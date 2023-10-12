Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is live on the e-commerce platform, with several discounts on devices and electronics products. If you're looking to upgrade your existing television or purchase a new 50-inch smart TV, the ongoing Amazon sale event is probably one of the best times to do so. This is because the service is currently offering massive discounts on 50-inch smart TVs and related products. In addition to these offers, you can also reduce the price by using an SBI card for an additional 10 percent discount. If you have an eligible TV to exchange, the final cost will be lowered even further.

We've handpicked the top deals on 50-inch smart TVs you can pick during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian sale.

OnePlus 50Y1S Pro LED Smart TV

This smart TV from OnePlus sports a 50-inch LED screen with a 4K resolution and slim bezels. It supports HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG decoding and runs on Android TV 10 with support for the Google Assistant, Chromecast, the Play Store, and OnePlus Connect 2.0 that works with the company's smartphones. The OnePlus 50Y1S Pro LED Smart TV is equipped with 24W with Dolby Audio.

Buy now at Rs. 31,990 (MRP Rs. 45,999)

Acer 50-inch 4K Smart LED TV

Featuring a 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angles, and HDR10/ HLG decoding support, the Acer 50-inch 4K Smart LED TV is equipped with 36W speakers with Doly Atmos and five sound modes that are optimised for various types of content such as movies, music, and speech. It is powered by an unspecified 64-bit quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage.

Buy now at Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999)

LG 50-inch 4K Smart LED TV

LG's 50-inch 4K smart TV is powered by the South Korean tech conglomerate's a5 AI Processor Gen 6 chip that can upscale content to 4K resolution and offers dynamic tone malling for improved HDR, contrast, and detail, according to the company. It also boasts an AI Sound Pro mode that is claimed to emulate the effect of a 5.1-channel surround speakers setup. This smart TV runs on WebOS 23 and supports a range of apps and services. You can also cast your screen using AirPlay, as per the listing on Amazon.

Buy now at Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 69,990)

Sony Bravia KD-50X64L

Featuring a 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree viewing angles, the Sony Bravia KD-50X64L is equipped with 20W downward firing open baffle speakers with Dolby Audio. The smart TV is powered by Sony's X1 4K processor with 4K X-Reality Pro mode that is claimed to offer improved details and exture, and comes with support for Apple's AirPlay and Google's Chromecast for streaming content from your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Buy now at Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 74,900)

Samsung 50-inch 'The Frame' Series 4K LED Smart TV

Sporting a 50-inch QLED display with a matte finish and "Color Volume 100%" mode for improved colour and different brightness levels. It also features an Adaptive Sound+ mode that can optimise audio based on real time scene analysis, according to the listing for the smart TV on Amazon. Q-Symphony mode on this Samsung smart TV will allow soundbar speakers and the smart TV to work simultaneously for an improved surround sound effect.

Buy now at Rs 69,990. (MRP Rs.1,24,900)

Affordable option: Iffalcon 50-inch 4K LED Smart TV

This smart TV is one of the cheapest options you can purchase during the ongoing Amazon sale. It sports a 50-inch display with an AI picture engine and 178-degree viewing angles, and HDR 10 decoding support. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It features 24W speakers with Dolby Audio, according to the listing for the smart TV on the e-commerce platform.

Buy now at Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 33,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.