Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro may be headed to India soon. While several details and images of the handsets have been leaked over the past few months, live images of the Oppo Find X8 have been leaked online. Apart from these images, the Find X8 has also shown up on some certification websites, hinting at an imminent launch in some countries. The Oppo Find X8 series is set to launch in its home market later this month.

A post on Weibo (via GSMArena), revealed what is said to be a photograph of the upcoming Oppo Find X8. The phone looks different in terms of design, with a simplified approach, compared to last year's Find X7. It appears to confirm details spotted in a previous leak (which now seems to be incorrectly tagged by the source as the Oppo Find X8). While the tipster reveals no new details about the phone along with the image, the device looks different, with what appears to be an Apple-inspired design.

The leaked image of the Oppo Find X8

Photo Credit: Weibo/Classmate Wu Datou

The device in the live image (which as per the source is the Find X8) has flat sides with a matte-finished colour-matched frame. The rear panel is perfectly flat and the phone has a circular camera module at the top. The camera island has the Hasselblad branding with the ‘H' logo on it surrounded by three cameras, placed above and on each side.

It appears to be quite different from the previously leaked live image which was tagged as the Oppo Find X8. The phone was shown to have a similar overall design approach but with a square-shaped rear camera module. A recently leaked image also suggested a similar design highlighting the new iPhone-like camera button. The Oppo Find X8 series is also tipped to support magnetic wireless charging, but it's unclear whether these will comply with Qi 2 (magnetic) standards or Oppo's proprietary (and faster) AirVOOC Air charging speeds.

According to a report by GizmoChina, Oppo's Find X8 has also shown up on India's BIS certification website, hinting that it could launch soon. The phone was also spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI database, pointing to an India and Indonesia launch soon after the China launch.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro were recently listed) India's BIS certification website with the model number CPH2659. The Oppo Find X8 is said to be listed with the model number CPH2651. This also means that both of Oppo's flagship Find X8 series devices could be headed to India after the China launch. Oppo is expected to announce three flagship camera-centric devices this year. Unlike last year, this lineup is expected to include the Find X8, Find X8 Pro and a top-end Find X8 Ultra. Or, Oppo could launch last year's Find X7 Ultra successor as the Find X8 Pro.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.