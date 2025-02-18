Photo Credit: ICC
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is finally here after an eight-year hiatus. The 'mini' Cricket World Cup tournament starts from February 19, 2025 and will end on March 09, 2025. This time, all the Champions Trophy matches take place in Pakistan and Dubai. The ninth edition of the tournament will include eight of the best ODI teams, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, in Group A. Group B includes Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan, and England teams. So, if you are wondering where you can watch all the cricketing action online that too free, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in-depth about ICC Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming details, how to watch it for free in India, streaming details of other countries, the full schedule, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.
Here's the detail of the opening match of the ICC Champion Trophy 2025:
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|February 19th
|2:30 pm IST
|National Stadium, Karachi
Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India is placed with Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh in Group A. The team will have a match with each of the contenders in the group. Here's a breakdown of India matches for this year's ICC Champions Trophy:
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|India vs Bangladesh
|February 20th
|2:30 pm IST
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|India vs Pakistan
|February 23rd
|2:30 pm IST
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|India vs New Zealand
|March 2nd
|2:30 pm IST
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
ICC has confirmed that Jiostar is the official streaming partner for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The OTT platform has confirmed that users can watch all the matches for free on the new JioHotstar application. Interestingly, the company has confirmed that users can watch the matches in nine different languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The live streaming on JioHotstar will be complemented by four multi-cam feeds.
However, users might be able to watch the free matches in the 480p resolution. Those who want to watch the matches in higher quality, need to upgrade to the JioHotstar subscription. These are as follows:
JioHotstar Mobile: The plan comes with a price tag of Rs. 149 for three months or Rs. 499 for one year. Users will get 720p video quality streaming, though you can watch it on one mobile device at a time.
JioHotstar Super: The membership is priced at Rs. 299 for three months or Rs. 899 per year. Users will get a Full HD 1080p quality streaming experience. One can watch the content on both mobile and other platforms on two devices at a time.
JioHotstar Premium: Lastly, the Premium subscription plan comes with a price tag of Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 499 for three months, or Rs. 1,499 for one year. The plan offers 4K 2160p video quality. Moreover, one can watch the content on four devices at a time.
Here's a list of other streaming platforms that will showcase all ICC Champion Trophy 2025 matches:
|Country
|TV Channel
|OTT Platform
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, Ten Sports
|Myco, Tamasha
|Bangladesh
|Nagorik TV
|Toffee
|MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzON
|UK & Northern Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Sports
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SS Cricket
|SuperSport
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV(USA & Canada)
|Willow TV
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play Caribbean
|Australia
|N/A
|Prime Video
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport 1
|Sky Sports Now, Sky Go
|Sri Lanka
|TV1
|ICC.tv
|Afghanistan
|ATN
|ICC.tv
|Papua New Guinea
|TVWAN Action
|ICC.tv
|ROW
|N/A
|ICC.tv
In India, users can watch all the matches of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Star Sports Network and Sports 18 channels. The platform has already confirmed that the live broadcast of the matches will take place in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. Check out the list of channels that will showcase all the Champions Trophy matches.
|Match
|Group
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Group A
|19 February, Wednesday
|2:30 pm
|National Stadium, Karachi
|India vs Bangladesh
|Group A
|20 February, Thursday
|2:30 pm
|Dubai International Stadium
|Afghanistan vs South Africa
|Group B
|21 February, Friday
|2:30 pm
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Australia vs England
|Group B
|22 February, Saturday
|2:30 pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|India vs Pakistan
|Group A
|23 February, Sunday
|2:30 pm
|Dubai International Stadium
|Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|Group A
|24 February, Monday
|2:30 pm
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Australia vs South Africa
|Group B
|25 February, Tuesday
|2:30 pm
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Afghanistan vs England
|Group B
|26 February, Wednesday
|2:30 pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Group A
|February 27, Thursday
|2:30 pm
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Group B
|28 February, Friday
|2:30 pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|England vs South Africa
|Group B
|March 1, Saturday
|2:30 pm
|National Stadium, Karachi
|India vs New Zealand
|Group A
|2 March, Sunday
|2:30 pm
|Dubai International Stadium
|A1 vs B2
|1st Semi-Final
|March 4, Tuesday
|2:30 pm
|Dubai International Stadium
|B1 vs A2
|2nd Semi-Final
|March 5, Tuesday
|2:30 pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2
|Final
|March 9, Sunday
|2:30 pm
|TBC
All the ICC Champions Trophy matches will start at 2.30 pm IST.
You can watch all the matches on the JioHotstar application or website for free.
The venues for the Champions Trophy 2025 are as follows:
The squads of eight teams are split into two groups, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semi-finals.
India will play its first match against Bangladesh on February 20, 2025.
