Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Budget Laptops for Students

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 provides up to 45 percent discount on best-selling laptops.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 October 2024 17:02 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 started on September 26

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is currently live in India
  • It started on September 27 for all shoppers
  • Amazon is offering 10 percent instant discount on SBI cards
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 started last week in India. Shoppers can get up to 45 percent discount on best-selling laptops during the sale. The Amazon sale kicked off on September 27 for all shoppers, after providing 24 hours of early access to Prime members on September 26. Shoppers can avail of no-cost EMIs, exchange deals, and bank discounts while placing orders. If you're a student looking for portable laptops with top-notch performance and good value for money, this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has plenty of options.

Top brands including DellAcerHP, and Lenovo are selling budget laptops with touchscreen, premium-looking chassis, backlit keyboard, or stylus support on Amazon. Devices like the Asus VivoBook 14 i3 and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim can be bought under Rs. 25,000. If your budget is below Rs. 15,000, then you can take advantage of options like the Acer Chromebook. 

Besides the normal discounts, SBI card holders are eligible to get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 29,750. Amazon is giving cashback and welcome rewards for purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. There are 24 months of no-cost EMI options, replacement benefits and exchange offers. 

Top Budget Laptops During Amazon Sale

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
Acer Aspire 3  Rs. 33,999 Rs. 18,490
Acer Chromebook (Intel Celeron N4500 Processor)  Rs. 37,990 Rs. 12,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1  Rs. 42,599 Rs. 21,990
Dell 15  Rs. 27,740 Rs. 48,692 
HP 15s  Rs. 36,990 Rs. 30,490
Acer Aspire Lite R5  Rs. 38,990 Rs. 28,990
Asus Vivo Book 14 i3 Rs. 27,490 Rs. 56,999
Dell Inspiron 3520 Rs. 48,282 Rs. 30,980

 

