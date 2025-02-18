Technology News
Here’s how you can watch all the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches online for free.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 February 2025 12:59 IST
Photo Credit: ICC

Highlights
  • ICC Champions Trophy 2025 can be live-streamed on JioHotstar
  • The tournament will offer 15 matches in total
  • The ICC Champions Trophy matches will be played in Dubai and Pakistan
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is finally here after an eight-year hiatus. The 'mini' Cricket World Cup tournament starts from February 19, 2025 and will end on March 09, 2025. This time, all the Champions Trophy matches take place in Pakistan and Dubai. The ninth edition of the tournament will include eight of the best ODI teams, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, in Group A. Group B includes Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan, and England teams. So, if you are wondering where you can watch all the cricketing action online that too free, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in-depth about ICC Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming details, how to watch it for free in India, streaming details of other countries, the full schedule, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Opening Match Details

Here's the detail of the opening match of the ICC Champion Trophy 2025:

Match Date Time Venue
Pakistan vs New Zealand February 19th 2:30 pm IST National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India Matches Schedule

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India is placed with Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh in Group A. The team will have a match with each of the contenders in the group. Here's a breakdown of India  matches for this year's ICC Champions Trophy:

Match Date Time Venue
India vs Bangladesh February 20th 2:30 pm IST Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
India vs Pakistan February 23rd 2:30 pm IST Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
India vs New Zealand March 2nd 2:30 pm IST Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

How to Watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Stream on Mobile in India for Free?

ICC has confirmed that Jiostar is the official streaming partner for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The OTT platform has confirmed that users can watch all the matches for free on the new JioHotstar application. Interestingly, the company has confirmed that users can watch the matches in nine different languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The live streaming on JioHotstar will be complemented by four multi-cam feeds.

However, users might be able to watch the free matches in the 480p resolution. Those who want to watch the matches in higher quality, need to upgrade to the JioHotstar subscription. These are as follows:

JioHotstar Mobile: The plan comes with a price tag of Rs. 149 for three months or Rs. 499 for one year. Users will get 720p video quality streaming, though you can watch it on one mobile device at a time.

JioHotstar Super: The membership is priced at Rs. 299 for three months or Rs. 899 per year. Users will get a Full HD 1080p quality streaming experience. One can watch the content on both mobile and other platforms on two devices at a time.

JioHotstar Premium: Lastly, the Premium subscription plan comes with a price tag of Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 499 for three months, or Rs. 1,499 for one year. The plan offers 4K 2160p video quality. Moreover, one can watch the content on four devices at a time.

How to Watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Online in Other Countries?

Here's a list of other streaming platforms that will showcase all ICC Champion Trophy 2025 matches:

Country TV Channel OTT Platform
Pakistan PTV Sports, Ten Sports Myco, Tamasha
Bangladesh Nagorik TV Toffee
MENA CricLife Max StarzON
UK & Northern Ireland Sky Sports Cricket Sky Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa SS Cricket SuperSport
USA & Canada Willow TV(USA & Canada) Willow TV
Caribbean Islands ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean
Australia N/A Prime Video
New Zealand Sky Sport 1 Sky Sports Now, Sky Go
Sri Lanka TV1 ICC.tv
Afghanistan ATN ICC.tv
Papua New Guinea TVWAN Action ICC.tv
ROW N/A ICC.tv

Where to Watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast on TV?

In India, users can watch all the matches of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Star Sports Network and Sports 18 channels. The platform has already confirmed that the live broadcast of the matches will take place in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. Check out the list of channels that will showcase all the Champions Trophy matches.

  • Star Sports 2
  • Sports 18 1
  • Sports 18 1 HD
  • Sports 18 2
  • Sports 18 2 HD

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule

Match Group Date Time (IST) Venue
Pakistan vs New Zealand Group A 19 February, Wednesday 2:30 pm National Stadium, Karachi
India vs Bangladesh Group A 20 February, Thursday 2:30 pm Dubai International Stadium
Afghanistan vs South Africa Group B 21 February, Friday 2:30 pm National Stadium, Karachi
Australia vs England Group B 22 February, Saturday 2:30 pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
India vs Pakistan Group A 23 February, Sunday 2:30 pm Dubai International Stadium
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Group A 24 February, Monday 2:30 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Australia vs South Africa Group B 25 February, Tuesday 2:30 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Afghanistan vs England Group B 26 February, Wednesday 2:30 pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Group A February 27, Thursday 2:30 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Australia vs Afghanistan Group B 28 February, Friday 2:30 pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
England vs South Africa Group B March 1, Saturday 2:30 pm National Stadium, Karachi
India vs New Zealand Group A 2 March, Sunday 2:30 pm Dubai International Stadium
A1 vs B2 1st Semi-Final March 4, Tuesday 2:30 pm Dubai International Stadium
B1 vs A2 2nd Semi-Final March 5, Tuesday 2:30 pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2 Final March 9, Sunday 2:30 pm TBC

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What time will Champions Trophy matches begin?

All the ICC Champions Trophy matches will start at 2.30 pm IST.

How can I watch Champions Trophy 2025 matches online in India?

You can watch all the matches on the JioHotstar application or website for free.

Where are the venues for the Champions Trophy 2025?

The venues for the Champions Trophy 2025 are as follows:

  1. National Stadium, Karachi
  2. Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  3. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
  4. Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Which teams are competing in the Champions Trophy 2025?

The squads of eight teams are split into two groups, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

  • Group A: Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand
  • Group B: Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan, England

When will India play its first match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

India will play its first match against Bangladesh on February 20, 2025.

Further reading: ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
