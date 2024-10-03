Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X8 Design Leaked as Live Image Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch

Both of Oppo’s camera-centric flagships are expected to make it to India in the future

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2024 16:04 IST
Oppo Find X8 Design Leaked as Live Image Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch

Oppo’s Find X7 Ultra packed an impressive set of rear cameras

Highlights
  • Oppo’s most recent Find X devices were launched in India back in 2020
  • The firm seems to have plans to bring its Find X8 series to India
  • Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were spotted on certification websites
Advertisement

Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro may be headed to India soon. While several details and images of the handsets have been leaked over the past few months, live images of the Oppo Find X8 have been leaked online. Apart from these images, the Find X8 has also shown up on some certification websites, hinting at an imminent launch in some countries. The Oppo Find X8 series is set to launch in its home market later this month.

A post on Weibo (via GSMArena), revealed what is said to be a photograph of the upcoming Oppo Find X8. The phone looks different in terms of design, with a simplified approach, compared to last year's Find X7. It appears to confirm details spotted in a previous leak (which now seems to be incorrectly tagged by the source as the Oppo Find X8). While the tipster reveals no new details about the phone along with the image, the device looks different, with what appears to be an Apple-inspired design.

oppo find x8 weibo classmate wu datou gadgets 360 OppoFindX8 Oppo

The leaked image of the Oppo Find X8
Photo Credit: Weibo/Classmate Wu Datou

 

The device in the live image (which as per the source is the Find X8) has flat sides with a matte-finished colour-matched frame. The rear panel is perfectly flat and the phone has a circular camera module at the top. The camera island has the Hasselblad branding with the ‘H' logo on it surrounded by three cameras, placed above and on each side.

It appears to be quite different from the previously leaked live image which was tagged as the Oppo Find X8. The phone was shown to have a similar overall design approach but with a square-shaped rear camera module. A recently leaked image also suggested a similar design highlighting the new iPhone-like camera button. The Oppo Find X8 series is also tipped to support magnetic wireless charging, but it's unclear whether these will comply with Qi 2 (magnetic) standards or Oppo's proprietary (and faster) AirVOOC Air charging speeds.

According to a report by GizmoChina, Oppo's Find X8 has also shown up on India's BIS certification website, hinting that it could launch soon. The phone was also spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI database, pointing to an India and Indonesia launch soon after the China launch.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro were recently listed) India's BIS certification website with the model number CPH2659. The Oppo Find X8 is said to be listed with the model number CPH2651. This also means that both of Oppo's flagship Find X8 series devices could be headed to India after the China launch. Oppo is expected to announce three flagship camera-centric devices this year. Unlike last year, this lineup is expected to include the Find X8, Find X8 Pro and a top-end Find X8 Ultra. Or, Oppo could  launch last year's Find X7 Ultra successor as the Find X8 Pro.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Oppo Find X7 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique stand-out design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Excellent performance
  • Very flexible camera system
  • Good for portrait photography
  • Great battery life with fast charging
  • Bad
  • Still new to Generative AI features
  • Several Google integrations missing
Read detailed Oppo Find X7 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 3168x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo FInd X8, Oppo Find X8 Pro, Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Oppo Find X8 India Launch, Oppo Find X8 Pro India Launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
OnePlus 13 to Arrive With Notable Battery Upgrade Over OnePlus 12, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Oppo Find X8 Design Leaked as Live Image Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tata Electronics to Partially Resume Work at Fire-Hit iPhone Plant
  2. Apple Store Festive Offers: iPhone 15 Available With Free Beats Solo Buds, More
  3. Google for India 2024: New AI, Payment and Health Features Unveiled
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Max Review: Apple's Crown Jewel?
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Projectors
  6. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Arrive With Notable Battery Upgrade Over OnePlus 12
  7. Gemini Live Now Works in Hindi and Eight More Regional Languages
#Latest Stories
  1. WazirX to Form Committee of Creditors by October 9 Amidst Restructuring Plans
  2. Tata Electronics to Partially Resume Work at Fire-Hit iPhone Component Plant
  3. Global Bank Messaging Network SWIFT to Trial Live Digital Currency Transactions in 2025
  4. Microsoft Copilot Updated With AI-Powered Voice and Vision Features; Recall Availability Expanded
  5. Oppo Find X8 Design Leaked as Live Image Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Projectors
  7. Xiaomi 15 Series, Honor Magic 7 Lineup Tipped to Be Unveiled in October Following Vivo X200 Series Launch
  8. OnePlus 13 to Arrive With Notable Battery Upgrade Over OnePlus 12, Tipster Claims
  9. Google Said to Be Working on Reasoning AI, Chasing OpenAI’s Efforts
  10. Samsung Said to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Struggles in AI Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »