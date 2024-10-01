Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 started last week in India. Shoppers can get up to 45 percent discount on best-selling laptops during the sale. The Amazon sale kicked off on September 27 for all shoppers, after providing 24 hours of early access to Prime members on September 26. Shoppers can avail of no-cost EMIs, exchange deals, and bank discounts while placing orders. If you're a student looking for portable laptops with top-notch performance and good value for money, this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has plenty of options.

Top brands including Dell, Acer, HP, and Lenovo are selling budget laptops with touchscreen, premium-looking chassis, backlit keyboard, or stylus support on Amazon. Devices like the Asus VivoBook 14 i3 and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim can be bought under Rs. 25,000. If your budget is below Rs. 15,000, then you can take advantage of options like the Acer Chromebook.

Besides the normal discounts, SBI card holders are eligible to get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 29,750. Amazon is giving cashback and welcome rewards for purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. There are 24 months of no-cost EMI options, replacement benefits and exchange offers.

Top Budget Laptops During Amazon Sale

