Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000

Amazon is offering an additional 10 percent instant discount on products purchased using SBI bank cards, during the Great Indian Festival sale.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 October 2023 14:51 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000

OnePlus 32-inch Y-Series HD Android TV (pictured) is discounted during the Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale began on October 7 for Prime users
  • The ongoing sale includes offers on smart TVs under Rs. 20,000
  • You can also purchase smart TVs with 43-inch displays at lower prices
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is underway and the festive season sale is one of the best times of the year to purchase a new smart TV. During the upcoming sale, you can avail of a range of deals, discounts, and offers that can lower the price of your next smart TV by a considerable amount. You can also exchange your existing TV to reduce the final amount. Don't forget to check alternative offers and discounts on Flipkart during the ongoing Big Billion Days sale, or retail stores such as Croma and Vijay Sales.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can purchase smart TVs under Rs. 20,000 in India at lower prices. In addition to the discounted prices of these TVs on the e-commerce platform, you can also avail of an additional 10 percent discount when you purchase these smart TVs using an SBI bank cards.

Here are some of the top deals on smart TVs you can purchase for less than Rs. 20,000 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

OnePlus 32-inch Y-Series HD Android TV (32Y1)

This smart TV from OnePlus has a 32-inch LED panel with a HD Ready resolution (1366x768 pixels) along with support for features like noise reduction and colour space mapping. It is equipped with 20W speakers with Dolby Audio. The OnePlus 32-inch 32Y1 smart TV runs on Android 9 out of the box and comes with support for OnePlus Connect, Chromecast, and several apps via the Play Store. It has 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, according to the listing on Amazon. You can further lower the cost by exchanging an older device for up to Rs. 2,900 off.

Buy now at Rs. 12,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Acer 32-inch LED Android Smart TV

Sporting a 32-inch LED display, this smart TV from Acer has a HD Ready resolution (1366x768 pixels) and 24W speakers with Dolby Audio. It runs on Android TV 11 out of the box and has support for Google Assistant, Chromecast, and the Google Play store. It is powered by an unspecified quad-core processor paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. You get 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for connectivity. The price of this TV can be reduced by an additional Rs. 2,900 by exchanging an eligible TV. 

Buy now at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Kodak 43-inch 9XPRO Android LED Smart TV

The Kodak 43-inch 9XPRO is a 43-inch LED smart TV that has a full-HD resolution (1,920x1,080 pixels) along with 30W Dolby Digital Plus speakers with DTS-HD. It runs on Android TV 11 and is equipped with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, an optical port and an Ethernet port. With eARC and ALLM support, you can also connect a gaming console for low latency video streaming over the HDMI port. The cost of this smart TV can also be lowered on exchanging an older device, for up to Rs. 2,900 off, as per the Amazon listing.

Buy now at Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 28,499)

Toshiba 43-inch V Series Full-HD LED Smart TV

Equipped with a 43-inch full-HD display (1,920x1,080 pixels), the Toshiba 43-inch V Series Full-HD LED Smart TV has a 178-degree viewing angles. It has 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X for improved audio quality. This smart TV runs on Android TV 11 with support for Chromecast and Miracast and is powered by a quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. You can reduce the price of this smart TV by an additional Rs. 2,900 when you trade in an eligible smart TV during the ongoing sale.

Buy now at Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 34,990)

Westinghouse 43-inch LED Smart TV (WH43SP99)

This smart TV runs on Android 9 out-of-the-box and sports a 43-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) DLED panel with 178-degree viewing angles. It has 30W speakers and comes with support for screen mirroring, according to the listing for the TV on Amazon. You can also access the Google Play store to download apps for the smart TV. Just like the other smart TVs in this list, you can lower the price of this model by Rs. 2,900 by exchanging your older TV, according to Amazon.

Buy now at Rs. 14,499 (MRP Rs. 20,999)

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Kodak 43 Inch LED Full HD TV (XPRO 43FHDXPRO)

Kodak 43 Inch LED Full HD TV (XPRO 43FHDXPRO)

  • KEY SPECS
Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 100cm x 14.5cm x 61.5cm
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Toshiba 43-inch Full-HD Smart TV (43L5050)

Toshiba 43-inch Full-HD Smart TV (43L5050)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Resolution Standard Full-HD
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon sale, Amazon smart TV sale, Amazon sale offers, Sale offers, Amazon India, Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Sale Offers 2023
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Manual Camera Controls Reportedly Work on All Pixel Phones With Tensor Chip
Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Reportedly Fought to Keep ‘I’m Just Ken’ Dance Sequence in the Film

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Best Deals
  3. OnePlus Open Tipped to Sport 7.82-Inch Display, Might Look Like This
  4. Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Listed on Geekbench
  5. Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro to Launch on This Date
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Laptops
  7. Flipkart, Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer This Smart TV for Rs. 5,999
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Not Be Available in an Exynos Model
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+ Debut in India: See Price
  10. OnePlus 11R 5G Now Available in This New Colour Variant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  2. Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Manual Camera Controls Reportedly Work on All Pixel Phones With Tensor Chip
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  4. Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Reportedly Fought to Keep ‘I’m Just Ken’ Dance Sequence in the Film
  5. Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro Launch Date Set For October 12: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Stick With Qualcomm Processor; S24 Plus and S24 Might Get Exynos Options
  7. Apple Vision Pro Successor to Feature Smaller and Lighter Design, Will Be Easier to Wear: Mark Gurman
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+ With 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. The Last of Us Part II Remaster Seemingly Confirmed by Naughty Dog Developer
  10. Honor to Start Manufacturing in India in Q1 2024, HTech Invests Rs. 400 Crore in India: CEO Madhav Sheth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »