design or power-packed performance, these are the smartphones that were the best among the rest:
The smartphones under the Rs 35,000 segment showed that you don't need to pay a fortune to get some flagship-grade features. Check out the nominations for the best smartphone under Rs. 35,000:
The under Rs. 50,000 segment saw some really great products this year. All the products from the brand delivered a premium design language, flagship-grade features, a plethora of AI features, better cameras, and more. Check out the nominations here:
The mobile gaming segment saw a huge surge this year, especially in the mainstream. This year, we saw many underdogs giving the established ones a tough fight. Check out the nominations for the best gaming smartphone in the mainstream category:
The year 2025 also brought significant improvements to premium mobile gaming. Here are some of the best premium gaming smartphones that defined mobile gaming this year:
The 2025 also showed how smartphone cameras have evolved in the mainstream segment. We saw multiple brands launch smartphones in this price segment to deliver the best camera experience for customers. Check out the nominations here:
The 2025 also showed how smartphone cameras have evolved, giving stiff competition to full-frame cameras. We saw some of the crazy camera-centric smartphones in this segment, with Vivo and Oppo taking the lead. Check out the best camera smartphone nominations:
The smartphone industry saw a surge in foldable and flip phone models this year, with multiple brands challenging Samsung's dominance in the category. Here are the nominations for the best foldable/flip smartphone for our prestigious NDTV Gadgets360 awards:
The premium segment brings all the best-in-class features and specifications. We have seen some fantastic smartphones in this price segment. Check out the nominees for the best premium smartphone:
The tablet segment saw steady growth throughout the year. Brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, Motorola, and more launched some impressive tablets throughout the year. Check out the nominees for the Best Tablet in the mainstream category.
We saw a great influx in demand for gaming laptops this year. The gaming laptops have gone all-out this year with flagship-grade specifications and design. This, coupled with some exceptional gaming features, made it difficult to choose the best from the rest. That being said, here are the nominations for the best gaming laptop for this year:
The premium laptops were, by default, users' favourites, as they delivered great performance in a thin-and-light form factor. Check out the Best Premium laptop nominations and see whether your favourite product is here!
The 2-in-1s were in demand this year as we saw multiple brands introducing a slew of laptops in this category. Check out the Best 2-in-1 Laptop nominations and see whether your favourite product is here!
The wearables segment also saw the launch of some of the best smartwatches in the country. These smartwatches offered some good health-centric features that helped customers keep a real-time check on their health activities. Here are the nominees for best smartwatch:
The truly wireless earbuds category delivered some advanced features this year. The compact form factor, versatile performance, and improved battery life help enhance the on-the-go listening experience. Take a look at the nominations in this category:
The year 2025 also brought some of the best products in the speaker category. We saw a huge surge of party speakers this year, while the standard Bluetooth speaker saw some premium offerings at affordable prices. Take a look at the best speaker nominations for this year's awards:
The headphones category also saw some premium and top-notch products this year that focused more on comfort and audio quality. Here are the nominations for the best headphones of 2025:
AI took centre stage in the smartphone segment, with brands like Samsung, Google, Apple, and more introducing their own personalised AI features across a range of smartphones. This year, we will honour those who have done a good job of implementing useful AI features in smartphones. Without further ado, let's check out the nomination for the Best AI Integration by a Smartphone Brand:
Artificial Intelligence also made an impact in the laptop segment. With manufacturers like Asus, Lenovo, HP, and more introducing a wave of Co-Pilot Plus laptops. Here are the nominations for the Best AI Integration by a Laptop Brand:
Gadgets360 always believed in building trust with our readers. For us, our readers always come first, which is why we have introduced 20 categories under Users' Choice. Check out the categories below and go vote for your favourite brand:
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