Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is underway and the festive season sale is one of the best times of the year to purchase a new smart TV. During the upcoming sale, you can avail of a range of deals, discounts, and offers that can lower the price of your next smart TV by a considerable amount. You can also exchange your existing TV to reduce the final amount. Don't forget to check alternative offers and discounts on Flipkart during the ongoing Big Billion Days sale, or retail stores such as Croma and Vijay Sales.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can purchase smart TVs under Rs. 20,000 in India at lower prices. In addition to the discounted prices of these TVs on the e-commerce platform, you can also avail of an additional 10 percent discount when you purchase these smart TVs using an SBI bank cards.

Here are some of the top deals on smart TVs you can purchase for less than Rs. 20,000 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

OnePlus 32-inch Y-Series HD Android TV (32Y1)

This smart TV from OnePlus has a 32-inch LED panel with a HD Ready resolution (1366x768 pixels) along with support for features like noise reduction and colour space mapping. It is equipped with 20W speakers with Dolby Audio. The OnePlus 32-inch 32Y1 smart TV runs on Android 9 out of the box and comes with support for OnePlus Connect, Chromecast, and several apps via the Play Store. It has 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, according to the listing on Amazon. You can further lower the cost by exchanging an older device for up to Rs. 2,900 off.

Buy now at Rs. 12,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Acer 32-inch LED Android Smart TV

Sporting a 32-inch LED display, this smart TV from Acer has a HD Ready resolution (1366x768 pixels) and 24W speakers with Dolby Audio. It runs on Android TV 11 out of the box and has support for Google Assistant, Chromecast, and the Google Play store. It is powered by an unspecified quad-core processor paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. You get 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for connectivity. The price of this TV can be reduced by an additional Rs. 2,900 by exchanging an eligible TV.

Buy now at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Kodak 43-inch 9XPRO Android LED Smart TV

The Kodak 43-inch 9XPRO is a 43-inch LED smart TV that has a full-HD resolution (1,920x1,080 pixels) along with 30W Dolby Digital Plus speakers with DTS-HD. It runs on Android TV 11 and is equipped with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, an optical port and an Ethernet port. With eARC and ALLM support, you can also connect a gaming console for low latency video streaming over the HDMI port. The cost of this smart TV can also be lowered on exchanging an older device, for up to Rs. 2,900 off, as per the Amazon listing.

Buy now at Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 28,499)

Toshiba 43-inch V Series Full-HD LED Smart TV

Equipped with a 43-inch full-HD display (1,920x1,080 pixels), the Toshiba 43-inch V Series Full-HD LED Smart TV has a 178-degree viewing angles. It has 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X for improved audio quality. This smart TV runs on Android TV 11 with support for Chromecast and Miracast and is powered by a quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. You can reduce the price of this smart TV by an additional Rs. 2,900 when you trade in an eligible smart TV during the ongoing sale.

Buy now at Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 34,990)

Westinghouse 43-inch LED Smart TV (WH43SP99)

This smart TV runs on Android 9 out-of-the-box and sports a 43-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) DLED panel with 178-degree viewing angles. It has 30W speakers and comes with support for screen mirroring, according to the listing for the TV on Amazon. You can also access the Google Play store to download apps for the smart TV. Just like the other smart TVs in this list, you can lower the price of this model by Rs. 2,900 by exchanging your older TV, according to Amazon.

Buy now at Rs. 14,499 (MRP Rs. 20,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.