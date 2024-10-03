Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Projectors

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 started last week in India with great discounts across all product categories. The sale opened for all shoppers on September 27, after providing early access to Prime subscribers on September 26. Beyond general electronic items like smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and laptops, the ongoing sale offers plenty of discounts on projectors. If you are planning to upgrade your home entertainment system, this is the perfect time to make those planned purchases.

This year's Amazon Great Indian Festival sale provides up to 60 percent discount on projectors. Different projectors from brands like E GATE, WZATCO, Portronics and Play are listed with discounted prices in the ongoing sale.

Models like Portronics Beem 470, 2024 Borsso BS40, and Play True 4K Projector are listed with heavy discounts. SBI card holders are eligible for additional benefits of up to 10 percent. Amazon Pay ICICI card holders can avail of additional cashback and welcome rewards. Specific products are available with no-cost EMI options and coupon-based discounts.

The following are some of the best deals you can get on projectors during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.