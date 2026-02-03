Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps Features
  • Exclusive: Adobe’s Govind Balakrishnan on Why Adoption Trumps Profit for Adobe Express

Exclusive: Adobe’s Govind Balakrishnan on Why Adoption Trumps Profit for Adobe Express

Adobe is offering one year free subscription to Adobe Express to all Airtel users.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 February 2026 09:00 IST
Exclusive: Adobe’s Govind Balakrishnan on Why Adoption Trumps Profit for Adobe Express

Photo Credit: Adobe

The focus of Adobe Express’ free subscription is user acquisition

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Adobe’s Govind Balakrishnan said Adobe Express democratises creativity
  • Balakrishnan said Express does not cannibalise other Adobe offerings
  • He also highlighted the platform’s AI-powered animation tools
Advertisement

Adobe partnered with Airtel on Thursday to offer 12 months of Adobe Express Premium to Bharti Airtel users in India. On paper, that opens up Adobe's “create-anything” platform to nearly 360 million people, giving them access to its design tools, artificial intelligence (AI) features, and a large library of stock assets for a year. Adobe pegs the retail value of this bundle at around Rs. 4,000 per user. Taken at scale, that works out to roughly Rs. 1.44 lakh crore, or $15.65 billion, a number that stands out when placed next to Adobe's FY2025 revenue of $23.77 billion (about Rs. 2.18 lakh crore).

To be clear, these are headline retail figures, not a reflection of what Adobe will actually spend. But Adobe Express is a cloud-based service with AI-powered features, which means the company will still carry infrastructure and operating costs. So, even if the company runs the promotion as a localised event for Indian users, the ambition is clear as day.

During an exclusive conversation with Govind Balakrishnan, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Adobe Express, the discussion moved beyond the announcement and into the underlying mechanics: how does a company built on high-margin professional software justify a massive free-access play?

What Is Adobe Express' North Star?

The financial logic behind offering premium software for free to millions of mobile subscribers is often questioned. However, for the software giant, the move sheds light on what truly is the product's North Star metric. For the unaware, the North Star metric is the single, most critical measurement that best captures the core value a product delivers to customers. It is essentially the guiding compass for long-term, sustainable growth.

"Our focus for all intents and purposes right now is to drive adoption," Balakrishnan said, when asked about the infrastructure costs and financial viability of such a large-scale free offer, adding, "We believe that as we get more users into the product and get them to be successful, the monetisation will take care of itself over time."

So, for Adobe, the move is less about immediate revenue and more about ecosystem lock-in. The goal is to make the tool indispensable to small Indian businesses, students, and content creators before the question of payment even arises.

The Adobe Express Package

When it comes to the country's creator economy, India has witnessed a Cambrian explosion over the last half a decade. With the rise of short video platforms, such as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, and increased access to AI tools, the barrier to content creation has significantly lowered. The Union Budget 2026 also reflects this trend, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the setting up of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges.

According to a 2025 report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), India's creators currently influence more than $350 billion (roughly Rs. 32 lakh crore) of consumer spending annually, and the figure is expected to cross $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 91.51 lakh crore) by 2030. This is a massive opportunity, and companies are beginning to realise this.

For instance, Canva has released its platform in Hindi and introduced short-term daily and weekly plans. Similarly, Apple has recently released its Creator Studio with localised pricing. Adobe is not new to this, with its flagship products, such as Acrobat, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro, being used by millions of creators and professionals. But Adobe Express is new, and it is trying to make a mark in an area which is new for the company — the “create-anything” space.

govind balakrishnan Govind Balakrishnan

Govind Balakrishnan, SVP and GM, Adobe Express
Photo Credit: Adobe

 

To capture this exponentially growing market and to compete with existing players, Balakrishnan pitches Adobe Express as a democratisation tool. “Our mission is to democratise creativity and make it as accessible as possible for everyone. We realised that the complexity of our existing products made it difficult to deliver on this mission. That's where the idea of Adobe Express came.”

“We wanted to bring the best of Adobe's creativity and productivity capabilities into one quick, easy and powerful application that basically enables everyone to create standout content in minutes,” he added. Currently, Adobe Express offers a range of tools and AI features to create, edit, and enhance content across images, text, and videos.

On Fears of Cannibalisation

A common concern for long-time Adobe users is whether "quick and easy" tools like Express will eventually cannibalise the power of Photoshop or Illustrator. Balakrishnan argues that these platforms are designed to coexist, targeting different "intent levels" of the same creator.

"Think of Adobe Express as the collection of tools and capabilities from the breadth of Adobe's suite," he explained. The strategy is to build a "seamless transition" where a user can start a complex asset in Photoshop and move it to Express for a quick social media animation. It's an attempt to solve the "friction" of professional workflows for people who need high-quality results without the professional learning curve.

The Role of AI in Reducing Friction

While AI is the buzzword of the year, Adobe is focusing its implementation on time-consuming creative tasks. Balakrishnan, who has a background in complex animation tools like Maya, pointed to "Animate All" as the standout example.

By using AI to apply physics-based effects (like wind or bounce) in seconds, Adobe is attempting to lower the barrier to entry for motion graphics. "Animation was something that used to take people hours or days... to now be able to do it in a couple of seconds is truly mind-blowing,” Balakrishnan added.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Adobe Express, Adobe
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Mountain Climbing Indie Game Cairn Sells 200,000 Copies on PC, PS5 in 3 Days

Related Stories

Exclusive: Adobe’s Govind Balakrishnan on Why Adoption Trumps Profit for Adobe Express
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Reset Your Instagram Reels Algorithm
  2. Google Might Be Making It Hassle-Free to Switch From ChatGPT to Gemini
  3. The Game Awards 2026 Sets December 10 Date: Will GTA 6 Be Eligible?
  4. Oppo A6i+ 5G, A6v 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched at These Prices
  5. Samsung Said to Ready 3.6 Million Galaxy S26 Ultra Units Ahead of Launch
  6. Oakley Meta Glasses Now Available in India for Athletes
  7. Xiaomi to Open Out Premium Service Centres in These 15 Cities
  8. Realme Buds Air 8 Review: Big on Features, but There's A Catch
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Introduces Codex App With Agentic Coding for macOS
  2. Google to Reportedly Make Switching From ChatGPT to Gemini Hassle-Free
  3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Variant Tipped to Launch With Smaller Battery; Price, Colour Options Leaked
  4. The Game Awards 2026 Sets December 10 Date: Will GTA 6 Be Eligible?
  5. Oakley Meta Vanguard Launched in India With Meta AI Integration: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung to Produce 3.6 Million Galaxy S26 Ultra Units as Company Anticipates Increased Demand, Tipster Claims
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Appears in Leaked Promotional Poster With Redesigned Camera Island, New Colourway
  8. Google Disrupts Massive Proxy Network That Hijacked Millions of Smartphones, PCs for Cyberattacks
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Tab S12 Series Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database
  10. iQOO 15R Battery Capacity and Thickness Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »