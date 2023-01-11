Technology News

Amazon 'Buy With Prime' to Roll Out to US Merchants on January 31 to Compete With Shopify Pay

Amazon's move comes after several merchants began selling products directly to customers via their websites during the pandemic.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 January 2023 11:40 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Buy with Prime has increased shopper conversion rate by an average of 25 percent

Highlights
  • Buy with Prime competes with the Shopify Pay feature
  • Shopify has emerged as an alternative for online merchants
  • Prime members who pay $139 per year, drive most of sales are eligible

Amazon will widely roll out a feature by end-January that allows online merchants outside its platform to use the e-commerce giant's payment and delivery services, as it takes on rising competition from Canada's Shopify.

'Buy With Prime', which was launched as an invite-only offering in April, will be widely available to US-based merchants by January 31, the company said.

It added that the product has increased shopper conversion rate by an average of 25 percent, meaning that many more people placed an order when 'Buy with Prime' was available versus when it was not.

Prime members, who pay $139 (roughly Rs. 11,500) per year and drive most of Amazon's sales volume, can buy products from these merchants by clicking the 'Buy With Prime' button on their storefront.

The offering competes with the Shopify Pay feature offered by the Canadian company, which has emerged as an alternative for online merchants looking to directly sell products to consumers.

Several Amazon merchants, mostly small and medium-sized, started selling products directly to customers via their websites during the pandemic, citing high shipping costs, and limited warehouse capacity.

CNBC had reported in September that Shopify was warning merchants trying to install the 'Buy With Prime' button that the feature violates its terms of service.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Buy with Prime, Buy with Prime, Shopify
