NDTV Gadgets360 Awards 2026: Check out the Nominations for India’s Most Trusted Award Show

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards is back with a bang. The 2026 iteration of India's biggest tech event is here, and this time, we will honour tech excellence in 40 different categories. From smartphones, laptops, and tablets to home appliances, AI, and more, this year has more than 200 nominations. India's largest tech award show will take place on March 30, 2026, in New Delhi. This also marks one important milestone for Gadgets360 as we celebrate our 11-year journey of tech, trust and excellence. Moreover, we have achieved an unprecedented feat: becoming the No. 1 tech publication for three consecutive months and the undisputed voice of the tech industry.

This year, we have our esteemed jury panel of industry experts and veterans who will select the best of tech across 20 categories, with 100+ nominations.

And now, it's the time for our dear readers to decide on the best tech of 2025. You, our dear audience, have the power to decide the winners from over 100 nominations with dedicated Users' Choice categories. Our microsite is live, and you can vote for your favourite products and select the winners. That being said, you might be thinking about the categories and their respective nominations. So, to make things easier, we have listed everything below. So, without further ado, let's get started.

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Mobiles

This year's award show will honour smartphones across 10 categories, from the super affordable to the flagship. Check out the nominations for these categories:

Best Smartphone Under 15K

The sub-Rs. 15,000 segment is seeing fierce competition, with brands launching smartphones in this category quite actively. Check out the nominations for the best smartphone under Rs. 15,000:

Poco M7 Pro Redmi 15 Tecno Pova 7 iQOO Z10x Samsung Galaxy M17 Infinix Note 50X Lava Play Ultra

Best Smartphone Under 25K [Mid-Range]

The smartphones launched at under Rs 25,000 break the barrier of giving premium features at an affordable price. Whether it be an elegant design or power-packed performance, these are the smartphones that were the best among the rest:

Nothing Phone 3a Lite OnePlus Nord CE5 Realme P4 Pro Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Samsung Galaxy M36 CMF Phone 2 Pro Vivo T4 Oppo F31

Best Smartphone Under 35K [Mainstream]

The smartphones under the Rs 35,000 segment showed that you don't need to pay a fortune to get some flagship-grade features. Check out the nominations for the best smartphone under Rs. 35,000:

OnePlus Nord 5 Nothing Phone 3a Pro Realme 16 Pro Motorola Edge 70 Vivo V60e Samsung Galaxy A36 Redmi Note 15 Pro

Best Smartphone Under 50K [Mid-Premium]

The under Rs. 50,000 segment saw some really great products this year. All the products from the brand delivered a premium design language, flagship-grade features, a plethora of AI features, better cameras, and more. Check out the nominations here:

iQOO Neo 10 OnePlus 15R Pixel 9a Vivo V60 Oppo Reno 15 Samsung Galaxy A56 Realme 16 Pro+

Best Gaming Smartphone [Mainstream]

The mobile gaming segment saw a huge surge this year, especially in the mainstream. This year, we saw many underdogs giving the established ones a tough fight. Check out the nominations for the best gaming smartphone in the mainstream category:

Infinix GT 30 Pro iQOO Neo 10 OnePlus Nord 5 Poco F7 Oppo K13 Turbo Realme 16 Pro Motorola Edge 70

Best Gaming Smartphone [Overall]

The year 2025 also brought significant improvements to premium mobile gaming. Here are some of the best premium gaming smartphones that defined mobile gaming this year:

OnePlus 15 iQOO 15 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra iPhone 17 Pro Max Realme GT 8 Pro Vivo X300 Pro Motorola Signature

Best Camera Smartphone [Mainstream]

The 2025 also showed how smartphone cameras have evolved in the mainstream segment. We saw multiple brands launch smartphones in this price segment to deliver the best camera experience for customers. Check out the nominations here:

Motorola Edge 70 OnePlus Nord 5 Oppo F31 Pro+ Realme 16 Pro Vivo V60e Redmi Note 15 Pro

Best Camera Smartphone [Overall]

The 2025 also showed how smartphone cameras have evolved, giving stiff competition to full-frame cameras. We saw some of the crazy camera-centric smartphones in this segment, with Vivo and Oppo taking the lead. Check out the best camera smartphone nominations:

iPhone 17 Pro Max Vivo X300 Pro Oppo Find X9 Pro Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Xiaomi 15 Ultra Motorola Signature

Best Foldable/ Flip Smartphone

The smartphone industry saw a surge in foldable and flip phone models this year, with multiple brands challenging Samsung's dominance in the category. Here are the nominations for the best foldable/flip smartphone for our prestigious NDTV Gadgets360 awards:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Vivo X Fold 5 Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Best Premium Smartphone [Under 1L]

The premium segment brings all the best-in-class features and specifications. We have seen some fantastic smartphones in this price segment. Check out the nominees for the best premium smartphone:

iPhone 17 Samsung Galaxy S25 Pixel 10 OnePlus 15 Oppo Find X9 Vivo X300 iQOO 15 Nothing Phone 3 Motorola Signature

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Tablet

Best Tablet [Mainstream]

The tablet segment saw steady growth throughout the year. Brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, Motorola, and more launched some impressive tablets throughout the year. Check out the nominees for the Best Tablet in the mainstream category.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Apple iPad (2025) Redmi Pad 2 Pro Xiaomi Pad 7 Moto Pad 60 Pro

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Laptops

Best Gaming Laptop

We saw a great influx in demand for gaming laptops this year. The gaming laptops have gone all-out this year with flagship-grade specifications and design. This, coupled with some exceptional gaming features, made it difficult to choose the best from the rest. That being said, here are the nominations for the best gaming laptop for this year:

Dell Alienware 18 Area-51 MSI Titan 18 HX AI Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 HP Omen Max 16 Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

Best Premium Laptop

The premium laptops were, by default, users' favourites, as they delivered great performance in a thin-and-light form factor. Check out the Best Premium laptop nominations and see whether your favourite product is here!

Apple MacBook Pro M5 Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro Asus ProArt P16 HP OmniBook Ultra 14 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Prestige 13 AI+ Evo A2VM

Best 2-in-1 Laptop

The 2-in-1s were in demand this year as we saw multiple brands introducing a slew of laptops in this category. Check out the Best 2-in-1 Laptop nominations and see whether your favourite product is here!

HP OmniBook X Flip 14 Samsung Galaxy Book 5 360 Asus ROG Flow Z13 Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Smartwatch, TWS, and Audio Categories

Best Smartwatch

The wearables segment also saw the launch of some of the best smartwatches in the country. These smartwatches offered some good health-centric features that helped customers keep a real-time check on their health activities. Here are the nominees for best smartwatch:

Apple Watch Series 11 Samsung Galaxy 8 Classic Pixel Watch 4 Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro Garmin Forerunner 570

Best TWS [Overall]

The truly wireless earbuds category delivered some advanced features this year. The compact form factor, versatile performance, and improved battery life help enhance the on-the-go listening experience. Take a look at the nominations in this category:

Apple AirPods 3 Pro JBL Tour Pro 3 Sony LinkBuds Fit Google Pixel Buds 2a Beats Powerbeats Fit Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Sennheiser Accentum Open

Best Speaker [Mainstream]

The year 2025 also brought some of the best products in the speaker category. We saw a huge surge of party speakers this year, while the standard Bluetooth speaker saw some premium offerings at affordable prices. Take a look at the best speaker nominations for this year's awards:

Sony ULT Field 5 JBL PartyBox Encore 2 Marshall Kilburn III Samsung Sound Tower ST40F Philips Party Speaker TAX4910 Boat PartyPal 700

Best Headphones [Overall]

The headphones category also saw some premium and top-notch products this year that focused more on comfort and audio quality. Here are the nominations for the best headphones of 2025:

Nothing Headphone 1 Sony WH-1000XM6 JBL Tour One M3 Smart Tx Sennheiser HDB 630 Noise Master Buds Max

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for AI Category

Best AI Integration By A Smartphone Brand

AI took centre stage in the smartphone segment, with brands like Samsung, Google, Apple, and more introducing their own personalised AI features across a range of smartphones. This year, we will honour those who have done a good job of implementing useful AI features in smartphones. Without further ado, let's check out the nomination for the Best AI Integration by a Smartphone Brand:

Samsung Google Vivo Oppo Motorola OnePlus Apple Xiaomi Nothing

Best AI Integration By A Laptop Brand

Artificial Intelligence also made an impact in the laptop segment. With manufacturers like Asus, Lenovo, HP, and more introducing a wave of Co-Pilot Plus laptops. Here are the nominations for the Best AI Integration by a Laptop Brand:

Asus Samsung HP Dell Lenovo Apple MSI

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Users' Choice Categories

Gadgets360 always believed in building trust with our readers. For us, our readers always come first, which is why we have introduced 20 categories under Users' Choice. Check out the categories below and go vote for your favourite brand:

Best Disruptor Smartphone Brand

Samsung Xiaomi Vivo Oppo Nothing Motorola OnePlus Google

Best Disruptor Laptop Brand

Asus Samsung HP Dell Lenovo Apple MSI

Best Kitchen Appliance Brand

Philips Bajaj Prestige Eureka Forbes Kent Usha Crompton Wonderchef

Best Washing Machine Brand

Haier IFB Godrej LG Samsung Panasonic Whirlpool Voltas Beko

Best Refrigerator Brand

Samsung Godrej IFB Panasonic Onida LG Whirlpool Haier

Best Air Conditioner Brand

Samsung Godrej Mitsubishi Panasonic LG Whirlpool Haier Voltas Beko Blue Star Llyod Hitachi

Game of the Year

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Dispatch Doom: The Dark Ages Ghost of Yotei Assassin's Creed Shadows Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Network Coverage

Airtel Reliance Jio Vi

Best Smart Security Solution Brand

Qubo Ezvis Tapo CP Plus Xiaomi

Best Smart TV [55-inch]

Lumio Vision 9 Haier Mini LED M80F 55-inch Sony Bravia 5 LG 55 QNED 8GA Hisense U7Q Samsung The Frame LS03F TCL P8K 55-inch Xiaomi X Pro QLED

Best Smart TV [65-inch and above]

Samsung QN900F 8K Sony Bravia 8 II TCL C6K 65-inch LG G5 Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Haier C95 OLED TV

Best Smart Ring Brand

Samsung Gabit Boat Pebble Noise Ultrahuman

Best TWS [Mainstream]

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro Realme Buds Air 8 CMF Buds 2 Plus

Best Printer Brand

HP Epson Brother Canon Xerox

Best Projector Brand

Lumio Epson Benq E-Gate Viewsonic Portronics

Best Compact Phone

Vivo X300 Oppo Find X9 OnePlus 13S Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 iPhone 17

Best Air Purifier Brand

Dyson Qubo Philips Honeywell Eureka Forbes Sharp

Best Mainstream Smartphone SoC

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 MediaTek Dimensity 8450

Best Flagship Smartphone SoC

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Samsung Exynos 2600 Apple A19 Pro Google Tensor G5

Best Smartphone [Overall]