Technology News

Top Deals on 50-Inch Smart TVs You Shouldn’t Miss During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

SBI card holders can take advantage of an additional 10 percent discount on purchases during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 October 2023 15:50 IST
Top Deals on 50-Inch Smart TVs You Shouldn’t Miss During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jens Kreuter

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is one of the best times to purchase a smart

Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is live on the e-commerce platform, with several discounts on devices and electronics products. If you're looking to upgrade your existing television or purchase a new 50-inch smart TV, the ongoing Amazon sale event is probably one of the best times to do so. This is because the service is currently offering massive discounts on 50-inch smart TVs and related products. In addition to these offers, you can also reduce the price by using an SBI card for an additional 10 percent discount. If you have an eligible TV to exchange, the final cost will be lowered even further.

We've handpicked the top deals on 50-inch smart TVs you can pick during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian sale.

OnePlus 50Y1S Pro LED Smart TV

This smart TV from OnePlus sports a 50-inch LED screen with a 4K resolution and slim bezels. It supports HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG decoding and runs on Android TV 10 with support for the Google Assistant, Chromecast, the Play Store, and OnePlus Connect 2.0 that works with the company's smartphones. The OnePlus 50Y1S Pro LED Smart TV is equipped with 24W with Dolby Audio.

Buy now at Rs. 31,990 (MRP Rs. 45,999)

Acer 50-inch 4K Smart LED TV

Featuring a 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angles, and HDR10/ HLG decoding support, the Acer 50-inch 4K Smart LED TV is equipped with 36W speakers with Doly Atmos and five sound modes that are optimised for various types of content such as movies, music, and speech. It is powered by an unspecified 64-bit quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage.

Buy now at Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999)

LG 50-inch 4K Smart LED TV

LG's 50-inch 4K smart TV is powered by the South Korean tech conglomerate's a5 AI Processor Gen 6 chip that can upscale content to 4K resolution and offers dynamic tone malling for improved HDR, contrast, and detail, according to the company. It also boasts an AI Sound Pro mode that is claimed to emulate the effect of a 5.1-channel surround speakers setup. This smart TV runs on WebOS 23 and supports a range of apps and services. You can also cast your screen using AirPlay, as per the listing on Amazon.

Buy now at Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 69,990)

Sony Bravia KD-50X64L

Featuring a 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree viewing angles, the Sony Bravia KD-50X64L is equipped with 20W downward firing open baffle speakers with Dolby Audio. The smart TV is powered by Sony's X1 4K processor with 4K X-Reality Pro mode that is claimed to offer improved details and exture, and comes with support for Apple's AirPlay and Google's Chromecast for streaming content from your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Buy now at Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 74,900)

Samsung 50-inch 'The Frame' Series 4K LED Smart TV

Sporting a 50-inch QLED display with a matte finish and "Color Volume 100%" mode for improved colour and different brightness levels. It also features an Adaptive Sound+ mode that can optimise audio based on real time scene analysis, according to the listing for the smart TV on Amazon. Q-Symphony mode on this Samsung smart TV will allow soundbar speakers and the smart TV to work simultaneously for an improved surround sound effect.

Buy now at Rs 69,990. (MRP Rs.1,24,900)

Affordable option: Iffalcon 50-inch 4K LED Smart TV

This smart TV is one of the cheapest options you can purchase during the ongoing Amazon sale. It sports a 50-inch display with an AI picture engine and 178-degree viewing angles, and HDR 10 decoding support. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It features 24W speakers with Dolby Audio, according to the listing for the smart TV on the e-commerce platform.

Buy now at Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 33,990)

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Acer 50 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Android TV (AR50AP2851UDFL)

Acer 50 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Android TV (AR50AP2851UDFL)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 58.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 130.3 x 29.7 x 82.6 cm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
LG 50 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) TV (50UK6560PTC)

LG 50 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) TV (50UK6560PTC)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 50.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1128 mm x 653 mm x 86.4 mm
OS WebOS
Smart TV Yes
Resolution Standard 4K
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon sale, Amazon smart TV sale, 50 inch smart TV, 50 inch smart TV deals, Amazon sale offers, Sale offers, Amazon India, Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Sale Offers 2023
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones With 50-Megapixel Camera Under Rs. 25,000
PS5 Cloud Streaming Arrives This Month for PS Plus Premium Members: 4K Streaming, Save Syncing, More

Related Stories

Top Deals on 50-Inch Smart TVs You Shouldn’t Miss During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 Series Goes on Sale for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  2. Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  3. National Cinema Day 2023: How to Book Rs. 99 Tickets Online for October 13
  4. Oppo Find N3 to Launch in Global Markets on This Date
  5. Top Deals on Phones With 50-Megapixel Camera Under Rs. 25,000 in Amazon Sale
  6. Top Deals on 50-Inch Smart TVs During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
  7. Motorola Edge 2023 With Dimensity 7030 SoC Debuts at This Price
  8. OnePlus 12’s Design Feature and Camera Hardware Leaked: Details
  9. Top Blockbuster Deals on Laptops During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale
  10. Nokia G42 5G Now Available in This New Colour and Storage Variant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Use of ChatGPT, Other AI Tools Paused by US Space Force Over Data Concerns
  2. HTech to Launch New Handset in India by Year End, Foldable Phone Coming in Early 2024: CEO Madhav Sheth
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Festival Season Spurs Online Shopping Spree in India
  4. PS5 Cloud Streaming Arrives This Month for PS Plus Premium Members: 4K Streaming, Save Syncing, More
  5. Top Printers Under Rs. 5,000 You Can Pick For Your Home During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  6. Nokia G42 5G Now Available in New So Pink Colour With 16GB + 256GB Storage in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade in Losses, Chainlink and Monero See Minor Gains
  8. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers
  9. Gotham Knights, Disco Elysium, and Alien Isolation lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for October 2023
  10. Oppo Find N3 Global Launch Set for October 19, Find N3 Flip Will Debut Alongside
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »