Written by Jaima Vaca, Tell Me Softly is a Spanish teen romance film that has finally landed on the digital screens. The film revolves around a young woman who is having the best time, with her life and studies falling at the right place. However, things take an unexpected turn when the Di Banco brothers return after seven years. Their reunion will ignite the hidden emotions, where one brother was her first kiss, while the other is her best friend. What unfolds next is emotional, dramatic, and entertaining.

When and Where to Watch Tell Me Softly

This film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Official Trailer and Plot of Tell Me Softly

The mm follows Kamilia Hamilton (Played by Alicia Falco), who is leading a peaceful life and her studies are going balanced. However, her life is set to get complicated with the return of the Di Banco brothers, where Thiago (Played by Fernando Lindez) was her first kiss, and Taylor (Diego Vidales) is her best friend. As the duo returns, she must navigate her life and confront her real emotions. The film will explore a crazy love triangle packed with emotional growth and passion. Will this reunion shatter her world? Or is this the time to choose the right path? What will Kami do? Watch now.

Cast and Crew of Tell Me Softly

Directed by Denis Rovira van Boekholt, this film stars Alicia Falco, Fernando Lindez, and Diego Vidales in the lead roles. Other cast members include Ana Arean, Jan Buxaderas, Liliana Cabal, and more. Mario Maroto is the editor of the film, while Imanol Nabea is the cinematographer.

Reception of Tell Me Softly

This is a prime original film and has landed recently on Dec 12th, 2025. However, the reviews received come along with mixed opinions. The IMDb rating of the film is 4.6/10.